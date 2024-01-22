ExTwitter Accused Of Secretly Boosting Mr. Beast Video With Undisclosed Ad Placements
It’s kind of pathetic how desperate Elon Musk is to convince people that ExTwitter is a good platform for posting their video content. I assume it’s a perfectly okay place to post videos, but it’s hardly where most people go to watch videos, and Elon may discover sooner or later just how difficult it is to change the overall perception.
In recent weeks, Elon’s taken to begging big influencers to post on ExTwitter and retweeting misleading tweets from other users, claiming that ExTwitter pays out way more than other sites (there are many, many asterisks associated with the payments ExTwitter actually pays out).
But one of his big targets has been the YouTube super influencer, MrBeast. If you somehow don’t know of MrBeast, he’s a massive YouTube star who makes elaborate and expensive videos. And Elon has been bugging him to post on ExTwitter basically ever since he took over the company.
Just a few weeks ago, MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) responded to the latest request to upload his videos to ExTwitter by pointing out that he didn’t think the revenue share from ExTwitter could help him out. “My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it.” Ouch.
Still, just a few weeks later, MrBeast decided to test it out to see, posting a new video to ExTwitter, and saying explicitly that he wanted to see how well it performed.
Now, I’d argue that the views on the video are not the most accurate. For example, I just went to find that tweet to screenshot, and the video started playing immediately, even though I never clicked on it to play. So, I’m guessing a lot of the views are… not real.
But, either way, people are pointing out that it appears someone is juicing the views anyway, by promoting the video post as an ad… but without the (required by law) disclosure that it’s an ad. This certainly suggests that it’s being done by ExTwitter itself, rather than MrBeast directly. If it were being done by MrBeast or someone else, then it would say that it was a promoted/advertised slot. The fact that it’s hidden suggests the call is coming from inside the house.
The evidence that it’s an undisclosed ad is pretty strong. People are seeing it show up in their feeds without the time/date of the post, which is something that only happens with ads. Other tweets show that info.
Even stronger proof? If you click on the three dots next to the tweet… it says “Report ad” and “Why this ad?” which, um, is pretty damning.
Cody Johnston notes that he has refused to update his Twitter app in ages, and on the old app, it is properly designated as a “Promoted” tweet, which is how ads were normally disclosed.
Elon is denying that he’s done anything to goose the numbers, but the evidence suggests someone at the company is doing so, whether or not Elon knows about it.
Of course, the evidence still suggests otherwise. Meanwhile, Ryan Broderick was told by an ExTwitter employee that they don’t have to label promoted tweets that have videos because there’s also a pre-roll video and that is disclosed. Of course, that… makes no sense at all. Those are two totally separate things, and not labeling the promoted tweet is a likely FTC violation (and potentially fraudulent in misrepresenting to people how much they might make from videos posted to the platform).
Anyway, beyond raising even more questions about how (and how much) ExTwitter is actually paying content creators, it seems like this might just create a whole new headache for the company.
I’ve seen other ads on Twitter which exhibit the same behavior. Not anyone I’m following. Not retweeted by anyone. And when I click on the three dots, it says the same report ad menu item.
It was bad enough when they changed the “promoted” to a tiny “ad” label. I suspect soon they won’t even have that.
A better ad?
Come to ExTwitter, a serious video hosting site where:
All for just $8 a month… Sounds like a bargain compared to Vimeo.
To the best of his knowledge….
He doesn’t think his cars drive into semis.
He doesn’t think his team blamed consumers for his shitty parts.
He didn’t totally fake the self driving demo.
His cars didn’t have a problem with steering wheels not being attached.
He isn’t an emerald mine neo-baby.
His children love him.
X is making all kinds of money.
X is not overrun with spam bots.
That going to Auschwitz with Ben Shapiro would look like a really stupid face saving move.
That there is no reason to not put hyperloop tunnels in FL.
Something something paycheck requires him to not see it.
Re:
You forgot about his wheels don’t fall off.
I’m sure there are others.
Citing Wikipedia (I haven’t watch any of his videos, and don’t even know who he was 5 minutes ago), there is about 250 people working on his videos. So it’s not a random guy with some cheap cam playing videos games (at least, no more).
And all the money he’s (his studio) making is though sponsorships and ads.
So yes, he needs some great audience to keep making videos. YouTube seems to be enough for him. And even Facebook inflated video views to look as big as YouTube and failed, so I don’t see how is not lying tenfold.
YouTube exploited MySpace’s refusal to host user videos.
Non-views
The linked Mashable article does mention that those “views” are just impressions on the tweet itself and that Musk personally removed video views last year. Most video sites do have some shady way to boost view counts, though non-disclosed ads might be the worst because that’s also illegal.
Re:
They also do arcane and mercurial things to limit view counts. Depending for whom the view counts.