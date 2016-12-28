Daily Deal: The Complete Ruby on Rails Super Bundle

Master one of the most popular web app frameworks with the Ruby on Rails Super Bundle. Ruby is designed for rapid prototyping, allowing you to churn out and build site concepts efficiently. This $39 bundle features over 106 hours of training covering the basics, more advanced concepts, debugging and much more. By the end of this bundle, you'll have an excellent understanding of this open source framework.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.