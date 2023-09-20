Judge Tells Trump Durham Report Doesn’t Prove Hillary Clinton Conspired Against Him To [Squints At 2016] LOSE Election
Former president Donald Trump has been engaged in plenty of questionable litigation. And not just during and following his mercifully short-lived stint as the supposed leader of the free world.
But this still remains one of the weirdest lawsuits Trump has filed. This lawsuit — which he has already lost — claims the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton conspired to rig the election… he won. That’s right, he sued over what he claimed was a rigged 2016 election. Not 2020. 2016. The one he actually won. Yeah, I don’t know what to make of that either. It’s a lot easier to prove a conspiracy when you come out on the losing end. I’m not sure what Trump wanted from this lawsuit. He couldn’t have been any more of a president than he already was. Even if there was a conspiracy (there wasn’t), there were no damages. He was, for four very long years, the Commander-in-Chief.
The federal court saddled with this absurd lawsuit dumped it last September, summarizing it this way:
Plaintiff’s theory of this case, set forth over 527 paragraphs in the first 118 pages of the Amended Complaint, is difficult to summarize in a concise and cohesive manner. It was certainly not presented that way.
And it punctuated its decision with this:
More troubling, the claims presented in the Amended Complaint are not warranted under existing law. In fact, they are foreclosed by existing precedent, including decisions of the Supreme Court.
But, as we’re all painfully aware, Trump is incapable of accepting undeniable losses. Three months after this decision, Trump’s lawyers were hit with $76,274.23 in sanctions. Here’s what the court said then:
Not just initiated by a shotgun pleading, this was a shotgun lawsuit. Thirty-one individuals and organizations were summoned to court, forced to hire lawyers to defend against frivolous claims. The only common thread against them was Mr. Trump’s animus.
Plaintiff deliberately misrepresented public documents by selectively using some portions while omitting other information including findings and conclusions that contradicted his narrative. This occurred with the Danchenko Indictment, the Department of Justice Inspector General’s Report for Operation Hurricane, and the Mueller Report. It was too frequent to be accidental.
Every claim was frivolous, most barred by settled, well-established existing law. These were political grievances masquerading as legal claims. This cannot be attributed to incompetent lawyering. It was a deliberate use of the judicial system to pursue a political agenda.
Two months later, Trump’s lawyers were sanctioned again by the same court. This time, the fees totaled nearly $1 million. The court was still as irate as ever:
This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim.
Somehow, Trump (and the lawyers that still dare to represent him) believe this series of resounding defeats are still contestable. Trump submitted a filing referring to the Durham Report released in May of this year. He apparently hasn’t read it. It doesn’t say what he thinks it does. It does not show there was an overarching conspiracy to deprive him of an election win (you know, in the election he WON). The report resulted in nothing more than a guilty plea from one former FBI lawyer, who admitted he altered an email to generate (bogus) probable cause for the continued surveillance of short-lived Trump-coattail rider Carter Page.
The court’s latest ruling [PDF] is similarly exasperated with Trump’s insistence on wasting its time with baseless claims and non-actionable allegations. That much is clear almost immediately. Here’s how this ruling opens:
On May 12, 2023, Special Counsel John H. Durham submitted his Report on Matters Related to Intelligence Activities and Investigations Arising Out of the 2016 Presidential Campaigns (“Durham Report”). Plaintiff and his lawyers tout the Report as “newly discovered evidence” and they now ask me to reconsider my previous rulings. But far from “seismically alter[ing] the legal landscape of this case” (DE 331 at 6), the Durham Report changes nothing. Nor could it really.
Even if the Durham Report uncovered the sort of vast conspiracy alleged by Plaintiff (it plainly did not), it would not change the many legal conclusions I made in the Order dismissing Plaintiff’s lawsuit. And whatever the Durham Report can be said to have uncovered, for purposes of this case, it does not change my findings that Movants acted in bad faith in bringing this lawsuit and that this case exemplifies Mr. Trump’s history of abusing the judicial process. Therefore, for the reasons set forth below, Plaintiff and his lawyers’ Motion for Indicative Ruling Based Upon New Evidence is denied.
Oof. I mean, that’s what a normal litigant would say. Who knows what someone like Trump might say when reading this smackdown of another (of what will presumably be several) attempts to revive a case that’s been (as was said in The Thick of It) “Brian Jones*” since day one.
The point is hammered home a few pages later, following the discussion of legal standards, which is something Trump and his lawyers need to be constantly be reminded of.
I struggle to even imagine anything that the Durham Report could say to warrant a change in any of those conclusions—the sum of which foreclosed Plaintiff’s claims and led to sanctions. And after reading all 306 single-spaced pages of the Durham Report, I am not convinced that anything it does say merits the extraordinary relief of granting a Rule 60(b) motion.
The court notes that the Durham Report was released after its dismissal of the lawsuit (and two consecutive sanctions orders), making it pretty much inadmissible. And even if it theoretically could be considered “new evidence,” Trump’s legal team has already made the assertion that there’s nothing really new about the contents of the report.
I also reject Movants’ argument that “[w]hile much of the information contained within the Durham Report may have been reported in the press or asserted in legal proceedings prior to the Durham Report’s release, the existence of this same information in a report of an official government investigation is fundamentally different and new.” (DE 336 at 9) (emphasis added). That is exactly the opposite of “newly discovered evidence.”
The court also points out that if this was truly “new” evidence, you’d think Trump would have asked to file an amended complaint. But that didn’t happen. Instead, his legal team lobbed the Durham Report into the court and claimed that alone justified a re-examination of Trump’s (bogus) claims — the claims that said Hillary Clinton, et al conspired to rig an election TRUMP WON.
This was not good faith litigation. This was exactly what the court called it months ago. It was Trump weaponizing the legal system for political purposes. And this attempt to revive the suit has only provided the court another opportunity to criticize Trump and his litigation tactics.
Movants ignored the unfavorable parts of Special Counsel Durham’s indictments. See, e.g., (Indictment ¶ 36, United States v. Danchenko, No. 21-cr-00245, (E.D. Va. Nov. 3, 2021)) (“According to [Mr. Dolan], individuals affiliated with the Clinton Campaign did not direct, and were not aware of, the aforementioned meetings and activities with Danchenko and other Russian nationals.”) (emphasis omitted). And in alleging that Plaintiff was “banned from different social media platforms, including Twitter” as a result of “the misinformation campaign waged by Hillary Clinton,” (Amended Complaint ¶ 524 n.277), Movants at best made it up and at worst flatly lied. See Twitter Inc., Permanent Suspension of @realDonaldTrump, Twitter Blog (Jan 8, 2021), (suspending Mr. Trump following January 6th attack on the Capitol because his tweets posed “the risk of further incitement of violence.”).
And:
A shotgun pleading, especially one of this length and scope, was not an academic error—it had real-world, negative consequences for Defendants and this Court. Defendants were forced to spend an enormous amount of time and money untangling a web of largely irrelevant facts and frivolous legal conclusions. And this Court diverted an unusual amount of resources and time to properly adjudicate this dispute. The Eleventh Circuit has likened a shotgun pleading of this nature to obstruction of justice. That Movants pressed on, even after Defendants raised the relevant Eleventh Circuit caselaw in their initial motions to dismiss, is inexcusable.
In conclusion, fuck this litigant in particular.
Movants pursued this lawsuit in bad faith for the improper purpose of dishonestly advancing a political narrative. As I previously explained, Mr. Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries. This case is straight out of that playbook. Nothing in the Durham Report changes that.
There will likely be no sanctions for this move, if only because the court doesn’t expect the defendants to respond to this obviously frivolous and desperate move by Trump and his lawyers. If Trump wants a conspiracy, I’m sure he’ll be able to find all the theories he wants. But what he won’t ever be able to do is prove that any of these theories are real.
My litigant told me the court keeps denying his claims so I asked how many he has and he said he just goes to the court and files a new complaint afterwards so I said it sounds like he’s just filing nonsense with the court and then his lawyer started crying.
I hate to be that guy but it doesn’t matter that Trump won the election or not.
As this lawsuit (or rather the response/analysis of/by the court) shows there was no conspiracy.
But in the case there was a conspiracy that just means that Trump won despite there being a conspiracy and Trump winning doesn’t make the conspirators any less guilty.
Re:
Trump’s free to claim it was a conspiracy.
It doesn’t mean that the conspiracy was real, like it was proven.
Again, how much of a sore winner must you be if you WON despite the conspiracy? I mean, it’s not like…
there’s a whole fucking party, complete with rich backers, thinktanks and propaganda outlets, made because Nixon was impeached, including the installation of loyal, bribable judges AND the ability to gerrymander voting blocs, to ensure Trump would get fucking elected in 2016, after all.
Re:
Trump has to be able to prove damages. What are the damages if he won anyways?
Re: Re:
Reputational damage. He didn’t get the popular vote count win, in spite of winning by a landslide with the largest inauguration crowd in imaginary history.
Yes, he got a beating by the court. But it may end up looking quite different in imaginary history.
Re: it means no basis for a civil lawsuit
To sue someone you need to be able to ask the court for some relief. Even if it was 100% true, he won – what do you expect the court to do? This isnt about guilt or innocence. What harm was done to him? None. Even if there was a conspiracy (there wasnt) there still wouldnt be anything the court could do. frivolous
Re:
In the civil case trump filed, Trump winning the election is an absolute bar to the civil complaint. No matter how liable (guilt is a question of criminal courts) the defendants are, if Trump won the election, no damages have been identified by the plaintiffs upon which the court could grant relief. This means trump fails at the standing stage, meaning he could not have won even if the conspiracy existed.
Inventing a hypothetical criminal case over a hypthetical voter fraud conspiracy does not effect the civil case over the hypothetical voter fraud conspiracy.
Re:
Yeah. A conspiracy can be unsuccessful in its goal. Otherwise what’s Trump even being charged with – after all, he’s not still President.
The other party tried to win the election, who’d have thought it!
Re:
A frighteningly significant number of Republicans (voters and lawmakers alike) believe Republicans alone are suited for governance and therefore Democrats are always cheating from the moment they begin a campaign.
Re: Re: 'Any election I don't win isn't valid.'
Yeah as the insurrection and the fact that there are still large numbers of people who believe the big lie show to a truly disturbing number of republicans the only way their side can lose is by fraud, making any election where they don’t win fraudulent and therefore invalid by definition.
With all the projection this guy does, now I’m worried he rigged the 2016 election
Trump's fragile ego.
This is all about Trump’s fragile ego.
He can’t stand the fact that he got fewer popular votes. He would like to change history.
He only won because of the gerrymandering that is built into the Electoral Collage.
Isn’t that the entirety of the complaint in the first place, in trumps words “the russia hoax”, rather than challenging the election as you falsely claim.
Re:
Did Tim use too long words for you to understand? Perhaps the whole thing with the Durham report was just a bad dream?
Either way, you seem incapable of rational thought and the ability to read texts longer than a headline.
Re: Saying it don’t make it true bro
“Russia Hoax”
We can put that on your tombstone since you right wing nut jobs are so fond of saying it.
But, But..
SHE CHEATED..
I didnt want to be president.
I was runing Just to collect the donations and make more money.