Google Search Default Payments Seem To Be The Opposite Of What You’d Expect For A Monopoly
I have no idea how the current Google antitrust trial will turn out, and frankly, I’m not sure it much matters. I mean, I’m sure it matters for Google, but I don’t see how either outcome will change all that much for anyone else. I have noted, repeatedly, that I’m much more interested in a different Google antitrust trial, regarding how it handles ads. That one strikes me as more akin to a traditional antitrust case, in which it argues that Google used a dominant position in the ads market to be in a position to extract much greater rents from basically everyone.
That’s the kind of thing you normally see that should raise antitrust concerns: situations where a company leverages a position to extract more money than it would have been able to otherwise in a competitive market.
And this is why I’m… confused by a lot of people getting really excited about the revelation last week that Google had paid $26.3 billion in 2021 to be the default search engine on Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and in a few other places as well.
The US v. Google antitrust trial is about many things, but more than anything, it’s about the power of defaults. Even if it’s easy to switch browsers or platforms or search engines, the one that appears when you turn it on matters a lot. Google obviously agrees and has paid a staggering amount to make sure it is the default: testimony in the trial revealed that Google spent a total of $26.3 billion in 2021 to be the default search engine in multiple browsers, phones, and platforms.
That number, the sum total of all of Google’s search distribution deals, came out during the Justice Department’s cross-examination of Google’s search head, Prabhakar Raghavan. It was made public after a debate earlier in the week between the two sides and Judge Amit Mehta over whether the figure should be redacted.
On social media, I saw a bunch of the usual crew of “big tech haters” acting as if this were the smoking gun that basically sealed the deal, proving that Google violated antitrust law with these deals.
But, I’m having difficulty following this argument. First of all, this isn’t a surprise. Long before all this was confirmed in court, journalists had reported that Google paid Apple between $15 billion and $20 billion to be the default search engine. All that really came out at trial is the actual number in 2021 was $18 billion (basically in the middle of the estimated range), and another $8 billion went to others.
More importantly, though, it strikes me that this massive payment would seem to… argue against the very crux of the trial, and not in favor of it? If Google were abusing its position as a dominant monopolist, then… shouldn’t it be squeezing more money out of the deal than it deserved, not paying many, many billions of dollars?
In other words, if Google actually had an unassailable monopolistic position, why would it need to pay so much to keep its search engine as the default? Wouldn’t it (as it has been credibly accused in the ads space) use that position to pay a lot less and keep a lot more of the money for itself?
The other part that remains unknown (at least publicly) is the nature of these deals. It seems like there’s a decent chance that they’re mostly revenue share deals: that is, whenever people do Google searches in Safari, if Google ads get clicked, then some of the ad revenue kicks to Apple. When put that way, it looks… kinda like a normal deal? It’s not just Google handing Apple a big bag full of cash and saying “keep us in the spotlight.” It’s Google saying “if you send us traffic, we’ll cut you in on some of the revenue we generate.”
It’s entirely possible that Google will lose this lawsuit, but I’m honestly perplexed by the idea that this payment revelation is a smoking gun against Google. It really seems like the opposite to me. It seems to show a big company paying for placement, which is… kinda a standard business practice?
I’ve made it clear I’d love to see more competition in the search space (I’m personally enjoying Kagl). But I’m left scratching my head as to how the arguments in this case make any sense at all.
On it's surface I may agree with you
However, this isn’t about Google leveraging the monopoly like you might think.
They do it to drive revenue on the AD business which is their number one profit center.
I’m not sure what the exact term would be, but somehow it doesn’t exactly seem healthy for the marketplace and likely stifles innovation in the long run if the market leader is paying anyone else who could reasonable compete to not compete.
???
So a company used all the money it earned from being the top dog to keep earning that money and to stay the top dog…
Seems absolutely the actions of a monopoly. You have them essentially buying out users to prevent there from being competition at all.
What’s so different about this then the ISP issue? Where they all buy political influence to keep people entrenched in their service.
If Amazon paid every book publisher a bunch of money to only sell books through Amazon, I would expect a rather hard hitting monopoly or antitrust lawsuit from the government to put a halt to that. So I don’t see how a paid for monopoly here speaks well to Google’s position, Google would have a much stronger argument if their market share was natural thanks to having the superior product rather than having their position be bought and paid for.
That’s a reasonable point, if the point of these payments was to “only” offer search through Google. But none of these deals do that. It is only to be the default. And we can certainly point out that many people don’t change the defaults, but one of the interesting things that keeps coming up is that any time anyone sets Bing (the 2nd largest search engine) as a default, people HATE it.
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoftedge/forum/all/i-hate-bing-why-would-you-set-my-default-search/a433aa0a-fe2f-4edc-b658-006b52b01620
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/all/i-dont-want-bing-as-my-default-search/5d890b3e-dfe2-4bc1-a460-abdb685b8a8d
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/8029/how-can-we-remove-bing-from-vivaldi
One problem though is these payments warp the market in ways beyond looking at what the number 2 search engine is under these market conditions. If Google wasn’t paying Apple to be their default search engine, it is entirely possible Apple would have directed far more resources into making their own search engine which could have competed directly with Google, and said competition could have created more innovation that we have not seen because Google paid them to not compete.
There is a very real problem where monopolistic companies can legitimately offer better services than the competition, due to things like economies of scale, network effects, etc.
You see it with other industries, too. Walmart genuinely can beat out local mom and pop prices. They have better supply chains, can buy in bulk, etc.
That doesn’t make them not a monopoly (although it does make deciding what maximizes consumer welfare more complicated). You can argue that the extra efficiency makes the monopoly tolerable, although that’s a tough line to walk
Paying shit wages*
It creates incentive not to compete when you get paid billions of dollars. It’s a bad feedback loop. I’ve seen people saying that the money it gives to Mozilla for Google as default is one of the only reasons why Mozilla stays afloat. I’m unsure if that is true. If it is true, however, then that’s a problem. Mozilla and its browser Firefox only existing because Google keeps paying them to make their search the default wouldn’t make for a healthy competitive ecosystem.
The percentage matters
I don’t know if this has been covered, but what matters more than Google sharing revenue is whether Google was paying Apple the standard rate they pay all their partners, or were they, perhaps, paying more than a 100% rev share. I.e. Google were willing to lose money on each search just to keep the default position.
In one case, all free market capitalism, let the best ad partner win. In the other case, feels like an abuse of monopoly.
Those are not mutually exclusive. If it’s paying x billion of dollars, but in a competitive market would’ve had to pay x+y billions, that’s paying less than it “deserves”.
If you have a monopsistic hat company, they might pressure their suppliers to sell them hat materials below what they would pay in a fair market. The fact that they’re still paying x dollars to hat suppliers doesn’t show they’re not a monopsony.(They might even pay an exclusivity fee, too)
No. That’s one way monopoly/monopsony can work, it’s not the only way. A company can defend it’s monopoly with money.
That said, Google mostly isn’t “unassailable” on the merits, which is why it needs to back it up with cash
Depends if that deal precludes competition, and it also depends on if that cut is bigger/lower than it would be in a competitive market.
(This whole analysis gets more complex once you start factoring in feedback effects, as well. Stuff like search tends to compound, because you have more data, in a way that something like hats don’t. And that means they generate more surplus at scale, which they can use to subsidize themselves in a way a smaller competitor can’t. Although you can see a similar thing with economies of scale with stuff like Walmart)
It’s not really much different than your normal monopoly. For something like ISPs, usually they cut prices when a competitor comes in, and then boosts them up once the competition dies (or more realistically, it can threaten to do this, and no competitor ever steps in). In a vacuum, cutting prices is normally what competition looks like- what determines whether it’s monopolistic is the context around them. Paying lockout fees are analogous.
Ultimately, what it comes down to is, is Google using it’s size/scale to keep out competitors? That’s monopolistic. The fact that it’s spending money to do so does not fix that.
Something can be a standard business practice in a competitive market, and anti-competitive if the market narrows down to only a few competitors. There’s all kinds of things like exclusivity contracts, merger deals, etc, that are fine in a healthy market, but not fine when there’s a dominant player.
(That all said Google/Apple interaction is also particularly weird, because they’re both monopolies/monopsonies in their own way. So Apple can extra a lot because it’s a bottleneck, even if Google is dominant in search overall. So it’s not a great example, because honestly Apple is probably hosing them. The benefit of using the Apple deal is because Google is doing something explicit. US anti-trust law doesn’t punish being a monopoly by itself, but actively leveraging that to cement yourself.)
I assume you meant Kagi, with an i?
i guess Nike or whatever should end up in an antitrust suit for every sportsball player with a monopoly on their endorsement.
What you are missing here is that Google is a (re)seller of ad space.
Why do they have a browser and market it this aggressively?
* It makes the algorithm used to target ads more precise.
* It allows Google a seat at the table when new standards with regard to the internet are discussed.
* it allows Google to create new standards crafted to their needs.
* it allows Google to ignore standards that do not fit their needs.
* Gateway to other products that Google offers (just keep in mind that only a few lasting beyond the person whose brainchild they are getting promoted).
There is probable even more but those non monetary benefits are worth 20 billion to 25 billion a year to Google.
As to why only default? Precedent, the EU was quite clear about not giving options when they went after Microsoft for only offering Internet Explorer. Trying to pull that trick again would result in a costly legal battle that ends in having to offer options and a good chance of a fine since they should know better.
One of the hallmarks of a monopoly is the ability to use money from non-competitive markets to buy the monopolist’s way into other markets and prevent competition from growing (or forming in the first place). It seems like Google is doing just that: using money from advertising (where they’re pretty much the only large vendor) to insure that nobody gains any traction as an alternate search engine in browsers and mobile. Which in turn feeds into the advertising business because the search engine has a unique view of what sites people visit as a result of searches.
Apple also declare that it wasn’t any other search engine that could match the relevance of Google Search (even Microsoft admit that they wanted Bing as the default iOS search engine but Apple reject it as it wasn’t good enough).
So I though that Apple asked Google to reduce user tracking for “privacy reasons” but it would be a lost of earning from Google so it would be Apple that give money to Google.
Maybe Apple refused to let Google showing its ads (instead of much less used “iAd”) on its search engine, but it’s the same story, Google would ask Apple for compensation.
So, I would say that by imposing Google Search on the direct mobile OS concurrent, it would be like an anti-“anti-trust” since it in good terms with concurrence.
After all, even with more than 90% of browser market share, Google still give a bunch of money to Firefox (that is much needed by Mozilla), one of the biggest no chromium-based browser, as some sort of token of appreciation, to give some “freedom” to other (selected) projects.
its not illegal till you inform them they cant do that
If its legal for anyone to pay to be the default then its not illegal for Google. You can declare them to be a monopoly and then tell them they cant do that anymore, but you cant declare them a monopoly and then fine them for paying to be default in the past. Thats ex post facto.
I think the argument goes something like this:
Now, I my understanding is that doesn’t really comfortably fit into the argument the government is making in the antitrust case, but I honestly haven’t been following it that closely.
But I think that is the logic of those pushing that line.
Ok you can say google is a monopoly, but how were they supposed to make that determination themselves? Its not defined in law. This is like “oh but everyone knows they are a monopoly”. That doesnt cut it legally. You have to first state for the record they are a monopoly, and from that point on they are limited.