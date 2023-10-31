The FCC’s Plan To Address Racism In Broadband Deployment Sounds Like A Sad Joke
Daily Deal: The Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle

In One Lawsuit, Louisiana & Missouri Say Gov’t Can Never Pressure Websites To Change; In Another, They’re Looking To Pressure Websites To Change

Legal Issues

from the a-study-in-contrasts dept

Tue, Oct 31st 2023 09:25am -

We’ve spent plenty of time over the last year or so on Missouri and Louisiana’s lawsuit against the Biden administration for apparently suggesting how sites like Meta should moderate content on their platforms. That case has had its twists and turns and is now going before the Supreme Court. I’m sure we’ll have plenty more to say on that case shortly, but last week we also saw the lawsuit where 33 states sued Meta for (what the lawsuit claims) is Meta’s failures to keep kids from using the platform.

Two of the states that signed on were… Missouri and Louisiana.

Image

So… I’m curious if there’s any way to square these two lawsuits. Because as far as I can tell, the argument is that the government should never, ever even say anything that will pressure a website to change how it handles content on its website.

But also…

It’s perfectly fine for the government to use the judicial system to… force a website to handle content in the manner that the state feels is best.

Of course, the reality is that it doesn’t matter one bit that the two lawsuits are wholly inconsistent. This has always been about culture wars and headlines, and the earlier case is about the Attorneys General in Louisiana and Missouri scoring culture war points with the dumber segments of their voting bases, while the Meta lawsuit is about scoring techlash culture points among angry parents and teachers for failing in their jobs as parents and teachers.

But, really, it seems like reporters who are covering those two AGs might want to ask them directly how they can have both of these lawsuits going on at the same time. Can the government tell websites that host 3rd party speech how to operate or not?

Filed Under: , , , , ,
Companies: meta

4 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “In One Lawsuit, Louisiana & Missouri Say Gov’t Can Never Pressure Websites To Change; In Another, They’re Looking To Pressure Websites To Change”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
4 Comments
Anonymous Coward says:

Love the last paragraph

But, really, it seems like reporters who are covering those two AGs might want to ask them directly how they can have both of these lawsuits going on at the same time. Can the government tell websites that host 3rd party speech how to operate or not?

Expecting reporters to do their jobs. Really? What planet are you from?

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

The FCC’s Plan To Address Racism In Broadband Deployment Sounds Like A Sad Joke
Daily Deal: The Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...