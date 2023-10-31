The Retail Theft Surge That Isn’t: Report Says Crime Is Being Exaggerated To Cover Up Other Retail Issues
from the misdirection-as-business-model dept
For months, it has seemed as though retailers are under siege, raided on a daily basis by organized groups of thugs who walk off with hundreds, if not thousands of dollars of merchandise.
This has been amplified by all forms of media. Clips from security cameras circulate social media with viral spread outpacing reality. This is further amplified by news media operations, which lead reporting with the same clips, offering up the same conclusory takes on isolated instances.
This has been a boon for law enforcement. Officials have used these incidents to ask for bigger budgets, despite being unable to offer any solutions to the problem other than throwing more money at it. That they’ve failed to deter this supposed wave of retail crime fails to register with local politicians who are just as likely as everyone else to assume whatever’s gone viral must be representative of the larger whole.
While it’s true there have some particularly daring robberies at retail outlets, those instances remain outliers. For the most part, the amount of retail theft hasn’t changed much. Most increases in “shrink” (the retail term for lost property via internal or external theft) can likely be chalked up to the off-loading of checkout duties to shoppers. Self-checkouts lend themselves to theft, something that is only now being addressed by retailers now that those losses have exceeded the labor savings that come from having customers ring up and bag their own purchases.
But the amount of shrink that can be attributed to self-checkout lanes (or, rather, the lack of best practices when deploying self-checkout options) isn’t enough to explain larger retail losses. So, the narrative has shifted to portraying the nation’s retailers as being victimized on a regular basis by organized smash-and-grab operations where thousands of dollars of merchandise is stolen in a single incident.
Meanwhile, cop shops get richer and politicians are once again talking about being tough on crime. But what’s being represented as a bold new wave of criminal activity is likely nothing more than retailers hoping to hide their losses behind the public’s skewed perception of the theft problem.
A report [PDF] by retail analysts at William Blair says a lot of what’s presented as evidence of a crime epidemic is just retailers hoping their own failures will go ignored as long as everyone continues to focus on these high-profile robberies.
The analysts noted that overall shrink — merchandise losses due to external and internal theft, damaged products, inventory mismanagement and other errors — makes up just 1.5% to 2% of retailers’ sales. That percentage has remained steady for years, despite retailers sounding the alarm more than ever about theft.
The National Retail Federation said that retailers’ losses, known as shrink, increased 19% last year to $112 billion, based on a survey of 177 retailers. But shrink as a percentage of sales fell during the height of the pandemic as stores temporarily closed and grew in 2022 as stores re-opened.
This hit to profits is relatively small and fleeting — not reason enough alone to close stores according to the analysts. At nine major retailers that have increasingly cited the rising impact of theft, shrink as a percentage of sales increased just 0.4% in 2022, they found.
“We believe there is a disconnect…between the expected increase in shrink and the attention it has drawn,” the analysts said.
While the report does acknowledge there are areas of the country where organized theft is causing serious retail problems, it does go on to note that retailers affected by other issues are using these instances to hide preexisting problems, as well as to lobby lawmakers for favorable legislation.
While theft is likely elevated, companies a are also likely using the opportunity to draw attention away from margin headwinds in the form of higher promotions and weaker inventory management in recent quarters. We also believe some more recent permanent store closures enacted under the cover of shink relate to underperformance of these locations.
That’s just part of it. The analysts also suggest that retailers aren’t wise to jump on the hysteria train if they don’t need to. What’s being seen now is indicative of how things are going to go for the foreseeable future, given the relative ease of moving stolen property combined with the increase in the market for stolen products, given the pressure placed on the average American household by supply chain issues and increased inflation.
Combined with this bleaker macro outlook, the capacity to steal and move stolen goods has reached an inflection point. We do not see any of these trends reversing, in fact, we believe they will likely grow stronger in the coming years, particularly given online demand for secondhand goods amid an uncertain economic backdrop.
The upshot is most closed retail stores weren’t closed because they suffered too much theft. They were on their way out well before this due to their inability to maintain profitability even without increases in shrink.
So, when company spokespeople speak to journalists or issue widely reprinted press releases, it would serve viewers well to question what exactly is prompting the actions being taken. The analysts detail Target’s recent store closures as evidence of more widespread retail misdirection that attempts to blame (perhaps nonexistent) increases in theft for store closures, rather than mismanagement by either local management or Target Corporation as a whole.
Target has not quantified the dollar or basis-point impact of theft in the stores it is closing. And it would seem a relatively small and likely fleeting hit to profits could not be telling the whole story. Indeed, there is a more cynical theory as to why some retailers are choosing to close a store to address theft. One analysis by Popular Information found that the stores Target is closing in both New York and San Francisco actually had lower reported theft rates when compared to other nearby locations (though total dollar amounts were not reported and instances of violence are harder to parse out through reports alone).
More pointedly, we would note that after making a big push into smaller format, Target has not discussed the initiative since 2020. As such, we allow that Target could be using shrink to mask other issues, including poor inventory management, which came to a head in 2022 following supply chain disruption, and is now exiting underperforming stores to boost overall margins. Meanwhile, stores in downtown locations could also be seeing as much if not more of an impact from lower overall traffic patterns.
The rest of the report details statements from several retailers, most of which either say that shrink remains a manageable problem or that it has increased year-over-year, but only to meet the percentages seen pre-pandemic (2019). While there may be more cases of organized retail theft, retail theft overall simply isn’t what it seems to be when the most “reporting” is simply regurgitation of the last social media post to go viral.
Filed Under: crime reporting, retail theft, shoplifting, shrink
Companies: target
Comments on “The Retail Theft Surge That Isn’t: Report Says Crime Is Being Exaggerated To Cover Up Other Retail Issues”
Arrest people
This increase or at least in California, is due to the fact that the police will not arrest and hold the criminals. If the police actually arrested and the city/county actually prosecuted these people many would think twice as there will be risk associated with these crimes.
Re: RE: Arrest People
This is the issue. In my area of Canada, theft from (government) liquor outlets became endemic – gangs of several people would come in, take what they wanted, dance for the securoty cameras and leave. Eventually, someone got put in hospital even though she did not intervene. The gangs know the employees at major stores are told to stand back, your life isn’t worth a hundred dollars of product. One sports store employee had their throat slashed over a coat.
It took a concertd effort – a flying squad hunting down thieves, eventually controlled entrances – one at a time in an airlock vestibule and present government ID. Perhaps it helped that the Winnipeg police shot one 15-year-old thief and killed her, after she and the rest of the people in the stolen SUV robbed two liquor stores and then she tried to run over the police who boxed her in.
Supermarkets have added turnstiles to entrances again, to prevent epidenic of people walking out with baskets full of choice meat cuts and other expensive stuff.
Here they still charge people. However, a few hundred dollars is usually not considered “serious”. The problem all across North America is the underfunding of the courts. If someone is caught dead to rights, it should not take a year or more to get to trial – unles the case is complicated, a month should do it. Peple arrested while on bail should not automatically get bail again. (As I understand, in California they smply gave up charging for theft under $5999,) (We see this too with cases like George Santos or even Trump – why shoult it take a year to go from charge to trial? WHy do murder trials take years?)
There was an article during the pandemic showing a giant debris field in an LA railyard, where theives were braeking into shipping containers from places like Amazon. Slow moving cars were easy to board out of the secure railyard area and then toss anything and everything out to plunder later.
Frankly, I don’t believe the statistics – wholesale “help yourself” theft was not normal until recently. Yes, stores are on the way out in many marginal areas, regardless of theft, but adding security to the costs is just one more straw.
Re: Reading Comprehension
Did you even read the article you’re replying to? You seemed to have missed the point entirely.
Is this “shrink” based on products bought by shops but haven’t been sold, or the margin lost when a shop cannot sell the product at high price (like on sales, or damaged sold as second hand)? Because $112B sounds very much exaggerated, and if it’s really represent 2% of total sales, that would mean $2T of sales every year, which sound even more exaggerated to me.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Beginning Of The End
Shoplifting is only a portion of the problem. If a store suffers from shoplifting, there’s often other crimes nearby, such as parking lot robbery, or mentally unstable patrons that threaten others if they don’t get their way. The bottom line is that folks of all sorts stop shopping there because they’re no longer safe.
Shoplifting is just the tip of the iceberg in Democrat run cities. The stores in other nearby municipalities have the same prices, and yet they stay in business despite lower population density. If a retail outlet experiences high shoplifting occurrences or a flash mob, it’s a symptom of a much larger problem. Either keep that problem in check, or go out of business.
Re:
…
You still have no evidence to show the root problem even exists.
Re:
Is the difference politics, or that between well off municipalities and poor ones?
Re:
Wait.
How does a flash mob fit into this?
NOPE!
People near my home just walk out of target with whatever they want. You know why no one stops them? Nobody is working. Target won’t pay people, so the underage cart jockey is at the register selling us booze. The manager should have never opened the store.
The target a town away has a different issue. People just walk out because “police are not allowed to do anything. They just stand there like Katy Perry Fans watching a plastic bag blowing in the wind.
And hear comes Tim Cushing, excusing and downplaying the anarchy and chaos, lawlessness and darkness, descending upon our corporate retail establishments.
Re:
*here