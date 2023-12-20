Pettiness Personified: Tesla Removes Disney+ From Vehicles Because Elon’s Mad At Disney
from the touch-grass-man dept
One of the big, usually misleading, complaints about content moderation is that it’s done out of personal animus or whims, rather than a focus on actually making it so people stop being jackasses on platforms. Indeed over and over again you hear stories about some content moderation decision that people assert way too much thought into why it happened, when the answer is often some overworked content moderator (possibly halfway around the world) with a giant stack of posts to review made a decision in five seconds and moved onto the next one.
This was some of the impetus behind Elon Musk purchasing Twitter — that false belief that Twitter moderation had been “infected by the woke mind virus” or some stupid nonsense like that. The reality was that Musk has never understood content moderation or how it works. And, yet, since taking over Twitter, which is now ExTwitter, he’s regularly done exactly what he claimed he was taking over the company to stop.
This isn’t quite the same thing, as it’s not ExTwitter we’re talking about, but earlier this week reports came out that Disney+ had magically disappeared from Tesla’s screen UI.
Electrek heard from a source that Tesla informed Disney+ last week that it would remove its native app from the Tesla Theatre in its vehicles without giving a reason as to why.
A few days later, Tesla told Disney that it would only remove the app for Tesla owners who never used the app before.
The automaker now appears to have acted on the threat, as many Tesla owners are reporting not seeing the Disney+ app in Tesla Theatre anymore. Others, presumably those who have used the app before, are still seeing the app available in their cars.
Even sites that are strongly pro-Tesla seem to think this pettiness is stupid, explaining to people how to get Disney+ back.
This whole thing seems to stem from Elon being ridiculously thin-skinned and immature. He remains mad that Disney stopped advertising on ExTwitter, and famously told Disney’s Bob Iger to go fuck himself, before insisting that Disney’s board should fire Iger (and I thought Elon was against cancel culture? tsk tsk)
Anyway, this is the kind of childish behavior that too many people think is behind content moderation decisions, but almost never is. Except when Elon’s in charge. Which is only slightly ironic, given that he keeps insisting that he’s trying to stop that kind of moderation as being “anti-free speech” or whatever excuse he’s come up with today.
Filed Under: bob iger, disney plus, elon musk
Companies: disney, tesla, twitter, x
Comments on “Pettiness Personified: Tesla Removes Disney+ From Vehicles Because Elon’s Mad At Disney”
Tesla is a private company and do what they want.
If Disney don’t like it, they can make their own cars.
Re:
This true.
I imagine the Disney vehicle would actually work though.
Re:
This post is trollish but the hidden point behind it is the point I was going to make here. Lack of interoperability takes away choice. There are enough criteria by which we choose our vehicles. “Apps” shouldn’t be one of them. We should have control over what software runs on our hardware, be it computers, phones, or vehicles. Similarly, we should be able to subscribe to our choice of moderation or UI on a given social network; we shouldn’t be locked into a package deal because that takes away choice.
Re:
Disney may not even care. But everyone else is free as fuck to comment on it.
Stupid old trope is old and stupid.
Re:
Well, I’m pretty sure the Disney app doesn’t “pop up” on screen by magic, if so, anybody could make their own app and get the same visibility, but there certainly some money that Disney spend to get this visibility (or nearly nobody would notice it disappeared).
Just like the Facebook deal with Samsung to get their app pre-installed on billions on devices, Disney hasn’t just been “lucky” to get installed by default, but paid for it. It may also be a breach of contract, ironically…
Contract law
Curious what the licensing agreement between Disney & Tesla said about Tesla unilaterally pulling the app from all their cars.
I expect Elon is about to get a sternly worded letter from the mouse’s lawyers about breach of contract…
It started with misleading labels on media accounts on Xitter, it continued with arbitrary removal of “verified” ticks, threats of account bans over linking to other services, throttling or blocking of links to specific sites, ending SpaceX streams on Youtube and posting photos on Flickr, deboosting of mentions of other social media, how this.
Basically, everyone that stays in his “ecosystem” is in abusive relationships with him – he decides what you can watch, post or view. And it took less than a year to escalate to removing features from a product of a publicly traded company for no good reason, making me wonder how bad it’ll be in another year.