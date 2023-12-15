New Jersey Is The Latest To Push A Harmful Moral Panic ‘Think Of The Kids’ Social Media Bill
It seems like the only “bipartisan” support around regulations and the internet these days is… over the false, widely debunked moral panic that the internet is inherently harmful to children. Study after study has said it’s simply not true. Here’s the latest list (and I have one more to write up soon):
- Last fall, the widely respected Pew Research Center did a massive study on kids and the internet, and found that for a majority of teens, social media was way more helpful than harmful.
- This past May, the American Psychological Association (which has fallen for tech moral panics in the past, such as with video games) released a huge, incredibly detailed, and nuanced report going through all of the evidence, and finding no causal link between social media and harms to teens.
- Soon after that, the US Surgeon General came out with a report which was misrepresented widely in the press. Yet, the details of that report also showed that no causal link could be found between social media and harms to teens. It did still recommend that we act as if there were a link, which was weird and explains the media coverage, but the actual report highlights no causal link, while also pointing out how much benefit teens receive from social media).
- A few months later, an Oxford University study came out covering nearly a million people across 72 countries, noting that it could find no evidence of social media leading to psychological harm.
- The Journal of Pediatrics recently published a new study again noting that after looking through decades of research, the mental health epidemic faced among young people appears largely due to the lack of open spaces where kids can be kids without parents hovering over them. That report notes that they explored the idea that social media was a part of the problem, but could find no data to support that claim.
- In November a new study came out from Oxford showing that no evidence whatsoever of increased screentime having any impact on the functioning of brain development in kids.
And yet, if you talk to politicians or the media, they insist that there’s overwhelming evidence showing the opposite, that social media is inherently dangerous to children.
The latest to fall for this false moral panic is the powerful Herb Conaway, a New Jersey state representative who has been in the New Jersey Assembly since 1997. He has a bunch of moral panic related quotes. He’s claimed that the mental health epidemic among children “can be laid at the feed of social media” (despite all the studies saying otherwise). He also has claimed (again, contrary to the actual evidence) that social media “really has been horrific on the mental health and the physical health of our young people, particularly teenagers and particularly young girls.”
This is not, in fact, what the evidence shows. But it is how the moral panic has been passed around.
And so, the greatly misinformed Assemblymember has successfully been pushing Bill A5750, which requires age verification and parental consent for use of any social media platform with 5 million or more accounts worldwide. It has just passed out of committee and has a very real chance of becoming the law in New Jersey (until a federal court throws it out as unconstitutional —but we’ll get there).
Before we get to the legal problems with the bill, let’s talk about the fundamental problems.
Age verification is a privacy nightmare. This has been explained multiple times in great detail. There is no way to do age verification without putting everyone’s privacy at great risk. You don’t have to take my word for it, the French data protection agency CNIL studied every available age verification method and found that they were both unreliable and violate privacy rights.
Why would Assemblymember Conaway want to put his constituents’ privacy at risk?
Age verification only works by requiring someone to collect sensitive private data, and then hoping they can keep it safe. That’s… bad?
Next, parental verification is crazy dangerous. It can make sense in perfectly happy homes with parents who have a good relationship with their children but, tragically, that is not all homes. And if you have situations where (for example) there is an LGBTQ child in a home where the parents cannot accept their child’s identity, imagine how well that will go over.
And that’s especially true at a time when we’re seeing social media operations being created to specifically cater to marginalized groups. For example, the Trevor Project, the wonderful non-profit that helps LGBTQ youth, has their own social media network for those kids. Can you imagine how well that will work if parents of those kids had to get permission before they could make use of that site?
This law would put the most marginalized kids in society at much greater risk and cut them off from the communities and services that have been repeatedly found to help them the most.
Why?
Because of a moral panic that is not backed by the actual evidence.
The fact that this bill applies to any social media with greater than 5 million accounts means it would sweep in tons of smaller sites. Note that it’s not even active accounts or active monthly users. And it’s not just accounts in New Jersey. It’s 5 million global accounts. There are many sites that would qualify that simply could never afford to put in place age verification or parental controls, and thus the only answer will be to cut off New Jersey entirely.
So, again, the end result is cutting off marginalized and at-risk kids from the services that have repeatedly been found to be helpful.
On the legal front, these provisions are also quite clearly unconstitutional, and have been found by multiple courts to be so. Just in the past few months federal courts have rejected an Arkansas age verification bill and a California one. Neither of these were surprising results as they had been litigated in front of the Supreme Court decades ago.
The parental controls mandate is equally unconstitutional. In Brown v. EMA the Supreme Court noted that the 1st Amendment does not allow for the government “to prevent children from hearing or saying anything without their parents’ prior consent.” Children have 1st Amendment rights as well, and while they are somewhat more limited than for adults, the courts have found repeatedly that children have the right to access 1st Amendment-protected speech, and to do so without parental consent.
And, in cases like this, it’s even worse than in Brown, which was about a failed attempt by California to restrict access to violent video games. Here, the New Jersey bill attempts to limit access to all social media, not just specifically designated problematic ones. So it’s an even broader attack on the 1st Amendment rights of children than Brown was.
So, in the end we have a terribly drafted bill that will sweep in a ton of companies, even ones with limited presence in New Jersey, ordering them to invest in expensive and faulty features that have already been shown to put private info at risk, while doing so in a way that has also been shown to put the most marginalized and at-risk children at much greater risk. And all of this has already been found to be unconstitutional.
All based on a moral panic that has been widely debunked by research.
Yet the bill is sailing through the New Jersey legislature, and almost guarantees that the state of New Jersey is going to have to spend millions in taxpayer funds to defend this law in court, only to be told exactly what I’m telling them for free.
This is a bad, dangerous, unconstitutional bill.
Yep, that includes Wikipedia.
How much of this is adult panic, in that social media makes it harder to indoctrinate children with religious or political ideas, or try to misinform them to control them?
Re:
Literally all of it.
Re:
Always has been, since at least McCarthyism.
Re: Re:
Anything new is scary.
Re:
How much of this is adult panic
A significant amount, for sure. There are adults all over the place demanding something be done about their kids’ access to social media on devices said adults purchased, have administrative control over, and can’t be bothered to monitor.
The panic is because someone isn’t solving the problem they created fast enough.
And of course here come the degenerates at TechDirt, funded by the tech industry, arguing that protecting children is somehow bad.
Truly shameless and brazen!!
Re:
Jhon, shut the fuck up, you impotent little fuck.
Re:
If you think this is actually about protecting children, you’re dumber than the politicians who came up with this bill.
Re:
arguing that protecting children is somehow bad.
That’s what their parents are for, you socialist welfare-queen. Arguing that the rest of us should compensate for impotent parents is something I’m not willing to pay for.
Tell them to fuck off and do their jobs. They made the kids, they’re responsible for the kids.
Re:
Question for you.
Tell me. Will you vote against every politician that defends Israel murdering and raping children with US support?
Shut up, mentally-ill Stone. You yourself admit that you’re deranged, so your comments can be discounted as those of a mad man. (Plus you probably like seeing children harmed.)
Re:
Plus you probably like seeing children harmed.
If that’s what it takes for parents to be responsible, so be it.
Re:
…said the guy who just called someone else mad.
What a load of nonsense. There is absolutely no downside to age verification for children to access the internet, which is littered with content unsuitable for their viewing.
Pointing at studies about “facebook usage”? Surely you are joking with that.
The fearmongering over privacy concerns due to age verification is just as real as “social media is dangerous for children”. It’s all made up nonsense in your head.
Re:
Oh, but there is, it requires that everybody provides age verification, and also it is easily bypassed by kids, unless you want cameras watching everyone using the Internet.
Re: Re:
Plus you know, that data being out there and being oh so tempting to steal by less scrupulous people. The best way to make sure no one gets it, is to never put it out in the first place.
Re:
Then you’ll be most happy to inform us of your physical address, all email addresses, and all phone numbers that you control, won’t you. IOW, you first.
Re:
… said George Orwell’s son.
Re:
I’m sure the child’s bully also approves of age verification since they’ll be better able to track down their victims and harass them, and that’s just the beginning.
And I’m sure you approve of McCarthyism and the Red Scare as well, which WAS the result of the government keeping lists of who expressed socialist opinions.
I’m sure you’d like those days back.
Re:
Apart from these six things that the European Digital Rights group has defined in their report on the matter:
You have that backwards: the idea that age verification won’t impact people’s privacy is nonsense made up in your head.
Re:
There is absolutely no downside to age verification for children to access the internet, which is littered with content unsuitable for their viewing.
Neither is adults taking it upon themselves to block access to the Internet. You know, the people who actually provide the access to them in the first place?
"Parental Consent"
Parents consented by giving their kids smartphones worth hundreds of dollars…
“widely debunked moral panic that the internet is inherently harmful to children”
Well, considering that certain conservative types act like children the moral panic might have some truth to it because folk sure get panicked when their dirty laundry is on display across the internet.
I am genuinely convinced that Herb Conaway hasn’t been on the internet since 1997.
Sure, with one addition...
Any legislation that is created to “protect the children” should be required to include a ban on the sale AR-15-style assault rifles.
If you don’t agree with that, you don’t get to claim that you are doing anything to protect children.
Do not feel bad that society is a shit show, we can blame big tech.
You throwing screens to your kids with no training, advice, input, or desire to answer questions they might have are not the problem… big tech is.
Your kids spending to much time online is the fault of the dark algorithms of big tech, not you failing to have rules & enforcing them.
Blame big tech, vote for me, and all of your problems will be solved because all problems we have are the fault of big tech, not idiots proposing stupid doomed bills rather than suggesting parents stop and talk with their kids.
But then we still have people convinced that exposure to books that even mention teh gays will force kids to become gay… lets me honest you idiots were exposed to the bible and it sure as hell didn’t make you loving, caring, or compassionate.
As unconstitutional as these bills are, the industry seems to be very slow in challenging them. One that seems to be overlooked was from Ohio (passed in the state budget) set to go into effect in January. There are also laws in Texas, Louisiana and of course Utah, but none of these has seen a challenge yet. Are they waiting for a final disposition of California and Arkansas to have more ammo? Or are they focused on the SCOTUS censorship laws right now?