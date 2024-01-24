Robocallers Used Sloppy Biden Deepfake To Try And Keep Voters From The Polls On Presidential Primary Day
from the the-check-is-coming-due dept
It’s equal parts annoying and bizarre that we’ve normalized the fact that scammers, scumbags, debt collectors, partisan operatives, and marketers have made the U.S.’ primary voice communication platform largely unusable. Americans received 3.8 billion robocalls last month, and despite some modest inroads in fighting the problem, it continues to grow for reasons we’ve already well established.
This week the problem popped up again, after some anonymous political ratfuckers tried to keep voters from heading to the polls on January 23rd’s presidential primary. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says its investigating the ploy, and in a statement noted the calls use a (badly) deepfaked version of President Biden’s voice to convince them to stay home:
“The message, which was sent on January 21, 2024, stated “your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.” Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications.”
Impressive sleuthing there, champs.
NBC has a recording of the clearly fake Biden voice call, and notes that the call spoofed the number of “a prominent New Hampshire Democrat.” While Biden’s name wasn’t actually on the New Hampshire ballot due to an intra-party scheduling feud, there was an active campaign by the spoofed caller in question to conduct a write-in campaign in the state. It’s unclear how many voters received the calls.
There are, of course, numerous problems here. Voter data can easily be purchased from data brokers because corrupt federal officials refuse to regulate data brokers or pass even a baseline privacy law for the internet era. At the same time, federal anti-robocalling efforts have been consistently undermined by lobbyists for legitimate companies that keep weakening consumer protections and boxing in regulators, and would prefer you think robocalling is a tactic exclusive to scammers.
So even if the perpetrators of this political ratfucking effort are identified, whether or not they’re meaningfully penalized (by state and federal regulators that can’t even competently find or fine robocallers most of the time) is an open question. And while this was by every indication a relatively minor scam of low quality, this kind of fusion of deepfakes and robocalling is only just heating up.
Filed Under: consumer protection, deepfake, fcc, political, politics, robocalls
It's probably perfectly legal
The protections of satire do not depend on whether the recipient is clueless enough not to recognize it. And our brave politicians have explicitly carved out holes for political actioneering (which satire falls under) into robocalling prohibitions.
There is a good case that politicians have fucked up regulations in their hypocritical sense of entitlement and self-importance to a degree where one cannot prohibit let alone prosecute this kind of election meddling.
Biden won via writein though, and Primaries aren’t actual elections.
This wasn’t satire, so I’m not sure why you’re bringing it up.
As usual, gross Bode overstatement
Voter data is available directly from the Secretary of State’s office in my home state, and generally speaking voter data are public records. No need to go third-party except for numbers which hardly qualify as “private data”, and while the problem of data-brokering is an actual problem this particular incident doesn’t make a great poster child for the issue.
The number spoofing is sleazy but pointless-which NH voter has this politician in their contacts? How would they know his or her name from the phone number? Will someone say “hey, that’s the number for some political hack I may have heard of sometime.” Even if that person does know the number they might say “isn’t that the write-in weirdo?”
Not to mention that the content of the call was entirely truthful. The primary was absolutely meaningless for Democrats; the democracy-lovers in NH refuse to accept the results because they wanted Old Man Biden to have a big SC victory (“scheduling feud” my ass). At least Republicans are pretending to have a race useless though it may be.
The only meaningful presidential vote the Democrat NHers will cast will be in November. For the dotty, sunsetting, shuffling, senior-moment President or the geriatric criminal. That’s the actual “ratfuck”.
This paragraph is one of the more stupid things I’ve read lately. Voting always matters regardless of the outcome. On top of that, this is absolutely election-interference because it was specifically made to dissuade voters not to vote.
But do go on about how this is meaningless conveniently ignoring the fact that this was someone trying to interfere in the democratic process which seems to be totally a non-issue in your mind. Plus the fact, if someone manages to influence people not to vote for a particular candidate the opposing candidate can then use the voting-numbers for “big win”-propaganda.
Anyone who says voting is meaningless isn’t really interested in the democratic process.
Some of us, unfortunately, do not live in the United States of America.
It’s hard for me to take an interest in the democratic process when I’ve legit seen HOW to undermine the damn fucking thing WITHOUT actually touching the process itself, and Trump getting fucking ELECTED in 2016 only makes it harder for me to care.
(For those of you playing at home, it’s called “controlling everything else but the process” something the Republicans and their rich fuck backers have fucking perfected after Nixon got impeached. The authcap states have taken notes and used that playbook SUCCESSFULLY.)
Hillary Clinton out-fundraised and outspent Trump in the 2016 election, even after considering the money Trump spent on himself, $581m to $$340m. And according to 2020 IRS data, Democrat voters are now the party of the rich.
It’s true; Biden still won via write-in, which is more than you can say for Trump.
Let it be known that Republicans and their supporters are no strangers to disrupting/interfering with the election process.
Are they pretending though? One candidate refused to participate in any debates and suffered no repercussions and the party has no platform other than what Donald vomited on Twitter in 2016 and REVENGE! Nobody has been allowed to lay one finger on Trump, the whole thing has been even more of a joke than the 2016 race where everyone on the republican side was told by their donors not to take any swings at him after he started winning so he could rip them to shreds on stage while they stood there grinning like Jeb and Ted, at least in 2016 he turned up.
This was never a race, it was a bunch of people hoping to get cabinet roles and Chris Christie as a figleaf to make never Trumpers feel better about the fact they’ll still vote republican no matter what sewage they put on the ballot.
Now somebody do some deepfake robocalls of Donnie boy and some other magats, and see how quick the Republicans try to shut it down.