Republicans Want To Block Broadband Funding To Schools That Refuse To Implement Easily Bypassed TikTok Bans
We’ve noted how the GOP’s obsession with TikTok is… weird and superficial. Guys like Ted Cruz or Brendan Carr will suffer absolute embolisms about TikTok (and TikTok only) to get on cable news where they’ll be portrayed as good faith privacy reformers. While simultaneously refusing to pass a privacy law or regulate dodgy data brokers (who routinely sell consumer data to everyone, including Chinese intelligence).
At the same time, the GOP’s “solution” to TikTok is somehow even more superficial and stupid: a blanket ban that doesn’t work. You’ll recall how it took college kids all of forty seconds to realize they could bypass the Montana TikTok University ban by simply switching their phone from Wi-Fi to cellular, something the GOP brain trust still hasn’t gotten its collective noggin’ around.
Case in point: Senator Ted Cruz and friends recently proposed a new law that would cut schools off from FCC broadband funding if they refuse to ban social media platforms:
“Led by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the bill would require that schools prohibit youths from using social media on their networks to be eligible to for the E-Rate program, which provides lower prices for internet access.”
The E-Rate program is an essential cornerstone of ensuring affordable broadband access to schools, and tethering it to your weird, half-assed obsession with TikTok is just kind of gross and inane. As is the assumption that modern social media networks don’t provide any educational or research value.
Again, there’s no thought or realization that such bans are trivial to bypass by simply switching a phone from the school Wi-Fi network to cellular. There’s no real coherent understanding that these folks are wasting legislative time and resources on a plan that won’t work, for a problem they don’t understand.
That’s not to say that TikTok doesn’t play fast and loose with consumer privacy in hugely problematic ways. But you could ban TikTok nationally, immediately in a fireworks of patriotic splendor, and still not fix the actual underlying problems that create and embolden TikTok.
Without meaningful privacy laws, there’s no shortage of companies that are every bit as dodgy on privacy as TikTok. Without data broker regulation, there’s a massive industry of barely regulated dodgy data middlemen selling elaborate profiles of your daily habits — that in many instances go well beyond the kind of data TikTok is collecting — to any idiot with a nickel. The government’s apathy stems from, in part, its abuse of this lax oversight to help it avoid having to get warrants.
The GOP pretends to be concerned that TikTok is being exploited to spread propaganda, but the party very clearly supports propaganda (if it’s theirs). The GOP pretends to be concerned about consumer privacy, but opposes even the most basic internet privacy law or efforts to regulate data brokers, who are every bit as compromised, far reaching, and ethically dubious as TikTok ever was.
I maintain a lion’s share of the GOP obsession with TikTok is rank xenophobia (“it’s simply outrageous that non-white people from overseas created a popular alternative to U.S. social media networks, sending money we’re owed by divine decree overseas!). Another big chunk is Facebook lobbyists seeding TikTok hysteria among gullible GOP natsec rubes for anti-competitive reasons.
The end result is, as usual for the GOP, a kind of simulacrum of competent governance that wastes time and money creating impractical non-solutions for problems legislators don’t understand. Or do understand, but don’t want to actually fix it (obstructionism) — and want to distract you.
While it is true, the bill would not have been introduced without the TicTok hysteria, it looks like the bill is trying to bad ALL social media from schools (perhaps in an effort not to be labeled a ‘bill of attainder’?).
It would be interesting to see how they define ‘social media’, but I’m not seeing a link to the new legislation anywhere.
Capito and Cruz fail to realize that Democrats control the Senate, and they don’t like the “tying funding to public universities to advance idiotic culture wars” crap.
It’s doubtful that the First Amendment would permit the federal government (much less state governments) to be able to require schools to block access to social media (or any non-pornographic Internet platforms) for the same reason it likely can’t block direct access to an app/website to the general public.
And it’s pretty obvious this bill is directed towards TikTok and not actually intended for any other social media platform (regardless of how it’s structured); again, if you support using government authority to block websites/apps you don’t like, you don’t really support the 1A… free speech is only cool with you as long as it suits your agenda.
I wonder if the real intent is to stop youths getting organized, unless they are being organized by Ted Cruz. If there is one thing fascists and Nazis hate, it showing any form of thought or dependence from the father figure ruler.
Considering how the youth vote tends to sway more progressive than conservative, I wouldn’t be surprised if that reason is at least on the minds of the Republicans behind this bullshit.
They do it because it works
They know it is BS, and they don’t care whether or not it becomes law.
They push that kind of BS legislation because it gets their followers (sheeple) to vote for them.
It might even motivate the sheeple more if it doesn’t become law. Nothing motivates more than anger.
Those are their tactics and they work.
How petty can they be?
