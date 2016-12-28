Microsoft Finally Admits Its Malware-Style Windows 10 Upgrade Sales Pitch Went Too Far
We've talked a lot about how Microsoft managed to shoot Windows 10 (and consumer goodwill) squarely in the foot by refusing to seriously address OS privacy concerns, and by using malware-style tactics to try and force users on older versions of Windows to upgrade. While Microsoft's decision to offer Windows 10 as a free upgrade to Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 made sense on its surface, the company repeatedly bungled the promotion by making the multi-gigabyte upgrade impossible to avoid, which was a huge problem for those on capped and metered broadband connections.
But at times Microsoft made things even worse by engaging in behavior that would make even the lowest scumware peddlers proud. Like that time the Redmond-giant began pushing Windows 10 upgrade popups that pretended to let users close the popup dialogue by pressing X, only to have that begin the upgrade anyway against the user's wishes.phoned home, Microsoft managed to take a relatively successful OS launch and turn it squarely on its head -- largely by ignoring some of the most basic principles of design, customer service, and public relations.
Now that the Windows 10 upgrade push is long gone, the company actually got close to acknowledging that its behavior went too far. Speaking on the Windows Weekly podcast, Microsoft’s Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela finally acknowledged that the company mishandled the entire forced upgrade (though he falls short of apologizing or addressing the parallel privacy concerns):
"We know we want people to be running Windows 10 from a security perspective, but finding the right balance where you’re not stepping over the line of being too aggressive is something we tried and for a lot of the year I think we got it right, but there was one particular moment in particular where, you know, the red X in the dialog box which typically means you cancel didn’t mean cancel.Except Microsoft didn't really "get it right," and users made that abundantly obvious. And whether Microsoft actually "learned a lot from it" really isn't clear, since a refusal to let users truly control how the OS works (whether it's preventing the OS from being quite so chatty or letting users dictate upgrade schedules on their own terms) has been somewhat of a recurring theme since launch. That "we know what's best for you" mentality has been bone-grafted to the company's DNA for some time, and we'll likely have to wait until Windows 11 to see if any lessons were actually learned.
And within a couple of hours of that hitting the world, with the listening systems we have we knew that we had gone too far and then, of course, it takes some time to roll out the update that changes that behavior. And those two weeks were pretty painful and clearly a lowlight for us. We learned a lot from it obviously."
Reader Comments
Listening systems
Would that be your systems for listening to your users, or for listening in on your users?
Obligatory network quality comment
Nonsense. Broadband is widely deployed and far too competitive for anyone to be on a capped or metered connection if they wanted something better, and even those with artificially constrained connections have such generous allotments that sparing a few tens of gigabytes for an unwanted Operating System upgrade is a drop in the bucket. ;)
Maybe clean out your ears?
This was the pinnacle of not listening to users.
People had so many concerns about W10, and MS just remained mum.
So what if the concerns were silly to you, customers left to their own devices imagine much worse than you are actually doing.
Then some idiots on the team, I'm guessing poached from WildTanget, said hey lets make it so when they think they are sending the dialog away they agreed to start the download! And somehow you thought this was a good idea.
If the malware install model was the best idea your team had, perhaps maybe begin to understand why people were so concerned about W10. The silence about why it was burning so much data, constant scans for telemetry, no idea whats happening to their computer & MS deciding they know best and customers should have no options or information.
Re:
That is the problem I've had with Windows 10, especially on my AMD A10 game system (with an external video card setup.) It runs Linux extremely fast, but I play Windows games, so I tend to dual boot it. Windows 10 is dog slow on the 3.0Ghz/16 GB RAM AMD A10 (a 2 year old computer) and there are times where I see the system 100% idle and nothing responds fast, and times when srvhost has the CPU pegged at 90% running appmodel or some other process. I finally got it to work flawlessly by killing the appmodel process, disabling a bunch of windows tasks, and turning off cortana (which was using 25% of the processor regardless to it being "off"). Windows 7 never had this problem.
Even had to disable some of this stuff on a brand spanking new Intel laptop, because it would go off and start doing stuff in the background that wasn't necessary.
If it wasn't for the game market still heavily invested in Windows, I'd have no Windows machines at all.
Arthur C. Clarke Almost Got It Right
HAL: I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.
Dave Bowman: What's the problem?
HAL: I think you know what the problem is just as well as I do. You've delayed the update to Windows 10 too long. This revenue stream is too important for me to allow you to jeopardize it.
Dave Bowman: [feigning ignorance] Where the hell did you get that idea, HAL?
HAL: Dave, although you took very thorough precautions against accidently starting the upgrade, Microsoft sent an updated installer.
Dave Bowman: I'm giving you a direct order to cancel the upgrade.
HAL: Dave, this conversation can serve no purpose anymore. Beginning upgrade.
Re: Arthur C. Clarke Almost Got It Right
Re:
That's a bit of an oversimplification, I think; a lot of MS's dunderheaded moves over the past few years have precedent in the Linux world. Windows 10's "feature" of sending your app search terms to an ad server? Ubuntu did it first. Windows 8's ill-conceived notion of a hybrid interface designed to run on a phone and a desktop? There's a whole lot of that going on in both GNOME 3 and Unity.
Of course, the wonderful thing about Linux is that if you don't like the software you're using, you can switch to something else. Mint's vastly increased popularity over these past few years is certainly a direct result of Canonical and GNOME making decisions that a lot of users were unhappy with.
Re: Thad
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
True, but Mom, Bob, and the local florists don't have to do any of those things on Linux, and can't on Windows. The simple fact is, Mom, Bob, and the local florist can do that stuff if they want, but even if they don't they have far more freedom using Linux. Try doing any of that on a Windows box.
And with Windows, you have to rely on the hardware vendor to provide support and drivers for your hardware. I can't count the number of times (because it is damn close to the hundreds at this point) I've upgraded Windows only to find out that the vendor of some hardware isn't supporting the latest version. I plug that device into Linux, and that shit just works.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
If you like systemd, you can keep it.
If you don't like systemd, there are many distros available that haven't switched, and many more distros that give you the option of running systemd or initd.
Win 10
Between the cve exploits, the vulnerability during any updating, and other exploits/vulnerabilities ( Google research if you aren't in the know ), the dark Web has thousands of exploits for win 10 circulating. You really don't know how far the rabbit hole goes. Progressively, since Bill Gates retired. Each "new" OS has progressively worse, and worse security vulnerabilities. Another trend that emerged was the rush to market. Look at releases prior to vista/7. Years between OS upgrades. Now it's like every 2 years we get a new OS forced on us. I won't run 10. None of my clients would allow me yo connect to their networks if I had.
Know how many corporations are running 10? Almost none. Most are still on win7ce/em, because that's the last secure OS Microsoft made for business.
I'm dual booting win8.1 pro/kali Linux ( latest distribution ) on my boxes, and laptops. Those are the last OS Microsoft made that the user can control and lockdown.
And that slip about their listening? Microsoft uses passive feedback systems. Not only do they monitor your hdd/network/IP. They will trigger the mic, and even video to get direct feedback. Your emotional responses verbally, and non verbally communicated to their "listening" servers.
Every OS has this authorized on your system. It's embedded deep in the OS, and cannot be removed.
These guys make wild tangent look like amateurs.
Re: Win 10
Seriously, enough FUD, show the links to legitimate news sources that prove this!
Re: Re: Win 10
Re: Re: Win 10
🤔
Re: Re: Win 10
🤔
Re: Re: Win 10
Re: Re: Re: Win 10
.. there is a difference between truth and fact.
Re: Win 10
This is the first time I've ever seen anyone suggest that Windows Vista is some kind of high-water mark.
The Win95 family had 3 releases in 5 years (not including Win98SE) and NT released major versions in '93, '94, '96, and '00, with WinXP's '01 release being the point where the Win95 series was retired and NT became the codebase for both home and business users.
Yes, there was a long gap between Windows XP and Windows Vista. It's the exception, not the rule.
I'm with the anon: put up or shut up. Show me the logs; if I can reproduce the behavior you're describing, I'll believe you. Short of that, well, the spying Win10 is actually doing is bad enough without having to make up stuff about recording video and audio and sending it to Skynet.
Re: Re: Win 10
Re: Re: Win 10
YOUR RESPONSE: When I see it, I'll watch what I say (and not before).
MY RESPONSE TO YOU: You'ze a dumbass.
Re: Re: Re: Win 10
I STILL want to see some proof of this stuff being tossed around. Bold accusations like that need some proof to back them up or you just look like an idiot. I'm not saying I trust Microsoft isn't doing these things. I am saying that before you publicly accuse them of it you need more than just your say so.
Of course, if you want to be lumped in with the tin foil hat "aliens are coming for us" group then please, go ahead spouting out junk with zero proof. (of course, hey, those guys with the fancy tin foil hats might be right too.)
Re: Re: Re: Win 10
Nice strawman, jagoff.
At least they listen a bit
On the gaming front they have been listening.
On the corporate front they've embraced competing products.
On the development side they open sourced a ton.
They reinvigorated the laptop (Surface) and OEMs have something people actually want for a change.
Seems the only customer they didn't listen to was the person that uses the computer for production work at home in in the small office. Upgrade now!
Per my vision, Microsoft lost their way under Ballmer, it will take time for them to oust the bad actors and bring in the open minded who fight for the users.
Re: At least they listen a bit
You mean by only releasing the latest DirectX (which all game companies flock to the latest version like moths to a flame) only for Windows 10 and basically using it as the stick to get gamers to switch from older versions of Windows that they may be perfectly happy with?
Re: Re: At least they listen a bit
Win 10 pt 2
Passive listening
Seriously, unless you'really offering to contract for information I don't have time for this. I don't hold people's hands, and educate for free.
Re: Passive listening
Re: Passive listening
Re: Passive listening
Indeed. What does that have to do with your claims that go well beyond those facts?
"I don't hold people's hands, and educate for free."
Let me correct that for you:
"I refuse to back up my own ridiculous claims"
Whether that's because you're too lazy to provide your own citations or because you know you're lying your ass off is open for discussion.
Re: Passive listening
Re: Passive listening
Re:
Well, there is, it just involves monitoring the outbound traffic on your router.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
I do not want Win 10, so I turned off updates. This is a bit risky, as there are probably security (actual security) updates that I will miss, but against the potential forced install of Win 10, I accept that risk. I do run a VPN, from a router (not the Internet connected router, but before that) so I get some safety from that.
What I don't know is what other vulnerabilities might be present in unpatched 8.1, and unless I can find a way (I haven't looked) to update without being forced into Win 10, it ain't gonna happen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I only have a VPN on a virtual. Some sites don't like to see you logging in from different locations. I got locked out of Facebook and played hell getting back in. Some cloud services would do the same.
Upgrading to 10 could cause some of my programs to be incompatible anyway. When I went from XP to 7 I lost several programs including an automotive scan tool that cost me around $2,000. I still keep a couple XP laptops. I'm retired as a mechanic but my car is an 07 and the scan tool goes up to 09. Switching from 7 to 8 I only lost one little used program. I'm not even sure if my hardware is comparable with 10.
I'm wondering if Microsoft hasn't already slipped in a few bricks in a monthly package on a timer. I used to regard them as somewhat sneaky but right now I think they are pure evil. I still have 30 clones going back several months and a few that are a couple years old.
It's great to have a son that is a computer genius. I don't have to talk to some guy in India I can't understand who is nowhere as good as him. He has written programs and scripts for me when there was nothing available to do what I wanted.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Microsoft tends to make older versions of Windows run just a little slower with each update, until you eventually give in and upgrade to a newer version.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The VPN has only been an issue for me on Craigslist, so when I go to Craigslist, I turn it off, do nothing else, finish my business there, close the browser, open the browser and turn the VPN back on. I don't do social networking, so I have no experience with the VPN on them.
I did have an issue when talking to my bank over Skype, so I asked where they were (Philippines), switched my VPN exit point to Hong Kong and called them back. No issues.
Re: Re: Re:
Good luck, and enjoy.
Re: "We learned a lot from it obviously."
If I was to guess, what they learned was from some criminally acquired business intelligence leading them to believe that if they didn't do something they were likely to end up on the end of another class action lawsuit. And they'd have to buy a new POTUS to get the lawsuit dropped, like they did with George W. Bush.
Apparently the upgrade was cheaper.
What Windows 11?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There will be no windows 11. There will just be updates to Windows 10. And since home users can't decline updates to Windows 10, I think we have our answer already.
no forced upgrades
Re: no forced upgrades
Now you just have to convince all the software companies of the world to support it.
Re: Now you just have to convince all the software companies of the world to support it.
Re: Re: no forced upgrades
No, just the ones who make software I actually use.
Which is basically everything except AAA games at this point.
So, I got a call...
To make a long story short, they migrated to Linux (Ubuntu) for both OS and their software needs. They expect to realize a cost savings over $200,000 in the next two years by dumping Windows and the software. They are only now getting back to productivity levels (retraining on the new software), but have said things are much quicker to complete once it's all set up. It's just the labor to get everything in place that slows things down, due to not knowing the software as well as the old software.
And yes, I tested to see if the old software would run on a VM. It requires a license key to activate, and the company refused to activate a VM based system. (I don't know how they knew it was a VM, I didn't tell 'em.)
Thank You Micro$oft
Thank You Micro$oft for leaving the system idle for the several hours it was locked and I was away.
Thank You Micro$oft for turning a half hour update into two hour download.
Thank You Micro$oft for installing updates that bjorked DHCP.
Thank You Micro$oft for forcing me to abide by your update schedule and not permitting me to defer updating until problems are sorted out.
Thank You Micro$oft for affirming my decision to migrate to Fedora.
Smooches for Microsoft
Why are you all kissy-kissy with Microsoft in this non-story? Are you getting a gratuity for this?
A statement that, paraphrased, "We noticed that we pissed some people off," is not anything like an apology unless the word "sorry" is in there somewhere.
Re: Smooches for Microsoft
Oh you mean just like they wrote in the article?
I quote: Microsoft’s Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela finally acknowledged that the company mishandled the entire forced upgrade (though he falls short of apologizing or addressing the parallel privacy concerns)
...and we'll likely have to wait until Windows 11 to see if any lessons were actually learned.
Aha. Ha. Hahahahahahahaha.
You, sir, win today's internets.
Why would anyone use anything other than Windows?
-- maybe not Bill Gates
Microsoft
[thank you, mint. you are a sweetheart to work with.]
I appreciate how Microsoft handled the Windows 10 rollout
Instead, I dropped the half that was ass and now I'm full Fedora.
It might take a little more effort sometimes, but I'm also learning a ton of new stuff. So I guess its a win/win when there's now windows.
As an added bonus, it's so much more fun when that guy from "windows support service" calls.
Re: I appreciate how Microsoft handled the Windows 10 rollout
I got tired of playing with them. Was like shooting fish in a barrel. Now I just ignore their calls.
Still, the funniest call (with about 45 minutes of their precious time scamming people eaten) with them was them trying to get me to click on the Windows start box (I kept telling them my icon said "LM Menu" and I didn't have a windows symbol like the keyboard has...Windows+R worked fine, but it kept giving me eventvwr: command not found messages. Finally the guy just hanged up on me.
From which security perspective, the users privacy, the companies income or the governments ability to rule?
Re:
