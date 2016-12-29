UK Councils Used Massive Surveillance Powers To Spy On... Excessively Barking Dogs & Illegal Pigeon Feeding
Over in the UK, we've highlighted many of the problems of massively expanding surveillance through the (most likely illegal) "DRIPA" (Data Retention and Investigatory Powers Bill) and the new Snooper's Charter. And yet, the government there keeps insisting that such powers would never be abused. But, that's ridiculous. As we've seen in the past, it's difficult to find examples of surveillance powers not being expanded and abused over time. And, now the UK is realizing exactly how that works. The Guardian, via Freedom of Information requests, has discovered that local British councils were given the ability to use surveillance powers under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA) to spy on all sorts of people for what appear to be minor infractions:
While the article rightly quotes politicians horrified by this abuse of surveillance power -- and using it to question why the UK is giving itself more powers under the Snooper's Charter, which will be similarly abused -- there are also some local politicans who defend spying on the public in this manner:
A mass freedom of information request has found 186 local authorities – two-thirds of the 283 that responded – used the government’s Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (Ripa) to gather evidence via secret listening devices, cameras and private detectives.Remember, of course, that every time these kinds of surveillance powers are discussed in government, everyone is told that they're necessary to stop the horrible threat of imminent death from terrorism. No one talks about how they'll stop the scourge of illegal pigeon feeding.
Among the detailed examples provided were Midlothian council using the powers to monitor dog barking and Allerdale borough council gathering evidence about who was guilty of feeding pigeons.
“I’m frankly far more concerned about the rights and civil liberties of the victims and wider council tax-paying public, who are currently having to pick up the tab, than the small minority criminal element who continue to treat the rest of us with open contempt.”And this is how civil liberties die. By claiming that it's more important to give them up to capture people involved in petty nuisance activities, and claiming that the government needs to spy on everyone to stop such activities.
There, I fixed that statement for ya.
Re:
"I’m frankly far more concerned about the rights and civil liberties of myself and cohorts than the poor and middle class element who continue to treat us as equals and not as their overlords."
Re: Re:
Not surprising is they did not show the favorite night shift game of using the CCTV cams to look into bedroom windows.8D
“I’m frankly far more concerned about the rights and civil liberties of the victims and wider council tax-paying public, who are currently having to pick up the tab,
... says the person defending indiscriminate spying. Also if those are his concerns it seems that the cameras should be in the private offices of politicians(you know, like him), where rights and civil liberty violations seem to occur on a regular basis.
"...than the small minority criminal element who continue to treat the rest of us with open contempt.”
That this was said with a straight face, by a politician defending indiscriminate surveillance of the public is just too priceless for words.
Re:
Feeding. Pigeons.
What are you, some kind of terrorist? Probably a communist, too.
Re: Re:
TERRORIST pigeons, no less!
You can't stomp out pigeon-feeding seed-users completely. It's an addiction. But you can criminalize the PUSHERS; you can criminalize ownership of devices that are useful only to feed or house those vermin; you can filter the internet to remove any reference to small animals; you may even, in some fortunate instances, be able to exterminate the animals altogether. All these approaches are surely more productive than going after the small-time noncommercial seed-dropper.
But try telling that you your local representative....
RFC 1149
Is Allerdale borough council so concerned that terrorist would follow RFC 1149?
Its Just Misdemeanor Terrorism
Does Tom Lehrer deserve a KCB?
Why don't you come with me,
And we'll poison the pigeons in the park..."
