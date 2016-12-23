Merry Christmas: Kamala Harris Files Brand New Criminal Charges Against Backpage Execs After Last Ones Were Tossed Out
Never let it be said that Kamala Harris gives up after being told her totally bogus legal crusade is totally bogus. She's now filed brand new charges against the execs who run Backpage.com -- despite having the very same lawsuit thrown out a few weeks ago. As you may recall, for years, Harris (and some other state Attorneys General) have been crusading against the classified website Backpage, because some of its users use it to post illegal prostitution ads. As has been explained dozens of times, the proper thing to do in those situations is to use that information to go after those actually breaking the law. Instead, Harris and others have whined about their desire to put Backpage execs in jail instead (which won't actually stop any illegal activity -- since it will just move to another site).
Let's be crystal clear here: California Attorney General Kamala Harris (who in just a few weeks will become a US Senator) knows that she has no legal basis for arresting the execs behind Backpage. How do we know she knows this? Because three years ago she signed a letter whining about how she had no legal authority to arrest Backpage because it's (rightly) protected by Section 230 of the CDA, saying that you can't blame a site for the actions of its users. So it did seem weird, back in October, when Harris -- along with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton -- decided to arrest Backpage's execs anyway, and charge them with "pimping." As we note at the time, the criminal complaint against them was laughable and almost completely bogus. Not only was Backpage protected by CDA 230, but the actual investigation into Backpage undercut the case they were bringing, because it showed a willingness by Backpage to delete prostitution ads when brought to their attention by law enforcement, and to block those users from reposting.
So it was no surprise at all when the court quickly tossed all the charges against the execs, and told Harris to take it up with Congress... which, of course, is where she'll be in a month. However, not content to just try to change the laws, Harris has chosen to file brand new charges against the three execs, Carl Ferrer, Michael Lacy, and James Larkin. The press release from Harris claims that the reason for the new charges is that she's "uncovered new evidence" but that's a load of hogwash.
The new charges still include bogus "pimping" charges, but now also have a bunch of "money laundering" charges as well. And that sounds scary, but once again the details look to be complete bullshit. Basically, the "money laundering" is that Backpage set up a separate operation to handle billing, after American Express (under pressure from grandstanding politicians) said it no longer wanted to work with Backpage. So, the lawsuit argues, Backpage set up a sort of shell corporation to accept AmEx charges, without it looking like they were coming from Backpage. But in order for it to be money laundering, it has to involve a situation where the money itself is coming from illegal activity, and over and over and over and over again the courts have said that Backpage's activity is not illegal. In fact, that's what a court told Harris just two weeks ago.
This is a frightening abuse of power to harass a company just because Harris doesn't like how people use that company, and because she and her staff can't be bothered to do the actual law enforcement work of using that information to go after the actual lawbreakers. It's shameful.
Congress might not do what she wants...
Re: Congress might not do what she wants...
Re:
Re: Re:
At the end of the day the issue is one of accountability for the exercise of power. And if someone has failed to advise her when they're made aware of her intention to (ab)use her delegated power then they also have take some degree of responsibility
Re: Re: Re:
Agreed, but my point was just a cheap way of saying that our 'leaders' do know how things work (as do their underlings) and they do know that they aren't abiding by the rules. They also know that the rest of us can see what they're up to quite clearly, and are divided into two camps: those of us wasting our collective breath pointing out their abuses of power, and those of us cheering them on for being brash, out-of-the-closet sociopaths... because, er, 'yeee-haw!' or something.
(Still waiting for someone to explain exactly what it is that drives the 'yeee-haw' crowd, because it can't be that people are simply that short-sighted and stupid. If they were, we'd wind up with someone like Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump as presi... oh.)
I'm sure the Judge will be laying down the hammer to her quest to come out on top once again she is going to finish last again in this conquest.
Can the state bar pull her license?
If I were these execs, I would counter-sue and force her to pay for all attorney fees since she knew from the start that her case was bogus.
Re: Can the state bar pull her license?
Re: Can the state bar pull her license?
That is a shame the system needs to correct. The idea of 'qualified immunity' needs to be seriously reconsidered, or to go away entirely.
Re: Re: Can the state bar pull her license?
You want judges and attorneys to be free from the risk of counter-suits... most of the times. Otherwise, you open the door to lots of abuse from criminals who managed a win, by lack of evidence or by technicality.
What you want is a limit. A possibility to denounce abuses like this one, where an attorney is free to prosecute someone time and again, harassing and leading to huge costs for the defendant to no risk or expense for the attorney himself/herself.
They might mention the court threw them out as being bogus, but that isn't as worthy of headlines.
She wants to storm into Congress riding on a tide of the ever popular stopping prostitution & human trafficking trope.
Someone needs to file a bar complaint, hopefully the Judges will to give it the extra ooomph it needs to make the system regulate itself.
She has used her position to interfere in a legal business multiple times, has been informed by courts shes not got a case, and keeps bringing it. This is for her getting soundbites not doing her job. Someone should sue her to make her return her salary & compensation for the last couple of years, as she spent much more time on a personal crusade than handling her job. She wasted tax payer funds on a vendetta that caused more problems than it allegedly was to cure. Violating the alleged ethics she is supposed to have should raise questions if she is qualified to handle the business of the country without using it as a bully pulpit to force the law to be what she wants, not what it is.
One might think she fears losing her 'think of the children' trope she's been using to distract voters from her inability to do actual things.
When pot was legalized people predicted the end of the world... didn't happen.
Perhaps it is time to ignore the victorian voices saying selling sex is wrong, and make it legal. Most prostitutes are well aware of what they are doing & consent to do it. Once you remove them from the crime drag net, it gets much easier to catch those forcing others into it... and they might give up as the legal option makes it harder to try and make a buck that way.
I'd rather have a house of ill-repute operating, than seeing tax dollars wasted trying to embarrass those involved in a consensual business arrangement.
Kamala Harris cares more about soundbites & headlines than actual people, and it is well past time we stop getting tangled up in the hype & demand more.
Re:
I'd rather have a house of ill-repute operating, than seeing tax dollars wasted trying to embarrass those involved in a consensual business arrangement.
Wait, there's some sort of hyperdimensional-ouroboros thing going on in your statement... You'd rather have Congress working as usual than see money wasted trying to embarass Congress for working as it usually does?
Legalisms
There might be a way…
"misfeasance [legalese for misuse] of public office."
It's rarely used but tends to be an easy conviction as those
felons tend to be very, very stupid and publicize their crimes
instead of covering tracks like normally idiotic criminals. ;]
Congressmen and Senators etc have raped, murdered, robbed, attacked, sexually assaulted and all completely untouched by the law.
The ONLY way this ends, is probably going to be via a massive uprising across the US once enough people get sick of people going into congress, making 10s of millions and not doing a single thing they were voted in to do.
