One Year In: Elon Has Inspired New Approaches To Social Media. Just Not His Own
from the a-retrospective dept
Today is the official one year anniversary of Elon getting control over what used to be called Twitter, and now is simply exTwitter. It was supposed to be tomorrow, but in a sign of what was to come, Elon and his buddies maneuvered to close the deal in the afternoon a day early, just to maximize their assholish tendencies.
The closing of the Twitter deal had been scheduled for that Friday. An orderly transition had been scripted for the opening of the stock market that morning. The money would transfer, the stock would be delisted, and Musk would be in control. That would permit Agrawal and his top Twitter deputies to collect severance and have their stock options vest.
But Musk decided that he did not want that. On the afternoon before the scheduled close he methodically planned a jiu-jitsu maneuver: He would force a fast close that night. If his lawyers and bankers timed everything right, he could fire Agrawal and other top Twitter executives “for cause” before their stock options could vest.
It was audacious, even ruthless. But it was justified in Musk’s mind because of his conviction that Twitter’s management had misled him. “There’s a 200-million differential in the cookie jar between closing tonight and doing it tomorrow morning,” he told me late Thursday afternoon in the war room as the plan unfolded.
Of course, it was never true that Twitter management misled Elon. What is true is that Elon didn’t bother to do even the most basic due diligence (and, in fact, waived the right to do so), and signed a contract which basically everyone admits was a massive overpay, that also saddled the company with significant debt.
If we take stock of how things are looking one year in, it can be summed up simply by saying “not great, Bob.” Musk told bankers that he had a clear plan to get the company to be worth $250 billion before long, and the bankers bought it. But so far, basically none of his plan worked. The pitchdeck claimed that he would quadruple revenue to $26.4 billion by 2028. Instead, he’s cut it by at least 60%.
He said he’d more than triple users to 900 million by 2028. Instead, user numbers have been dropping. Indeed, the Wall Street Journal got access to some more data (beyond what we had in the previous post) showing that exTwitter seems alone in losing users, as other sites are gaining them:
Also, you see how it was a gradual decline, and then a steeper cliff after July? Want to know why that is? It coincides, almost exactly, with Musk’s big “rebrand” to “X.”
These aren’t issues of “market conditions” or things that were screwed up through outside forces. Every one of the problems stems directly from Elon Musk having no fucking clue what he’s doing.
He claimed he’d increase average revenue per user by $5.39, and his big idea there seems to have been to co-opt Twitter Blue (which had the kernel of a good idea, but wasn’t marketed very well by old Twitter) and turn it into X Premium (while also, ridiculously, getting rid of actual verification and pretending that X Premium was verification). And that program cannot be described as anything but a colossal failure, with even those who were interested in paying gradually losing interest in continuing. The value just isn’t there.
The best estimate I’ve seen for how many people are paying for X premium is somewhere around a million people. This is well less than half a percent of Twitter’s claimed user base. Now, converting people to premium offerings is always harder than people think, but less than half a percent is embarrassing. Those are the kinds of results that gets people fired. It also means that Elon gave up something in the range of $2.5 to $3 billion in ad revenue… to get back about $100 million in subscription numbers. That’s… bad.
So, no, it does not look like the ARPU numbers are going up to $5.39, and I doubt the plan to charge $1/year for everyone is going to help.
Of course, the banks who lent Elon all this money are now pissed off. They’ve been unable to unload the loans like they’d planned, and are recognizing just how much money they’ve lost on this deal. Apparently, the banks own investors are asking how the banks could have been so fucking stupid to loan Elon money for Twitter:
The X deal should have been a fee bonanza for the banks, who stood to earn tens of millions of dollars on the debt. Instead, their inability to resell it has been an albatross on their lending businesses and prompted questions from their own investors.
Banks limit how much risk they take on at any given time, so holding X’s debt has taken up loan-book capacity that their deal makers would prefer to allocate elsewhere.
But really, the banks have no one to blame but themselves. Too many people fell for the myth of Elon having the Midas Touch, and insisted that he was some sort of ultra genius who could turn any company he touched to gold. But it was fucking obvious from the jump that no matter how much he might have (or might not have) contributed to his other companies, he never had the slightest fucking clue how social media works.
And the astounding thing is that one year in, it’s clear he’s still learned nothing.
Most social media startup CEOs end up going through the learning curve. Eventually, they figure things out. Sometimes it’s too late. But, by the end, they start to understand the basics. The incredible thing with Elon is that he doesn’t appear to have learned anything from his mistakes here.
Perhaps more tragic is that he’s basically destroyed what had been the best place to go for rapid breaking news coverage and analysis. While Twitter was always smaller than the other platforms, it made up for it in being the best “real time” source of news when something big was happening. But, as we’ve learned over the past few weeks, going to exTwitter to find out what’s happening with, say, Israel/Palestine or with the shooting in Maine is an utter disaster. Musk himself initially promoted two grifter accounts with a history of posting completely false nonsense to follow about the Israel/Palestine situation, and given that many more respected/trustworthy news purveyors have reasonably abandoned or limited their use of the platform, exTwitter’s greatest value is basically gone.
That said, he has inspired some unique experimentation in the social media space. At the six month anniversary of the takeover, I wrote about what appeared to be the three big “contenders” to take over the void that Twitter had left open for real time news. Six months later, and there are still tons of interesting things happening. I feel like Mastodon lost a ton of its early momentum by being effectively hostile to people who wanted a new Twitter-like space. I think it’s clear that the team behind Mastodon has realized it needed to adapt, but it feels a little like Mastodon is going to be saddled with being the “Linux” of short form social media: never quite going mainstream, no matter how often its many fans (and I remain one) insist that it’s not as hard to use as you’ve heard.
The new entrant since that post six months ago is Threads, from Meta/Instagram. That obviously hit the market with a huge splash and tons of hype, and then… lost a lot of its momentum, and has been trying to rebuild a space for itself in the market. There have been reports lately that suggest maybe it’s finding its footing, but it still seems a bit shakey. Some of the problem is that it still doesn’t seem to know what it wants to be. At times it acts like it wants to be the Twitter replacement, but then the people behind it keep saying that they’re downplaying the discussion of news on the platform, mainly because they know it gets impossible to moderate. But that also makes people who do want to discuss the news feels somewhat unwelcome.
The big unknown, of course, is if Meta ever actually lives up to its stated plan to federate Threads with ActivityPub, enabling Mastodon users (and users of other Mastodon-compatible ActivityPub implementations) to communicate with people on Threads. People at Meta insist it’s still a part of the plan, and that could be really interesting depending on how it’s implemented. But we just don’t know the details yet.
Six months ago, I had also mentioned nostr, which remains a fun project in its complete embrace of openness, but the project’s leaders seem so naive about what it takes to set up a social media protocol that it’s driving away basically anyone who doesn’t want to just talk crypto all day. I’m still hopeful for interesting projects to come out of nostr, because it has some advantages over the alternatives, but for now it’s just not getting usage outside of a niche.
And then, there’s Bluesky. This remains the one that I’m most hopeful about, and where I’m spending more and more of my time. Six months ago it only had around 100k users, and now it just surpassed 1.75 million, with over 1 million users having posted on the platform at least once. And that’s with it still being gated by an invitation system. I’m unaware of any invite-only app that has gotten that big.
It’s also the one that feels the most like early Twitter.
And also, it’s the one that is clearly thinking about how to actually function as a mainstream platform in the real world, while still setting itself up to be decentralized and not just beholden to whoever controls the company. A few months ago, someone from Bluesky explained that they saw their own future company as a potential threat, and were designing accordingly. Of course, it’s one thing to say that, and it’s another to do it. So far, they’ve been talking the talk, but at some point they need to start walking the walk too. I’m still confident they will, but I know some are quite skeptical. Once Bluesky finally goes federated, we’ll see if they can really find the right balance.
And so, one year in, it’s pretty safe to say that Elon Musk has been truly great at inspiring new and creative ides for better social media platforms. Just not his own.
Filed Under: ads, business models, elon musk, social media, speech, users
Companies: bluesky, meta, threads, twitter, x
Comments on “One Year In: Elon Has Inspired New Approaches To Social Media. Just Not His Own”
Oh god don’t get him that credit. Now every Elon stan is going to be saying how killing Twitter was always the plan.
ON the less joking side, I was actually struck by how many people i’ve had to remind in the last 2 weeks that the investor class is no better than us at managing money, they just have money to lose.
Its why unity could go on a billion dollar buying spree funded by repeated rounds of investment and never run a profit.
Its why Patreon, despite still needing growth to satisfy existing investors, got huge rounds of funding during the pandemic that could only be justified if Patreon achieved absurd growth they could never have achieved, allowing them to bury any competitor trying to grow in a sustainable way and still be in financial straits. Mark my words, direct revenue models will come under attack in the next 3 years as unworkable and unsustainable on the back of patreon irresponsibly soliciting investment.
I’m worried for the future of alternate revenue streams for social media. Elon wasn’t wrong that moving away from advertising was laudable, but this seems like the best way to poison the well on the idea for a decade.
Re:
Some serious scientific publications had suggested that, from a probabilistic point of view, monkeys make better stock investments due to the fact that their choices are always random. Humans see patterns in randomized data and tend to enforce theses patterns to hope for better gain, without seeing the whole picture, that economic is mostly random events.
Re: Re:
The best way to gain in the markets is via insider trading.
Insider trading is illegal for everyone except members of congress I am told.
Honestly, I’ve always though Microsoft would bought Twitter. At around 300 million users, paying 50$ each (what Microsoft paid for Minecraft, I remember), it would be still a third of what it was actually sold.
Then, Microsoft would “investing” (i.e. pouring a lot of money, coming from nobody knows) into Twitter, putting in any Microsoft product. Since it won’t be enough, they would replace all the bots with their AI chatbots. That would be hell.
Hopefully, and in only one year, thanks of only one person, this nightmare is out of the picture. And Twitter is actually way more close to hell that I used to imagine.
I look forward to the day when my Bluesky feed isn’t 90% composed of Mike’s half-snarky replies to people.
I’ve only been on it for a month or so but there’s certainly a lot more content now than there used to be, and lots of news if you know where to look for it. But I wish I could group users into lists so I could have, say, a list for Mike’s half-snarky replies, a list for news, a list for tech, etc.
Would be interesting to calculate how much influence was lost when Xitter blocked non-members, and what a lost opportunity that those non-members don’t have a chance to view ads, huh?!
Genius indeed.
A smart person learns from their mistakes. A smarter person, the mistakes of others
The reason Elon hasn’t learned anything even now is that learning from your mistakes requires you to admit, even if only to yourself, that you’ve made them, and Elon’s ego seems to make him completely impervious to the idea that he could ever make a mistake or know less about something than anyone else.
As the article notes it’s not a completely wasted learning opportunity though, if nothing else the downfall of Twitter will provide an excellent example of what not to do if you want to keep a company alive starting with ‘keep your egomaniacs under control and away from the decision making process.’
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Just too right-wing
The problem with Mastodon is that’s it’s a massively ultraconservative uber far right-wing white-supremacist platform. The mods are all racist misogynist homophobic white men. White males are free to spew abuse at women, people of colour, and gay, lesbian and transgender people, but no criticism of whiteness is allowed on Mastodon. Just dare to point out racism or misogyny and you will instantly be silenced. But then, that’s the whole internet basically.
Re:
And that is not the whole of Mastodon.
Yes there will be servers and federations of servers that are like you describe, including the booting of people that dare to point out that the main users of those servers are assholes and should learn to empathize.
But for every server you just described there is one that is inclusive and a dozen or more that just don’t give a fuck since that is not what those servers are about and if you want to gripe (either way) then there is the door.
Re: Re:
The main Mastodon instance isn’t that, as are the bigger Masto instances.
Our pro-China disinfo agent here is just sad Mastodon isn’t like WeChat or any other Xi-controlled messaging app.
What a year it has been!
Outside of my spaceflight news feed all of the usability of Twitter is now gone. Replaced by all kinds of engagement farmers, spam bots and fake pushers. Technical issues, log-in requirement, broken safety tools. Musk himself going from occasional dumb / shitty post to daily nonsense peddling, losing the remains of self-control. My favorite moment was when FAA said that the list of fixes for Starship has been approved and him showing up in replies and asking the regulator to post the proprietary info of his own company, one where he hold the title of chief designer, someone who should have seen the list, and then admitting that he didn’t even check his email. It’s layers of stupid. And so is everything he’s done to the place.
Double down on the doubling down! You heard me!
Here’s where I’m at with Twitter replacements:
Threads: The UI/UX is really nice, I like how posts/replies/reposts are separated on your profile and that you can add 10 photos to a post. Text search is there (in select countries, leaving out big social media markets like Brazil, Japan, Korea), but still very lacking (shows a few new posts, then tons of posts from weeks or months ago, no chronological order or filters). There is a lot of nice art and photography on there, but very little other interesting content, including in the area of pop culture/entertainment, which was expected to be big on Threads. Because by discouraging political “news” they’re also not making it a good place for discussing the latest updates on sports, music, tv shows, games, etc., which are also a form of news. My current prediction is that it will end up like Facebook/Instagram, i.e., most people/brands have an account but it’s not that vibrant or culturally relevant.
Mastodon: I wasn’t willing to try it for a long time because text search is non-negotiable for me and quote posting is also important. Now that they’ve added search and are working on quotes, I went ahead and gave it a try, and so far I’m enjoying it. No one has tried to lecture me yet 🙂 There are not many people for any given topic, but the people that are there tend to be unique and interesting, sharing jokes, writing, ideas, experiences, and resources in an authentic way, which is a refreshing contrast from the bland, influencer-y banality of Threads. If Threads + Mastodon can federate it will probably be really nice: we could have access to the big accounts on Meta, but also chill on our own little playgrounds.
Bluesky: Am still where I was with Mastodon a short time ago. Not willing to try it because invite-only is unacceptable. Needing an invite to post might even be understandable, but requiring an invite to view/read is ridiculous. If that changes, I’m open to trying it out. The custom algos do sound cool.
What not to do
It’s like watching an older sibling butt heads with your parents. You quickly learn what not to do. Thanks Elon, you taking one (or 44) for the team is really a learning experience for us all. 🙂