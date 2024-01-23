Daily Deal: Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor

Was The NO AI FRAUD Act Written By A Fraudulent AI? Because Whoever Wrote It Is Hallucinating
Tue, Jan 23rd 2024

Color is everywhere and, with the innovative Nix Mini 2, you can now capture and recreate it anywhere you go. This compact, portable, and highly sophisticated device is designed for those who find color inspiration in everyday life. Now, you can harness the power of technology to bring color into your creative, professional, or personal projects. Nix stands out with a high-resolution sensor for precise processing and automatic error detection. It’s compact enough to fit in your hand, and portable enough to take anywhere your creativity leads you. With Bluetooth capabilities, it transmits data directly to your mobile device, whether it’s Android or iOS, and seamlessly integrates with software like Photoshop and the Nix Paints app. It’s on sale for $70.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

