Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Strawb with a response to someone claiming there’s no first amendment issue with Ken Paxton’s investigation into Media Matters:
That’s because you don’t understand the first amendment, Koby.
For those of us that do, there’s very much a violation going on here.
In second place, it’s a simple anonymous comment about our statement that Josh Hawley’s Section 230 bill would “create a world that greatly benefited vexatious and malicious actors”:
Like Josh Hawley.
For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with Stephen T. Stone and a simple clarification about Section 230:
Section 230 doesn’t immunize people who actually commit a defamation. It immunizes people who didn’t make the defamatory statements and the tools used to spread those statements.
Next, it’s K Smith with an example of why Section 230 matters:
Without 230, MeToo never happens
The MeToo movement was mainly an online movement that allowed women to share stories about how powerful men were sexually harassing women and getting away with it.
Without Section 230, the movement never happens. Why? Because the targets would have just sicced their expensive lawyers on the sites where the victims were posting their info. Suing a single wealthy company is a lot easier than going after a lot of non-wealthy semi-anonymous people.
All the anti-230 need to explain why they think it was bad that we had the MeToo movement. Obviously, we know why Right Wing Republicans like Hawley hated the MeToo movement.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Stephen T. Stone passing along a joke from elsewhere:
Not my joke: Elon may have broken Twitter, but we can take some comfort in the fact that Twitter broke Elon.
In second place, it’s Scott with a response to our post wondering if Elon Musk’s tweets receiving Community Notes would mean he loses access to monetization:
Hasn’t he already?
For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with Strawb and another comment on that post:
What?! A narcissistic, free speech hypocrite and control freak cheers when an information system supports him, but throws a fit when it doesn’t?? I never would have thought!
Finally, it’s an anonymous comment on our post about the Dr. Seuss estate guarding the IP of the Grinch:
A public service announcement
Significant exposure to intellectual property can lead to severe cardiac anomalies, primarily the heart becoming two sizes too small.
That’s all for this week, folks!
This is exactly the point of every attack on Section 230.
The internet gives the public (and marginalized factions of the public) a voice.
Those that like the establishment status quo can’t have that.
#MeToo was a tremendous self-own and a net negative for women.
And Section 230 allows sites like this one to spread hate-speech in the comments without fear of liability.
I guess you didn’t like being outed as a misogynist in a #metoo comment.
Someone said something you didn’t like huh? I have an idea, sue them and see how far you’ll get. My expectations is that you will never will because you are just another impotent looser on the internet uselessly fighting imagined shadows.
The only people spreading actual hate speech are trolls like you, son. And besides, unless any of that speech has been deemed unlawful, this site—and any other site—can host every kind of slur under the sun and not be liable for…“exploiting the First Amendment”, I guess? Besides, whatever your thoughts are on racial slurs and whatnot, they’re still legally protected speech; if they weren’t, bookstores wouldn’t be able to sell To Kill a Mockingbird and streaming services wouldn’t be able to carry any given Quentin Tarantino film.
Shush, Mr. Stone. The non-mentally ill are talking.
Shush me yourself, you coward.
Pretty explicit shut up and listen to your betters mentality.
I’d say it was ableist, but our elites have shown us in plain view they have no more sophistication or understanding (say, say propriety, governance or jurisprudence) than the most menial of serfs. Even those of us who are actually diagnosed of mental illness.
In the future, if you’re going to shush someone as if they are too unfamiliar, perhaps back it up with an ironclad insightful take. Otherwise it looks like you’re just an asshole with nothing to offer.
And never again conflate mental illness with ineptitude.
Always treating women like an enemy other. Got it.
Re:
Without it, no site would publish your speech, as the editor would toss it into the bin. If you make sites liable for user speech, then they will edit the comments section by checking and approving comments for publication, and that means only a few submitted comments would be published.
You can section 230, or equivalent and the ability to post comments, or be limited to your own blog, and curated content.