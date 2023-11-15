Privacy Advocate Files Data Protection Complaint That YouTube’s AdBlocker Blocker Violates Privacy Laws

Maine Voters Once Again Show ‘Right To Repair’ Reforms Are Overwhelmingly Popular
from the blocking-the-blocking-blockers dept

Wed, Nov 15th 2023 09:27am -

Over the last few weeks, YouTube has been cracking down on YouTube adblockers, blocking users who are using such adblockers (or, in some cases, disabling extensions). There are still some ways around it, but apparently it’s becoming more difficult.

Here at Techdirt, we’ve always been pro-adblocker (even though we sometimes have ads on the site, for years, we’ve let you turn off ads on Techdirt — and unlike most sites, we don’t even charge you for that or even ask you to login). Our view has long been that adblocking is a right. You have the right to control what happens on your own computer, and if you (quite reasonably!) feel safer without ads, you should use an adblocker.

If sites want users not to block ads, they need to give those users a good reason not to block ads. Blocking adblockers, however, is not a good reason. Not surprisingly, though, YouTube’s crackdown is leading many users to delete their adblockers.

However, in an interesting move, a privacy advocate in the EU, Alexander Hanff, has filed a complaint arguing that this anti-adblocking attempt violates data protection laws by using JavaScript to detect adblockers without consent:

Privacy advocate Alexander Hanff has filed a complaint with the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) accusing YouTube of using JavaScript code to detect ad-blocking extensions without explicit consent. YouTube’s Terms of Service do not explicitly disallow ad blocking extensions, but the language suggests that blocking ads on the platform may be a violation.

YouTube’s recent deployment of a popup notice to web users with ad-blocking extensions has raised concerns about non-consensual technical interaction and potential violations of the EU’s ePrivacy Directive. Hanff argues that YouTube’s script for ad-blocking detection violates the directive by not obtaining explicit consent from users before conducting browser interrogation.

This is not Hanff’s first rodeo on these issues. Back in 2016, we wrote about him arguing that other anti adblockers also violated the EU’s ePrivacy Directive.

It’s not entirely clear to me that his analysis of the law is correct… but it would certainly be nice to find out that it is. Again, from my perspective, users should be able to use whatever software on their own computers to do what they want, including blocking ads from loading on a computer. That’s just a straight up right to block content from your own computer if you’d like.

And, yes, you could argue that Google then has the right to try to counter that on its own side, and block users that it doesn’t want to access its servers because they’re using adblockers. But Hanff is at least somewhat credibly arguing that it doesn’t have that right because of how adblockers potentially violate your privacy by scanning how you’ve set up your browser.

Filed Under: , , , ,
Companies: google, youtube

Comments on "Privacy Advocate Files Data Protection Complaint That YouTube's AdBlocker Blocker Violates Privacy Laws"

Brent Bunch says:

Re: YouTube block messages on Brave

Early in this anti-Adblock campaign, youtube blocked Brave unless I enabled display of ads. I didn’t change my setting, and stopped going to YouTube for a week or two.

When I did go back, it let Brave show the videos. The only ads I’ve seen are ones where the content creator put ad clips directly into their video. Of course, it could be that youtube could have inserted ads into playback of that stream. I’m not clear on how I could tell the difference.

Anonymous Coward says:

non-consensual technical interaction

I hate anti-ad-blocker scripts as much as the next freeloader, but this sounds like an over-broad objection to me. What test does Hanff propose for a court to determine whether a piece of Javascript (which necessarily interacts with the browser in a technical way, since it is Javascript) is non-consensual? If it’s something vague like “doing something the user doesn’t want it to do”, then that would have consequences for >99% of the web, since besides cookie consent popups and other annoyances, there will always be users out there who find some features annoying.

Personally the only line I’d be able to draw is that if the user has enabled Javascript on the site, and isn’t running a browser extension to suppress individual Javascript sources or function calls, then the fact that they have configured their own browser to execute the code on the page implies that they consent to that code being executed. Obviously that’s not a perfect test for consent, but it’s the only one I can see that wouldn’t break the whole internet.

Sure, it would be difficult for the average user to enable or disable Javascript on a per-site or per-script basis, but the real solution here is to make better browsers that give users control over what they consent to. The same should have been done for cookies, which only work if the user’s browser participates by storing and sending them alongside requests; there has always been a way to “opt out” of some or all cookies, except for browsers not making it easy enough to do so.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re:

if the user has enabled Javascript on the site, and isn’t running a browser extension to suppress individual Javascript sources or function calls, then the fact that they have configured their own browser to execute the code on the page implies that they consent to that code being executed

If a user enables Javascript but chooses to suppress individual functions/scripts, do they consent to the site overriding their decision via code that detects such suppression and either directly disables or asks the user to disable an ablocker across the whole site?

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

Javascript is an essential component of how many websites operate, and feature detection is part of that – different browsers may have errors doing things in certain ways, or do not produce the same results for the same code. You can choose to not allow certain features of web sites to work, but it’s not up to you if they choose to detect that you’re interfering with their operation and react to it.

As with any consumer product, you are free to not buy or or accept it, but you are not free to force changes into the product that the manufacturer does not want.

As is routine on TechDirt, there is much whining when attempts by people to bypass paying for services – whether by not sharing passwords, by removing ads, by using mid-city airline tickets – is countered by the people offering those services. Too bad.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re:

there is much whining when attempts by people to bypass paying for services

YouTube isn’t a pay-to-use service, at least in its most basic functionality. Nobody is trying to circumvent a paywall or backhack passwords or whatever when they block ads. They’re trying to watch videos without being annoyed by ads (including political ads and ads for scammy bullshit). Would you like it if Twitter, which you currently doesn’t require you to pay for using its most basic functionality level, banned you for blocking ads through either an adblocking extension or a custom CSS style parsed by an extension like Stylus?

