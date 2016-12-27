Merry Christmas! Techdirt is on a reduced posting schedule for the holidays. We'll be back to our normal routine in the new year.Hide
Failures

by Karl Bode

Tue, Dec 27th 2016 12:04pm


Vice Joins Trend Of Killing News Comments Because Giving A Damn About Your Site's Community Is Just Too Hard

from the i-love-you.-here's-your-new-muzzle. dept

We've talked a lot about how the trend du jour in online media is to ditch the news comment section, then condescendingly pretend this is because the website just really values user relationships. ReCode, NPR, Reuters, Bloomberg, Popular Science and more have all proclaimed that they just love their on-site communities so much, they'll no longer allow them to speak. Of course what these sites often can't admit is that they were too lazy or cheap to cultivate their communities, can't seem to monetize quality discourse, and don't really like people pointing out their story errors in quite such a conspicuous location.

Vice recently decided to join this trend and announce it too would be killing comments. And, like most of its counterparts, Vice tries to push the narrative that this is being done because comment sections are just wild, untameable beasts, outside of the laws of physics and man, and irredeemable at best:
Unfortunately, website comments sections are rarely at their best. Without moderators or fancy algorithms, they are prone to anarchy. Too often they devolve into racist, misogynistic maelstroms where the loudest, most offensive, and stupidest opinions get pushed to the top and the more reasoned responses drowned out in the noise.
Yes, go figure. When you ignore your barn and garden you get weeds, parasites and dry rot. This idea that there's just nothing that can be done about unruly commenters ignores studies like this one that suggest that often all that's needed to dramatically improve discourse is to have somebody from the website just show up and give half-a-fleeting damn. It's just easier to justify your apathy as an editor or business by trying to pretend that news comments are on par with solving the god-damned crisis in the Middle East.

On the plus side, Vice at least admits, albeit somewhat jokingly, that its editors "don't have the time or desire" to care about its readerships' thoughts. But Vice also, like so many sites before it, tries to insist that outsourcing all user interaction to the homogenized, noisy blandness of Facebook is "good enough":
We don't have the time or desire to continue monitoring that crap moving forward. Besides, there are plenty of other ways for you to publicly discuss our work and the personal worth of our staff. We'll still be reading your thoughts on Twitter and Facebook, and we legitimately do enjoy getting IRL mail (no bombs) sent to our offices in Brooklyn.
Part of this push is because editors want to return to the Walter Cronkite era practice of letters to the editors, where the outlet can more heavily filter what kind of user feedback is publicized. In this way killing off comments is an attack on transparency, since -- buried amidst the trolls and jackasses -- quite often sits very legitimate criticism, conversations with authors, corrections and valuable insight. Offload that to Facebook, and what ultimately happens is these user voices are simply drowned out by sheer volume. All while reducing the time the readers you claim to value spend on site (ingenious!).

Vice tops its missive off by trying to convince the babies being thrown out with the bathwater that censoring their ability to speak isn't a "slight against them":
We truly value thoughtful comments and critiques from readers, and our biggest worry in killing this section was that the people who have constructive and intelligent things to say would consider this a slight against them. Please don't think that. We know that the vast majority of you are hot, brilliant non-bigots who challenge us to be better every day. That doesn't change just because we're losing the ugly stuff at the bottom of our articles.
Except napalming your on-site community because you're too lazy to weed the garden certainly is a slight against those users. And as we saw with NPR, these users are well aware of this fact, and are more than happy to spend their time on websites that actually value conversation and user interaction, instead of just paying empty lip service to the concept.
17 Comments | Leave a Comment
Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2016 @ 12:20pm

    Many of the comments on the site pointed out poor journalistic practices and false information.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    michael, 27 Dec 2016 @ 12:26pm

    it's better this way

    I can honestly say that I haven't seen a worthwhile comment to an article in 15 years.

    Yes, some are funny. But outside of that, they are pointless. The "community" aspect that Techdirt seems to think they add is an illusion; it's really just a bunch of people talking into space. They add nothing.

    (And yes, this comment is just as useless as any other.)

    There was a time when you could go to a site devoted to article discussions and engage with like-minded, intelligent people (I'm thinking Slashdot, pre-2006), but the inmates have taken over all asylums.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2016 @ 12:27pm

    Karl Bode is a wang.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Cowherd, 27 Dec 2016 @ 12:30pm

    We don't have the time or desire to continue to read sites that don't allow comments.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2016 @ 12:36pm

    We welcome feedback...

    They claim to value the feedback but severe the connection to receive feedback. Might as well mount a comment card slot over a fireplace.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2016 @ 12:41pm

      Re: We welcome feedback...

      Might as well mount a comment card slot over a fireplace.

      Why not? Works well enough for the voting booth...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2016 @ 12:41pm

    Damn, Techdirt!

    "Unfortunately, website comments sections are rarely at their best. Without moderators or fancy algorithms, they are prone to anarchy."

    How do you do it? You must be GODS among us, puny men!

    A bit more seriously, yeah, it takes work. Go figure that running a public website would require that!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bob Buttons, 27 Dec 2016 @ 1:16pm

    Link to the damn post then.

    The thing that bugs me the most of the whole "we're moving to Facebook" thing is I've yet to see a single site link to the actual post in the article. You read an article, hit he bottom and it says join us on Facebook and just links to their page. How do you find that post? Hunt it down! Unless you're reading the article shortly after posting it, good luck! If they're too lazy to manage comments, at least link directly to the damn social post where people can comment.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2016 @ 1:23pm

    Question

    Question: If I can find your stories on Facebook, read your stories on Facebook and have to leave comments on Facebook... What reason do I have to ever visit your site in the first place?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Thad, 27 Dec 2016 @ 1:40pm

    Well, I mean, it's not like the site is called Virtue.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2016 @ 4:27pm

    What do you expect when you have your nuts in a Vice?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    wereisjessicahyde (profile), 27 Dec 2016 @ 5:01pm

    The UK version of Vice dropped comments at least a years ago

    Just as it says on the tin above. For me this happened, ages ago.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    appvn, 27 Dec 2016 @ 9:46pm

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.