Musk’s Faulty Vision Of ‘Free Speech’ Is Driving Speech Off ExTwitter
I mean, it’s not like we didn’t warn Elon Musk. Free speech is not about creating a single private space where everyone gets to speak, because that doesn’t support free speech. It enables the worst of society to browbeat, harass, and abuse anyone they dislike, creating a total garbage dump that drives people away and silences them.
That’s not free speech. It limits free speech.
In my mind, there are two key aspects to free speech: underlying protocols that are not privately controlled that allow people to speak (but which enable others to build curation/moderation tools on top of them) and a near total limit on the government’s ability to suppress speech.
ExTwitter had a chance to be a leader in this, back when Jack Dorsey endorsed the protocol approach and helped get the Bluesky project off the ground. But Elon killed that also. And now his confusion over all of this is driving speech off of ExTwitter, rather than enabling more of it.
We’ve already talked about how advertisers are bailing on ExTwitter, and this accelerates every time Elon says something hateful, bigoted, or ignorant. Yesterday he added to this by not just tweeting (and later deleting) a Pizzagate meme (that also misunderstands the fact that Michael Scott of The Office is the joke), but one based on an outright fabricated NY Post headline that never existed, falsely claiming that the person who debunked Pizzagate (which was actually debunked by many, many people because it was a delusional nonsense conspiracy theory) was just sentenced to jail for child sexual abuse material. Except, none of that was true.
And people wonder why advertisers are bailing.
But it’s not just the advertisers. We’ve highlighted in the past how traffic appears to be significantly down as well, and now it’s being reported that many of the companies that have pulled their advertisements have just stopped using the platform altogether.
… people familiar with the social media strategies of Paramount and WBD confirmed under the condition of anonymity that it’s no coincidence: the companies have made the active decision to stop posting under certain handles on X due to concerns, including brand safety.
The blackout on X extends beyond these companies’ corporate accounts, in some cases. For instance, the most high profile accounts affiliated with Disney have gone dark on X, such as @StarWars, @Pixar, and @MarvelStudios, which were previously posting multiple times a day on the platform to their millions of followers. Instead, these brands have switched over to the Meta-owned rival Threads, where they have started actively posting.
For instance, when“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday shared the news that host Stephen Colbert would be off the air this week due to appendicitis, the program did so on Threads. Prior to Musk’s backing of an antisemitic post, Colbert’s show, however, was primarily active on X, regularly posting videos and other content. Now, the inverse is true.
The article lists many other companies that aren’t just pulling ads but stopping tweeting altogether. And that’s not getting into the many individuals, including some big names, who have gone silent as well.
What kind of “free speech” is it when you drive everyone away?
It’s the kind of “free speech” that turns a social media service into a Nazi bar. Given his recent support for the Pizzagate “theory”, I’d say that Elon welcomes that kind of speech more than he welcomes speech that shittalks his right-wing acquaintances and their personal grievances.
It’s funny how even the people that care a lot more about rockets than Elmo’s other BS start to go “Hey, what if someone else from the company but him talked about how Starship’s second flight went?”
“many of the companies … have just stopped using the platform altogether”
Now we’re talking, this kind of action along with journalists and journals who still promote the platform following suit is what it will take to send it to oblivion.
Guess They're Not Dead Yet
Much more recently than the September prognostication that X-Twitter might be losing traffic, 4 days ago X-Twitter celebrated their surpassing of Facebook and Instagram.
Maybe someday X-Twitter will undergo a management change. But for now, Mike looks like one of those guys waving around a handmade “Doomsday – Repent now!” sign. It turns out that supporting free speech increases organic traffic, compared to enforcing politically correct speech codes.
Lol. ExTwitter absolutely did not surpass FB or Instagram. How gullible are you?
Re:
According to who: the guy who let a user who posted CSAM back onto Twitter or a news outlet willing to kiss his ass without asking if he’d cleaned it lately?
Re:
“X-Twitter celebrated their surpassing of Facebook and Instagram.”
… in bigotry – yes I believe this is true.
Free speech
I quit the site a while ago and everything that has happened since then confirms that decision. And for me at least, the toxic smell of “X” has spread to other Musk efforts for example Tesla. At this point Tesla is off the list of cars I’d consider buying because of what he’s done and is doing to what was a great web resource before he took it over.
The kind of “free speech” that hurts like the truth… when it’s remodeled to be acknowledged by a less-than-20-IQ without fearing to damage his brain by using it.
What utter nonsense again from Techdirt
I used to be an avid reader of Techdirt. Then Trump got elected and it turned into a glorified TDS group hate site. Now it should be renamed to “IHATEELONMUSK.COM” with the frequent rants, now including antisemitism, about Elon Musk. It sounds like Techdirt staff are simply mentally ill and jealous that Elon Musk has never even heard of the aptly named Techdirt
Re:
Has anyone told Elmo that our laws say he is not allowed to be president? Because he sure is acting like he is running for president.
For the marketplace of ideas to function, people with diverse viewpoints must feel welcome to contribute and discuss. Twitter/X has shunned this goal by embracing and emboldening neo-Nazis, creating a culture that pushes others (especially moderates) away from the platform. Instead of using moderation policy, Twitter gently pushes away opposing viewpoints by creating a culture that is unwelcoming for anyone who isn’t a neo-Nazi or someone who is sympathetic toward them. It’s preemptive censorship.
(It is not possible for a social media platform to serve as a “town square” or true marketplace of ideas. When ownership of Twitter changed hands, Elon threw any semblance of being a marketplace of ideas out the window.)
Re: What nonsense
Neo-nazi’s on Twitter X? Just read most of the garbage being posted by liberals and Democrats on X supporting Hamas terrorist groups. Nothing says I’m a liberal Democrat like saying free speech is only free speech if it’s controlled so only those whose speech I agree with is posted. Go post on X now
Re: Re:
Are you, like so many republicans, having difficulties attracting women? You know there might be a reason for that.
Re:
Oh, they have a moderation policy. Someone gets too loud/annoying for the neo-nazi base and Elon actively kicks them off the platform. You regularly get people banned for having a mass right-wing report party targeting them, too. It’s not just people leaving the platform willingly that’s cutting down on speech there, they’re actively pruning it themselves.
It’s the cloud. Feel free to shout.
Re:
I can see elmo screaming at the clouds