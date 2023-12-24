Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Mamba with a response to a comment mischaracterizing a lot of what happened in the last several years:

Why do you lie so transparently. It’s fucking pathetic. The Muller Special Counsel indicted 34 people: 26 Russian nationals(some, known members of the GRU), 3 Russian organizations, and 7 US nationals. It also directly identified obstruction of the investigation by the Trump administration. Because the GOP has become the part of criminals. Of the verified voter fraud cases from the 2020 presidential election onward, virtually ALL of them have been Republicans. Because the GOP has become the part of criminals. The Hunter Laptop story has evaporated like a fart in the wind because the chain of custody is such a fucking mess, and Giuliani is a fucking inept criminal, that there are very few conclusion you can draw. Because the GOP has become the part of inept criminals. And finally, using any poll right now as an indicator of likely success come election day shows a complete lack of understanding. About the only thing you might be able to read into is election results, and even that is pretty spotty historically. But if that does provide indication, it is very, very bad for the GOP.

In second place, it’s an anonymous comment about the notion that age verification is the only way to protect kids online:

There are solutions for keeping minors away from porn online. Age verification is a very bad solution that creates more problems than it solves, especially when the government gets involved. Let the parents be parents; they can educate their children on how to use the Internet responsibly, and they can use device-level filtering as needed. Most parents know what’s best for their kids. The same cannot be said for government officials.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with another comment on that subject from Rocky, responding to a comment that our criticism of age verification means we “do not unconditionally support keeping kids safe from porn”:

You know what the best way to unconditionally keep kids safe from porn? You lock them up in their room that has no windows and they can’t access any kind of media you haven’t vetted first. They also aren’t allowed to go outside either because that carries the risk of them stumbling upon porn, they shouldn’t be allowed to have friends either because the risk is that their friends may expose them to porn due to their friends parents may not be as punctilious about protecting their kids. I hope you support this method because it unconditionally protects them from being exposed to porn. If you don’t do this you are evil per your own argument above. Of course, some people may consider this unconditional method being evil and child abuse, but what is that compared to the unconditional protection of kids? Now, someone who isn’t a complete idiot will realize that every time someone uses “think of the children” to bolster their argument its for 2 reasons. The first reason is that they are stupid and don’t understand the ramifications of their proposal. The second reason is that they are actually using it as an excuse for political expediency, because simpletons and idiots always buy into such excuses. TL;DR: Only idiots and simpletons believe in unconditional methods and they are the ones paving the road to hell.

Next, it’s an anonymous response to a comment attempting to compare school library book bans to private book stores not carrying a book:

Most book stores will order any book in publication for you, while school library bans mean that the book is not even available through an inter library loan. Also, one is a commercial decision, while the other is a political decision. Try harder to find real comparisons and equivalents.

Over on the funny side, both our winners come in response to a comment complaining that our post on Rudy Giuliani doesn’t fit the name “Techdirt”. In first place, it’s MrWilson with a quick comeback:

You’re one to talk. The button said “Post Comment” but you posted bullshit.

In second place, it’s Strawb with an alternative response:

Are you equally annoyed that Fox News doesn’t actually report on foxes?

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we’ll start out with another comment from Mamba who offered up yet another response to that same complaint:

Dirt. Giuliani is a dirtbag. Nailed it in one.

Finally, we’ve got Mechanical Rhizome with a comment more directly about the subject of that post:

Rudy is just following the old folk adage he heard at Four Seasons Landscaping,”When you find yourself in a hole, keep digging”

That's all for this week, folks!




