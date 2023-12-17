Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Strawb with a response to someone claiming there’s no first amendment issue with Ken Paxton’s investigation into Media Matters:

That’s because you don’t understand the first amendment, Koby. For those of us that do, there’s very much a violation going on here.

In second place, it’s a simple anonymous comment about our statement that Josh Hawley’s Section 230 bill would “create a world that greatly benefited vexatious and malicious actors”:

Like Josh Hawley.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with Stephen T. Stone and a simple clarification about Section 230:

Section 230 doesn’t immunize people who actually commit a defamation. It immunizes people who didn’t make the defamatory statements and the tools used to spread those statements.

Next, it’s K Smith with an example of why Section 230 matters:

Without 230, MeToo never happens The MeToo movement was mainly an online movement that allowed women to share stories about how powerful men were sexually harassing women and getting away with it. Without Section 230, the movement never happens. Why? Because the targets would have just sicced their expensive lawyers on the sites where the victims were posting their info. Suing a single wealthy company is a lot easier than going after a lot of non-wealthy semi-anonymous people. All the anti-230 need to explain why they think it was bad that we had the MeToo movement. Obviously, we know why Right Wing Republicans like Hawley hated the MeToo movement.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Stephen T. Stone passing along a joke from elsewhere:

Not my joke: Elon may have broken Twitter, but we can take some comfort in the fact that Twitter broke Elon.

In second place, it’s Scott with a response to our post wondering if Elon Musk’s tweets receiving Community Notes would mean he loses access to monetization:

Hasn’t he already?

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with Strawb and another comment on that post:

What?! A narcissistic, free speech hypocrite and control freak cheers when an information system supports him, but throws a fit when it doesn’t?? I never would have thought!

Finally, it’s an anonymous comment on our post about the Dr. Seuss estate guarding the IP of the Grinch:

A public service announcement Significant exposure to intellectual property can lead to severe cardiac anomalies, primarily the heart becoming two sizes too small.

