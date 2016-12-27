Merry Christmas! Techdirt is on a reduced posting schedule for the holidays. We'll be back to our normal routine in the new year.Hide
Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Dec 27th 2016 5:09pm


Filed Under:
succotash, trademarks, uspto



Sufferin' Trademarks: The Trademark Dispute Over The Word Succotash

from the generic-defined dept

If there is a common theme that runs through much of the posts we do on trademark disputes, it's that the ultimate responsibility for them lies at the feet of a USPTO that's only too willing to grant privilege on words and terms when it should not. The examples of this abound, from a video game trademark on the term "candy" to trademarks being granted in the entertainment market for the word "live."

And now we can add to this list that the USPTO apparently granted a trademark for the restaurant industry to a company on the word "succotash." This came to light when that company, Knead Hospitality + Design, sent a cease and desist notice to Beth Barden, who runs a restaurant in Kansas City that goes by the name Succotash.

Barden learned via email that Knead Hospitality + Design filed a trademark registration for Succotash and requested she remove the trademark symbol from her website. But the D.C. company's move has bigger implications: The filing gives it the nationwide right to use that trademark in connection with bar, catering and restaurant services. If Barden wanted to expand or franchise outside the Kansas City area, she could be subject to trademark infringement, said Cheryl Burbach, a partner in Hovey Williams LLP, an Overland Park intellectual property law firm.

"All of a sudden, your name isn't yours anymore," Barden told the Kansas City Business Journal. "It's a little terrifying because clearly they have more money than I have, more opportunity to fight this thing than I do."

Now, notably, Barden's restaurant is over a decade old, while Knead Hospitality + Design came to be only in 2014. As such, Barden likely has all sorts of protections available to her via common law trademark rights. She has hired an attorney to fight the C&D... and to get Knead's registration cancelled. And that really should happen, because allowing a trademark in the restaurant industry that consists entirely of the name of a common dish is insane. So insane, in fact, that that's the reason why Barden herself never even bothered to attempt to register the trademark herself.

Barden said she never registered a Succotash trademark because she didn't think a common vegetable dish could be trademarked. Even so, Barden is considered a senior user who owns prior common law trademark rights in the Kansas City area. Knead filed its trademark application on March 14, 2015, well after Barden began using the name in Kansas City.

Her naiveté would be quite sweet, had it not led to her now having to pay an attorney to keep a trademark bully with a mark that never should have been granted in the first place at bay. Which brings us all the way back to the original point: if the USPTO can't be bothered to think about a trademark application for long enough to realize it never should have granted this particular mark, the time for new oversight is at hand.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2016 @ 5:35pm

    Trying to trademark common words should be penalized

    Anyone attempting to trademark common words already in use should be forced to pay for each and every legal dispute that results from their retarded trademark request. Anyone who grants such an insane request should also be responsible for paying the fees of attorneys.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Krolis (profile), 27 Dec 2016 @ 5:44pm

    Looney Tunes hasn't does this already with Sylvester the Cat?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 27 Dec 2016 @ 5:45pm

    I wonder if one could trademark "USPTO" for use in the toys, clothing, and comedy spaces.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2016 @ 6:01pm

    "...the time for new oversight is at hand." Not with Trump in charge - there won't be oversight for anything.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      The Bad Anon, 27 Dec 2016 @ 9:23pm

      Re:

      You're probably right about that, but that doesn't mean it's not time anyway. If anything, it'll just be more time in 4 or 8 years when someone else gets to set up shop in the Big House.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 27 Dec 2016 @ 7:23pm

    I don't have the energy to do so, but I wonder if someone were to look back in the history of USPTO and find where there were huge complaints about how long it was taking, so the answer was to approve first & let the courts sort it out.

    Makes awesome soundbites about how innovation is being protected, when you ignore the hundreds of cases like this where a stupid mark is approved that even a 10 yr old would turn down.

    There is this stupid assumption that everything can be boiled down to black and white. There should be time to review submissions, but demanding a metric that only allows 2.5 minutes to review it & penalties for the processor for falling behind that pace isn't the good answer. The system could be improved, but that would require thought beyond a good soundbite.

    The system is broken, has been broken, and will keep being broken until magically Congress finds the will to actually fix it rather than pay lip service to the issues. The banks were to big to fail, and it seems so many departments in the government are to big to succeed or to be reformed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2016 @ 8:32pm

      Re:

      > The system is broken...

      I don't know about that. It seems to working quite well for the lawyers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 28 Dec 2016 @ 12:40am

      Re:

      Part of the problem is the incredibly stupid idea that 'more imaginary property' = 'more innovation', as though there was an actual link between the proliferation of patents and trademarks and more new things being created(besides billable hours).

      Now, this idea might hold some weight were the system only awarding such things for actual innovation, where something that is in fact new and/or a new use/remix of something old was made, but when you can get a patent on trivial crap that's been around for ages and use it to shake down those actually making things, or trademark the name of a dish that's been around for at least decades, the idea that 'more patents/trademarks' equals more new and innovative ideas and creations goes right out the window and under a train.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2016 @ 3:50am

      Re:

      The USPTO should increase the application fees until they can afford the amount of staff needed to handle the load.

      We need to protect the little man, the fees should be progressive based on the annual gross income of the entity making the application. If any parent entity of the one making the application produces income then the totality of income between all parents is used to calculate the fee. Require all transfers of IP to inform the USPTO where the fee is based on the same sliding scale of the purchasers income. If it is revealed that an entity hid the parent owners income resulting in lower application fees then any approved applications become voided without the ability to appeal.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Scote, 27 Dec 2016 @ 8:44pm

    "Her naiveté would be quite sweet, had it not led to her now having to pay an attorney to keep a trademark bully with a mark that never should have been granted in the first place at bay."

    Not really naiveté given that Tech Dirt agrees that the USPTO "never should have granted this particular mark," and it shouldn't be granted to *anybody*. If she'd applied for it Tech Dirt would have said *she* was wrong to register a generic word as a trademark.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2016 @ 3:01am

    Those Zany White Folks and Their Wacky Ownership Hijinks

    "...at least decades..." qualifies as Churchillian understatement. The original, Native American word already existed in Naragansett in at least the 17th century. Kind o' fun to see white people fighting over the rights to dominate the use of a word from the language of a people whom they destroyed - very...innovative.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2016 @ 5:46am

    Its simple the uspto should stop giving trademarks
    on single words in common use or say company x gets
    trademark on company x bacon but that does not mean
    it can sue any company that uses the word bacon
    in products or trademarks .
    eg only one company can use the word pepsi cola on drinks ,
    I can still sell company x cola .
    apple does not sue companys that use the word mp3 player
    or tablet .
    its crazy a company can get a trademark on a single
    word that has been in common use for a 100 years .
    most electronic devices are made in china because
    it has large factorys and 1000,s of engineers ,
    If we just go by patents ibm would be the no 1 american
    computer company instead of apple .

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


