Funniest/Most Insightful Questions Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is a simple anonymous comment about “porn addiction”:

Funny, porn is addictive is a line pushed by religious fascists who wish to tell everybody what is good or bad based on a book that has its fair share of porn.

In second place, it’s Stephen T. Stone with a comment about the failure of the GOP’s ridiculous Google spam filtering bias lawsuit:

Everyone loves to fuck around. Nobody likes to find out.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous comment about the e-bike industry blaming customers for fires in an effort to oppose right to repair laws:

I would also think a way to reduce fires from self repair would be to have clear repair instructions with warnings on what not to do. Imagine that, right to repair could actually reduce so called e-bike fires!

Next, it’s Mamba with a quick rebuttal of the claim that nobody is entitled to works entering the public domain:

Uh, the constitution disagrees with you. “The Congress shall have Power […] to promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.” Limited. Times. The public absolutely does have the right to everything falling into public domain.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Flotsam with a comment about L. Ron Hubbard’s estate opposing right to repair laws in order to protect Scientology e-meters:

How can this device possibly need repairing? Its has never worked in the past and will never work in the future. It’s a fictional device. How can it ever need repairing?

Our second place winner for funny is a reply riffing on another comment that racked up quite a few funny votes, so we’ll go out of order and use the first editor’s choice to provide the context. So, for editor’s choice on the funny side, we’ve got Somewhat Less Anonymous Coward responding to our post about scammers abusing ExTwitter’s fake verification program:

And here i was thinking that “Elon Musk [text Acct]” that followed me was the man himself. I was even considering DMing him and expressing my admiration with everything he’s done. Perhaps he would have even gifted me some doggy-coin!

And for our second place winner on the funny side, we’ve got an anonymous reply to that comment:

I’m sure he’d be happy to. You just need to give him your account number, password, SSN and mother’s maiden name so he can transfer it to you…

Finally, to round things out with our last editor’s choice, we’ve got That One Guy and one more comment on that post:

To be fair at this point if you wander onto Xitter and the worst thing you run across is a scammer you probably came out better than most do these days.

That's all for this week, folks!




