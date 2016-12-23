City Passes Ordinance Mandating CCTV Surveillance By Businesses, Including Doctors And Lawyers Offices
Another government has decided to "protect" local businesses by forcing them to install surveillance cameras.
All commercial businesses located here will now be required to install and maintain security cameras or face a fine or jail following passage of a new citywide ordinance by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Tuesday night.
“A matter that has been of increasing concern to the board lately is keeping the citizens of Madison safe, as well as the people who come here to visit our stores, through the use of security cameras,” City Attorney John Hedglin said. “It’s very important to have a record of what happens in as many places as possible.”
The ordinance has 30 days before it takes effect.
"Here" is Madison, Mississippi, a city with some very low crime rates -- one frequently named to "safest cities" and "best towns for families" lists. Why it's suddenly concerned about business-focused criminal activity is unclear, but the city's government has decided it should be able to force businesses to install CCTV systems, whether or not they need them… or can even pay for them.
Renee Burns, manager of Hop and Habanas, voiced concerns about the cost of surveillance equipment in an interview with WAPT News.
“Surveillance cameras are very expensive, to get everything set up and it could have people close their stores because they can’t afford it,” Burns said.
And if they can't afford them, the new statute will make sure they can't afford to stay in business.
Existing businesses will have one year after the ordinance goes into effect to comply. Those that fail to comply may be subject to a $500 fine and/or up to 90 days in jail. Each day of noncompliance is a different violation.
While there have been similar statutes enacted in other cities, these have generally been targeted at businesses already subject to extra regulation, like pawn shops, gun stores, and pharmacies. There has been some mission creep in recent years, leading to other businesses being ordered to install surveillance systems, like cellphone resellers and scrap metal dealers.
On top of that, many of these ordinances also allow for on-demand law enforcement access, allowing the government to extend its surveillance reach without having to pay for the equipment. The specifics of Madison's new statute haven't been made available yet, so it's unclear whether the collection of footage from businesses will be voluntary and tied only to investigations requested by business owners, or whether law enforcement will just be able to show up and demand to see recordings.
Then there are other privacy concerns to address. The city's attorney has stated that the ordinance covers businesses like doctor's offices and law offices -- places where patient/client confidentiality has long been assumed. Forcing businesses like these to record interactions with their customers would perhaps prevent more-privacy conscious individuals from seeking help. And this new collection of footage could be abused/misused to identify people who thought their requests for legal/medical assistance wouldn't be turned over to law enforcement.
"No problem, but first..."
And the private offices of all those that voted for the ordnance, and the city attorney's private office right?
Right?
... yeah, didn't think so, that would be a violation of their privacy!
They might have been able to get away with this for a bit had they not targeted those two categories of business, since the smaller businesses likely wouldn't have the funds to fight back via lawsuit, but given both doctors and lawyers have a vested interest in keeping interactions between their clients and them confidential I imagine they will be more than happy to spearhead the effort to get this voyeuristic law off the books.
Re: "No problem, but first..."
Next year: Mandatory connection of the security video to local law enforcement.
Re: Re: "No problem, but first..."
Now that automated lip reading off surveillance cameras is a thing, they might settle for transcripts and face recognition data.
Re: Re: Re: "No problem, but first..."
... bandwidth & video storage are obviously not-a-problem for that local city council -- they simply expand the new law to require all commercial businesses to install/maintain sufficient video storage capability & digital connectivity as deemed necessary by local police.
Better yet, as a matter of public safety, require all businesses to maintain 24/7 a licensed & armed private security guard at their main entrance.
Creating stupid laws is so much fun!
** Of course, this silly surveillance law is unconstitutional. It boils down to a government "taking" of private property/resources without due process or just compensation. The Mississippi courts will void it eventually, after much time/money annd hassle.
But we have mountains of stupid laws & regulations across the U.S. ... because we have an unlimited supply of arrogant, foolish politicians running/ruining our lives.
Re: Re: Re: "No problem, but first..."
you missed the really neat part, they get US to pay for our own imprisonment, TWO TIMES OVER ! ! !
since we have been mandated to pay extortion money to the health parasite, er, insurance industry, what is to stop gummint goons from mandating for us to pay for THEIR security systems THEY will control ? ? ?
(or anything else they feel like soaking us for...)
welcome to the monkey house, and here's your soma...
Re: Next year: Mandatory connection of the security video to local law enforcement.
Accompanied, no doubt, by banning the private business from keeping its own copies of any video. So that the cops control all access to the footage, to avoid the potential for embarrassments like this
So, the these lawyers and doctors meet in a bar...
And they pool their resources and fight this in federal court. Totally fascist thinking by the city. Also restraint of trade. When one or more of the city bigwigs needs to see one of these doctors or lawyers, I can likely imagine that those practicing have no hours available for those possible clients.
really...
I know it wouldn't be applied like this, but...you get thrown in jail for 90 days. Each day is a separate violation. Unless someone sets it up for you, someone could abuse this to say...keep you in jail until you agree or close down the business?
Wild speculation, but it is worded very poorly.
This is a good thing folks...
what do you expect? This site or rather its visitors generally hates capitalism and is pro-regulation.
How many times does it take before you all get a clue and figure out that everything you ask for from government becomes that which you were trying to avoid?
Let there be anarchy!
Absolutely right, there are only two options, an all Encompassing Government with All the Power and No Government At All!
No middle grounds!
You're either for everything the government does(and you're wrong), or anything the government does is wrong and to be fought at all costs. No exceptions and no grey in between, it's literally impossible to think that some things the government does is good and some things are bad, and the first should be encouraged while the second should be called out and fought against.
Entertaining venting aside, when you want to discus what people actually say, in the articles and in the comments, you might find people willing to listen instead of just brushing you aside as dishonest.
Re: Let there be anarchy!
You still don't get it do you? You are a perfect example of why people like Trump won the Presidency. I was being a smart-ass trying to let people like YOU know that your requests to have a corrupt or nanny government save you from the big bad business boogey man or yourself is for naught.
You constantly fail to realize that YOUR ideas about government is just exactly what you are getting. So I am just telling all of you cry babies to shut up... you are getting everything you asked for. You are just too stupid to understand how you keep asking for it.
As long as you keep telling people they have nothing for you to hear, then you will never hear a thing. You can lead a horse to water, but you cannot make it drink it. My friend, you are the horse. The evidence, the information, the history is there for you to see as a stream parts the land... but you refuse to drink it!
Re: Re: Let there be anarchy!
So no, you don't want to discuss what people actually say(hint: it's not even remotely as simple as Regulation Good!), you just want to keep wailing on against those strawmen. Good to have that confirmed.
Oh by all means, lets hear what my 'ideas about government' are according to you, I'd love to see what I apparently believe according to a third party.
Re: Re: Let there be anarchy!
Re: This is a good thing folks...
Now, to be fair, I actually don't hate Capitalism. Capitalism, though, is like faith. If you have BLIND faith, that's a bad thing. It shows a complete and total lack of understanding of the nature of humanity. Faith, giuded by evidence and reason, can be a good thing. Like faith that the president won't start a nuclear war tomorrow. Sure, he totally could, but I have faith, based on the fact that he hasn't for 8 years and his policies are all diplomacy-first, that he won't.
BLIND Capitalism is no better. "Greed is good" may be a joke to most people, but to an alarmingly large part of the richest, both here in the US and the world abroad, these are words to live by. Capitalism is a system of risk and reward, and that's actually a BAD thing. It actively encourages people who can afford to risk their money to do so, and rewards them with even more money. The people who have to gamble the clothes on their back and the food in their bellies in order to "make it" lose more often than they win, and usually because the people who are already established can afford to shut them down with very little risk to themselves.
Moderated, tampered Capitalism can be very good. A system like the Nordic Model - which is neither free-market Capitalism nor outright Socialism - is the ideal system. It is not a difficult system to find fault in, but then neither is ours, and the difference is their elderly are more well cared for, their children are smarter, and they are overall happier people. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, as it were.
And yes, I am pro-regulation. I am actually pro-unionization. Unions and regulations fill the same role, which is to keep corporations in check. Without one or the other, companies have zero logical reason not to engage in the worst possible behavior in search of the almighty dollar. We don't need both unions and regulation, but since American is (now) one of the least unionized nations on earth, I'm happier with more regulation than neither. Unions are still the ideal solution, but regulation is a decent stand-in.
So yes, in a certain sense, I hate Capitalism and I am pro-regulation, if you want to be overly simplistic about it, but like most things, it's more complicated than that. In truth, I love workers and I am pro-union. But that may be such an unimportant nuance (to you) that you can't see the difference.
There is still a difference, though.
Re: Re: This is a good thing folks...
I would rather face down a Capitalist Monopoly than a Government Regulated Monopoly ANYDAY!
No system is faultless, but the system that works to prevent the most corruption is going to be the best. You are close to that system but all calls for general regulation are self defeating as proven by history.
Re: Re: Re: This is a good thing folks...
Unions and regulations are not the same thing... but yea shocker there that you cannot grasp that.
Seems that you can not read. He wrote that they "fill the same role", that of providing a check on the employers, not that they are the same, which obviously they are not.
Re: Re: Re: This is a good thing folks...
I would rather face down a Capitalist Monopoly than a Government Regulated Monopoly ANYDAY!
Welcome to a world where capitalists have made the government give them monopolies.
Re: This is a good thing folks...
what do you expect? This site or rather its visitors generally hates capitalism and is pro-regulation.
You keep saying that even though this isn't even close to being true. It's almost as if you have this weird religious need to lie about us.
Please stop.
"You went full Stalin, man. Never go full Stalin."
Re:
s/retard/Stalin/g
Nice!
Churches
WWDS?
I'm sure nobody on the town council would end up with their houses egged, cars keyed, trees toilet-papered, every night until the law is rolled back. They'd better hope that their little Lucy has cameras operating when she does her lemonade stand during the summer months or poor little Lucy will be in jail for 90 days.
Re:
Re:
~$65.00 out the door. Law complied with.
Now, getting that law overturned as a 1st and 4th violation, that's gonna be a bit more expensive.
Nothing to fear
Uh, so? If they haven't done anything wrong then they have nothing to fear.
Re: Nothing to fear
Re: Nothing to fear
That's like saying you don't need free speach if you have nothing say?
Re: Nothing to fear
Afterall, you haven't done anything wrong and have nothing to fear right?
While business are regulated by such ordnances and laws, this particular ordnance violates the rights of these businesses not to mention attorneys and their offices. I just don't see this surviving a court challenge.
Raspberry PI 3s + camera
Because why not just bury 'em in data?
"Surveillance"
I really want to see the actual ordinance now. How many cameras are required? What kind of coverage must one have? What about retention?
Can I use an old Android phone pointed at the street far from my door and constantly overwrite video on a 1 GB microSD card for storage and have that qualify? I almost want a commercial building in this city just to test the bounds of the law.
quality of image and audio
The same city attorney.
Low crime rates
Also the plan is to BAN CCTV a year or two down the line, but removal of the equipment must be done by the ORIGINAL installer to "ensure all wiring and equipment is disabled and fully removed".
I.e. they profit privately from the install AND later enforced removal....
Likely explanation
