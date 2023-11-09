Daily Deal: 6-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with Clock & Alarm
Charge your device or illuminate your desk with this innovative 6-in-1 Wireless Charger. It’s easy to use with its touch buttons and Qi wireless charging for Qi-enabled devices. Beautifully made with a modern look, it can quickly charge your device and is touch-sensitive allowing you to show the digital clock. For your convenience, this charger comes with a slim folding design so you can take it anywhere. It’s on sale for $50.
I just
want a Brick, with about 6 plugs to plug in 6 devices, and it auto sets the voltage to properly charge ANY device I plug in.
I can make a Shlef to hold all/many different devices. as I have MORE THEN 6 different devices that use 4-5 different connections.
Dont make it fancy if its NOT NEEDED. And if the Plugin on the device fails, ITS A FAULT FROM THE MAKERS, IT SHOULD BE FREE TO FIX.