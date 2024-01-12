Lawsuit Says Hudson County Jail Recorded Calls With Attorneys, Gave This Info To Prosecutors
from the a-snoop-too-far dept
Everyone’s aware (or should be) that all calls made from jail are monitored. Not all calls are recorded. There are exceptions, with the biggest being the one for calls made to attorneys representing jailed people.
Those are completely off-limits. These are privileged communications that cannot be monitored or recorded by the government. And yet, it seems to happen disturbingly frequently.
Part of the problem is that, in most cases, the monitoring of calls is automated and handled by third parties. The third parties make good money on every outgoing call. And if jail officials aren’t staying on top of things, everything gets collected. Once it’s collected, there’s really no reason to not take a listen to attorney-client calls (I mean, other than the rights violation). All you have to do then is just not get caught doing it.
For Securus and its incarceration customers, “getting caught” happened. A massive trove of hacked data included 14,000 recordings of calls between prisoners and their legal reps. Securus settled the inevitable class-action lawsuit five years later, covering $840,000 in legal fees and shelling out up to $20,000 to each affected inmate. It could easily afford to buy its way out of this since it has been known to charge upwards of $14 a minute for calls using its service.
The latest lawsuit to allege illegal recording of privileged communications has the potential to be another class-action lawsuit. It has been brought by a man currently serving time in a New Jersey correctional facility, who claims his attorney calls were not only recorded, but their content used against him by state prosecutors. (NJ.com was the first to report on this lawsuit, but while it can apparently erect a paywall, it apparently doesn’t have the capability to embed a copy of the lawsuit, much less link to it. So, Gothamist gets the leading link and the blockquotes.)
A man who was incarcerated in Hudson County, New Jersey, alleges jail officials and prosecutors there illegally listened to private conversations he had with his attorney while awaiting trial.
Yursil Kidwai says in a federal class-action lawsuit that jail officials secretly monitored phone conversations between him and his lawyer, which are privileged under New Jersey law, and then prosecutors used information shared in those calls to help build a sexual assault case against him.
The tech for recording calls en masse has existed for years. Plenty of players in the jail tech market have capitalized on this to extract exorbitant per-minute fees from a truly captive market. Correctional facilities not only benefit from the off-loading of this task to third parties, but they often directly benefit from the per-minute extortion racket by receiving a cut of every dollar generated by companies like Securus.
No third-party provider is being sued here. Just several facility officials and government prosecutors. As was stated above, listening in on privileged calls is super-easy. All that’s needed to get away with this is to not do anything stupid.
But everyone involved in this violation of rights screwed up, at least according to Yursil Kidwai’s lawsuit [PDF].
[Kidwai] learned of Defendants’ unconstitutional conduct only when Defendant HCPO [Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office] inadvertently produced in discovery copies of [HCPO Detective Ashley Rubel’s] memorandum to [Assistant Chief Hudson County Prosecutor Jane Weiner] and [HCPO Detective Sergeant Leslie Murphy] digesting the substance of Plaintiff’s attorney-client telephone calls.
At best, this could be charitably described as “sloppy.” This opens up the jail and the prosecutor’s office to all sorts of speculation, if not actionable claims. The inmate also claims other inmates have experienced the same sort of forbidden snooping, although the other person named was not so fortunate as to have been the beneficiary of an unforced error.
Since this is a proposed class-action suit, Kidwai is not seeking suppression of this evidence or a reversal of his conviction. (Reports suggest the case against Kidwai was so strong prosecutors definitely didn’t need to use anything obtained illegally, which makes you wonder why they chose to do so.) Instead, he’s seeking a court order blocking the HCPO and correctional facility from doing something they’re already not allowed to do. He’s also seeking unspecified monetary damages, but if it’s true this conviction wasn’t predicated on illegal monitoring of calls, it seems unlikely he’ll be able to demonstrate any monetary loss from these illegal actions.
Without a doubt, this sort of thing is common. What’s uncommon is the government getting caught doing it. Discovery — should the case get to that point — might prove to be very interesting.
Filed Under: attorney client privilege, hudson county, jail phone calls, new jersey, phone calls, prison phone calls, yursil kidwai
Comments on “Lawsuit Says Hudson County Jail Recorded Calls With Attorneys, Gave This Info To Prosecutors”
Phone bills
Dont you hate the ones that think Across the street is Long distance?(it used to be that bad)
And the only reason that the cost is so high is to KEEP those inside FROM USING THE PHONE for more then a few minutes.
And none of criminals violating the law end up in jail.
For fucks sake.
Judge, procecutor, cops. This is why people don’t feel sad when you get beat or killed.
Yursil Kidwai–a very evil person who was sentenced to many years behind bars for committing horrific sexual assault…that’s the type of irredeemable predator that this site advocates for.
Re:
The law says the calls with his attorney are privileged. For what reason should the law be ignored only and specifically because he was convicted of any kind of crime?
Re:
…hallucinated nobody mentally competent, ever.
Re:
You are one of those stupid fuckers who doesn’t understand that people are presumed innocent until proven guilty. You so fucking stupid you don’t even understand how past, present and future works.
Re: Re:
To be fair, the guy in this story was found guilty (“Kidwai is not seeking suppression of this evidence or a reversal of his conviction”). But his being a convict doesn’t, and shouldn’t, deprive him of all his civil rights.
Reminder to the bootlickers: Yes, even rapists have civil rights—and when theirs are disrespected without consequence, yours will be next on the chopping block.