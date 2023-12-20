Eminem, After Opposing A Trademark App Over The Word ‘Shady’, Is Ducking Deposition

from the please-stand-up dept

Earlier this year we discussed a trademark fight between rapper Eminem and two stars of The Real Houswives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. At issue was the trademark application for Bryant and Dixon’s podcast, which is entitled “Reasonably Shady.” Em’s legal team opposed that application, arguing essentially that all things “shady” belong to the rapper. As we said at the time, that’s plainly ridiculous, as evidenced by a bunch of other similar entities out there that have that word in their names. Beyond that, the word “shady” does not necessarily point every person directly back to Eminem, and for someone seeking out a podcast in particular, the idea that any of this will confuse the public seems quite silly.

As a result, Bryant and Dixon are attempting to fight the opposition, but it appears that Eminem really doesn’t want to sit for deposition for his own opposition.

Now, the Real Housewives of Potomac stars are growing tired. They claim Eminem is refusing to appear for a deposition. Gizelle and Robyn said his team told them it’d be “highly burdensome” for Eminem to have to appear. Instead, they supposedly suggested a rep for his company appear, as the attendee would have a “better understanding of the documents, marketing, and advertising.” Gizelle and Robyn don’t want that to happen. They want Slim Shady to please stand up. And if not, they think he should move out of the way. A lawyer representing the pair said “an assertion of Mr. Mathers being too busy will not be enough to avoid having to sit for a deposition.” The legal rep pointed to Gizelle and Robyn finding time among their busy schedules to sit for deposition, and suggested Eminem “extend the same courtesy for his obligation.”

Now, I too don’t think Eminem, despite being an accomplishd businessman on top of being an artist, is going to teach the world anything particularly useful by sitting for deposition. That being said, his legal team works for him and is ultimately his responsibility. Given that, initiating this opposition and then refusing to actually show up to defend it isn’t a particularly endearing move. Either it’s important enough, or it isn’t.

Meanwhile, Gizelle and Robyn are right. Either participate in your opposition or drop it. Because in the meantime, both of them are sitting in limbo.

According to official documents obtained by RadarOnline, the USPTO have suspended proceedings in the case brought by Eminem, until a decision is made on Gizelle and Robyn’s motion. This means that the rapper could indeed be forced to sit for a deposition in the Shady trademark case. Personally? I think he’s reaching. And I’ve been a fan for a long time. But this is a whole-ass mess. No Eminem fan worth their salt is gonna believe he endorses some Real Housewives podcast. He should let this one go.

100% agreed.

