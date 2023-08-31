Kansas State Police Tell Court It’s Too Much To Ask For Troopers To Respect The Constitution
Given enough time and attention, informal parlance just becomes… parlance. And so it is for the Kansas State Police. For years, troopers have evaded the Constitution and applicable Supreme Court decisions to make the Fourth Amendment irrelevant.
There’s a term for this: “Kansas two step.” Enough drivers have encountered it that it is no longer deniable. Enough courts have dealt with the resulting lawsuits to make this informal term part of the national parlance. And, most recently, a federal court judge blew past all the “reasonable” explanations for the unlawful extension of pretextual traffic stops (ones that inordinately targeted drivers with out of state plates) to call bullshit on the KSP’s reliance on ignorance of law (by those they stopped) to perform unlawful searches.
Here’s how the “Kansas two step” works: following a traffic stop (often for pretextual reasons), the trooper will hand a citation/warning to the driver and say something noncommittal like “We’re good here.” A noncommittal phrase is essential. It does not affirmatively state the driver is free to go.
The driver, hearing this statement, may assume they’re free to go. That’s when the second step kicks in. Troopers will then say something like, “Oh, hey, one more thing…” and move on towards more questioning of the driver. The driver at this point isn’t sure what their legal rights are. They have never been advised of them by the troopers. And despite being told something that somewhat equates to “you’re free to go,” they’ve never been told in plain English they’re free to go.
So, they re-engage (despite having no desire to) with the trooper. The questions become more direct. The push towards obtaining consent for a search escalates from conversational to the law enforcement equivalent of a hard sell.
As they say, that’s where they get you.
But this is no longer acceptable. A lawsuit brought against the state police resulted in a judge calling out every bit of this unconstitutional two step.
[T]he KHP has not satisfied its burden of proving that its policies and practices satisfy the Fourth Amendment; troopers unlawfully detain motorists based on factors which do not satisfy the low bar of reasonable suspicion, and the KHP has not shown that such motorists give constitutionally valid consent to the prolonged periods of detention which they confront. Such policies and practices must be condemned as unlawful.
Not only does this tactic thumb its nose at the restrictions placed on law enforcement by the Supreme Court’s 2015 Rodriguez decision, it thumbs its nose at long-held Fourth Amendment standards. As a result, the court ordered the Kansas State Police to engage in thorough documentation of traffic stops in hopes of deterring troopers from abusing citizens and their rights when traveling in or through a state (conveniently) surrounded by states that have legalized marijuana possession.
The changes ordered did not prevent KSP from performing stops or even engaging in prolonged questioning of drivers. All it did was ask the State Police to document the interactions and provide a narrative that articulated the reasonable suspicion or probable cause used to extend stops and engage in searches.
The KSP has not implemented any of this yet. Instead, it has ushered its resources (read: tax dollars) to argue it should not have to justify anything about these stops, much less generate a paper trail that might be used against it in court when it decides to go back to doing the unconstitutional thing.
[I]n the court filing, Assistant Attorney General Stanley Parker argued that Vratil’s proposed requirements were much too onerous.
Requiring troopers seek supervisory approval for a consensual stop, he argued, was “impractical” as it would “unduly lengthen the amount of time a driver is detained while waiting for supervisory approval.”
Other requirements, such as informing motorists that they can revoke consent for a search at any time, “impairs troopers ability to do their job.”
And Parker wrote that a special master would be a step too far. The court’s finding that four vehicle stops were unconstitutional, as well as data on a disproportionate number of out-of-state vehicle stops, were not sufficient to establish that the agency systematically violated the constitutional rights of drivers.
What’s the phrase the kids are using on the internet these days? Oh, yeah. Rights don’t care about your feelings. That the KSP feels complying with the Constitution might be a burden sucks for the KSP only. Compliance is the minimum the law requires. Crying about the costs or “burdens” rings pretty hollow when it’s coming from an agency that placed the burden on drivers to show their rights had been violated repeatedly by opportunistic two-steppers.
What’s the other phrase used so often these days? Oh. Right. Go fuck yourselves.
As the report from the Topeka Capital-Journal notes, this is far from unsettled law. KSP troopers have already been found to be on the wrong side of the law twice.
Earlier this year, two separate federal juries found that individual troopers violated constitutional rights during traffic stops.
The court system has already (twice!) found troopers’ actions to be unconstitutional. That it’s going to be a pain in the ass for the KSP to police itself is a direct result of its own actions. That it might be difficult to achieve this doesn’t matter. If the KSP doesn’t like the situation it’s in now, it maybe should have tried to deter unlawful behavior by troopers using all the time and resources it had in apparent excess years before it started getting sued on the regular.
The court has yet to respond to the KSP’s desire to separate itself from any form of accountability. But if you’d like to read its whining in its unabridged form, here’s the filing [PDF]. Suffice it to say, this is something the Kansas State Police could have prevented. That it never cared to do so doesn’t mean it should be able to dodge the (minimal) obligations placed on it by a federal court.
I don't know where kansas state police got the audacity
But they need to put it back. I look forward to watching the court rake them over the coals for this.
Fetch me the nano-violin!
While I’m all too depressingly aware that ignorance of and contempt for the law and rights of the public are what you look for in a US cop these days if you can’t be bothered to follow the law law enforcement really shouldn’t be the job for you.
Requiring troopers seek supervisory approval for a consensual stop, he argued, was “impractical” as it would “unduly lengthen the amount of time a driver is detained while waiting for supervisory approval.”
You gotta love how they tried to frame it as a ‘no see we’re concerned about how inconvenient this would be for the drivers, having to wait for us to get permission’.
Or you could, you know, stop engaging in fishing expeditions and not try to coerce drivers into letting you search their cars because you’re looking for anything that might be incriminating.
Other requirements, such as informing motorists that they can revoke consent for a search at any time, “impairs troopers ability to do their job.
‘The public knowing their legal rights makes it harder for law enforcement to ‘do their job” is not the argument they think it is, and certainly not for what they think it is…
Over fifty years of police history has shown us...
If law enforcement officers are required to generate a paper trail that might be used against [them] in court, they’ll just plain not do it, unless failing to do so _guarantees bad consequences, like losing their job.
nearer and nearer to a Police State! police murder citizens for the slightest reason and invariably get away with it! ignoring the Constitution is something that NO ONE should be able to do especially when in this type of job, WORKING TO PROTECT THE COMMUNITIES, or when doing so is for the police benefit, not the citizens!
Rather disgusting
Those poor KSP personal having to actually honor the oath they swore to get their job in the first place.
Re:
Time to put a black police chief in charge and see what happens…
Re: Re: Nothing.
A black police chief does not have the leverage to change things. He’d have to tread too carefully for that.
Eisenhower had the political power to deploy the National Guard for desegregating the schools in Alabama.
Obama wouldn’t have been able to do the same: being Democrat and most particularly black he wouldn’t have been able to get the nation behind his acts (admittedly, being Democratic/Republican meant something entirely different in Eisenhower’s time, but then Johnson actually picked up where Eisenhower left off and racism was made to switch party affiliation).
Reforms have to come from inside. Otherwise the problem just hovers outside of reach until it can come back in. A black police chief may or may not be a sign of reform, but they will not be the cause of one because when they state “we need to change”, the response will always be “who is that »we« you are talking about?”.
Re: Re: Re:
But it will weed out the fascist assholes who signed on so that they could oppress the people.
Re: Re:
Are you perhaps thinking of Kenly, NC in July of ’22? They hired a black city manager, and the entire police force quit just two months later, saying things like ‘hostile work environment’, etc.
Various places have had black police chiefs, men and women, but AFAIK, there has been no mass walking off the job, just percentages of quitters.
Or was that your point in the first place – weed out the malcontents, and hopefully those left over are willing to accept change for the better?
Re: Re: Re:
Exactly.
Because the options left that don’t involve legal actions tend to be, let’s just say, very final in their results. And I’ve been told very few people would like their results to have permanent effects.
Show me state
I am from the Kansas City area, just across the state line from Kansas in Missouri. (Just saying right here that nothing here is attempting to put Missouri in any good light through comparison.) We call ourselves the “show me” state. Though this historically may have nothing to do with skepticism… call me a skeptic. The state of Kansas is playing a game of chicken with the courts over this issue. I doubt Kansas will flinch first. Think this situation will end up in favor of the Constitution when all appeals are complete? With the court system we have in place right now?? Doubt it. Show me that SCOTUS decision when it happens, and only then will I believe it.
meta constitutionality
“Such ambiguity renders a law unconstitutional.”
I love this line so much. Laws need to be understandable so you know how to not break them.
