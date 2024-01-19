There’s Still Time To Join The Public Domain Game Jam!

The latest edition of our public domain game jam, Gaming Like It’s 1928, is well underway. As always, we’re calling on designers of all stripes and all levels of experience to put this year’s newly public domain works to use in digital and analog games for a chance at winning a prize in one of our six categories — and there’s still plenty of time to get involved!

We’ve already had a few early submissions, but we’re expecting plenty more before the jam closes at the end of the month, and your game could be one of them. Check out our launch post for lots of information on the types of games you can make (just about anything), some leads on this year’s public domain works (of course there’s the big one, Mickey Mouse, but also lots of other exciting material), some tips on tools for making games quickly and easily regardless of your level of experience, and some highlights of past jam winners for inspiration.

We launched these game jams to celebrate the finally-expanding public domain after so many years of stagnation, and the results have exceeded what we ever hoped, with people finding all kinds of creative and unexpected ways to utilize old works and demonstrate the value of a robust public domain. If you want to get involved, head on over to the game jam page on Itch for more resources and the full rules, and get to work on your game — we can’t wait to see it!

