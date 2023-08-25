Montana’s Response To Lawsuits Over Laughably Unconstitutional TikTok Ban Is To Say That TikTok Is The Equivalent Of ‘Cancer-Causing Radio’
As you’ll recall, Montana passed a law earlier this year to ban TikTok (and ban mobile app stores from offering TikTok for download). The bill has lots of problems, not the least of which was that Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen flat out told the NY Times that the purpose of the bill was to censor speech that parents were complaining about:
Mr. Knudsen, a Republican, said his team had received scores of complaints from parents about TikTok content referring to drugs, suicide or pornography. As the state’s legislative session approached this year, his office began looking at the idea of fully banning the app.
Montana’s governor Greg Gianforte knows the bill is unconstitutional, because he originally asked the legislature to change the bill so that it applied to more platforms rather than just directly targeting TikTok. But the legislature didn’t take him up on it, and he still signed the bill.
Almost immediately, a bunch of TikTok users sued to stop the law from going into effect. The following week TikTok itself sued.
Knudsen — who gave that “of course we’re trying to ban protected speech” answer above — is now in charge of defending the lawsuits, and he’s filed basically the same memorandom in opposition to both cases. And, as is all too often the case in these types of lawsuits, Knudsen seems to see this as a political document, rather than a legal one.
Which is to say, whoooo boy, is there a whole lotta nonsense in here. There’s a lot of fussing and prattling on about China and the “C.C.P.” and how evil they are, without much attempt to address the underlying question of how the hell do you get away with banning an entire app. The 1st Amendment arguments are… ridiculous.
The First Amendment leaves Montana “no power to restrict expression because of its message, its ideas, its subject matter, or its content.” Police Dep’t of Chi. v. Mosley, 408 U.S. 92, 95 (1972). But SB419 doesn’t prohibit certain messages, ideas, subject matter, or content. It prohibits the use of a product in Montana.
This is “we’re not banning speech, we’re just smashing your printing press.” That argument has never been supported, and even things like special taxes on newspapers have been deemed to violate the 1st Amendment for it being retaliatory based on speech.
From there, Knudsen claims that there’s no 1st Amendment protection in “the enforcement of a public health regulation…” and then proceeds to try to argue that banning TikTok is all about health, and not about speech (even though Knudsen has clearly stated otherwise).
And, from there, Knudsen pulls out the “cancer-causing radio” comparison:
Were it otherwise, Montana would be powerless to ban a cancer-causing radio merely because that radio also transmitted protected speech, or to ban sports-betting apps merely because those apps also shared informative videos teaching their users the intricacies of sports gambling. The targeted harms—preventing cancer, illegal gambling, or data-gathering by a hostile foreign state—are inherently nonexpressive and thus subject to Montana’s plenary police-power regulations. Overlaying them with expressive conduct—radio communications or instructive videos—doesn’t change that calculus.
But… TikTok is not cancer-causing. And, this comparison makes no sense. I know that it’s a common fallacy among the moral panic set to compare social media to poisons, but speech is not a poison, or something you ingest. The main issue with Knudsen’s comparison here is that if there were “cancer-causing radios,” it wouldn’t be the speech part that is causing the cancer, nor would the ban on such radios be targeted at stopping the speech.
But here, the issue that Knudsen himself admitted, is that it’s very much the “speech” that “parents” are complaining about which resulted in Knudsen crafting this bill. That matters. If you care about the 1st Amendment.
Hilariously, Knudsen then tries to claim that this move, banning all of TikTok across the entire state, is limited in a manner that could survive intermediate scrutiny. First of all, the law should be judged under strict scrutiny, but even if it were under intermediate scrutiny, that requires the law to be about an important government interest regulated in a narrowly tailored way.
There is nothing narrowly tailored about this. It bans the app flat out for everyone in the state. That’s not narrowly tailored:
Finally, SB419’s restrictions are “no greater than is essential” to furthering Montana’s interest in protecting Montanans’ data privacy.
No one actually believes that. You want to narrowly “protect Montanans’ data privacy,” then pass a privacy law regarding the transfer of data, not ban an entire app by name.
SB419 is narrowly drawn. It doesn’t ban all “online platform[s] that enable users to create, share, and view videos and other forms of content.” TikTok.Br.2. Rather, it “eliminate[d] the exact source of the evil it sought to remedy.” City of Los Angeles v. Taxpayers for Vincent, 466 U.S. 789, 808 (1984). Plaintiffs’ cases are inapposite. SB419 is like the school-uniform policy in Jacobs—it regulates one channel of internet expression but leaves all others untouched. Thus, it’s not a blanket prohibition on creating, sharing, and viewing videos on every internet-based application in the same way that Plaintiffs’ cases banned the speakers’ preferred medium entirely.
So this is a fun twist. Knudsen is claiming that because they just banned one company, that shows it’s not about banning speech. But… they’re missing which speech is being talked about here. It’s banning TikTok’s speech.
No one would take seriously the argument that Knudsen could shut down one newspaper in the state because other newspapers exist, or because the internet exists. But that’s the crux of Knudsen’s argument here. “We can shut down anyone’s speech we want, so long as there are other ways of speaking.”
There’s a lot more in there, but it’s… not a very strong argument. One hopes the court will recognize that.
Was considering Montana as a retirement destination. But if they have such a problem with cancer-causing radios, i’m rethinking it.
Somebody is undoubtedly going to point out that “We[/they] can shut down anyone’s speech we[/they] want, so long as there are other ways of speaking” is basically what the I-have-been-silenced! trope is implying.
The main difference, I note, is that the First Amendment applies to state action. Duh.
There are, however, some more uncomfortable implications that I, at least, will be thinking about.
Re:
If TikTok decided tomorrow that Ohioans could no longer use their platform because they’re just giving other users cancer…. there’s nothing any of us could really do [legally] to change that. Ohioans would be free to spread their cancer on whatever other platforms may exist; but there is no guarantee or even consideration for whether they exist or not.
Social media platforms are popularity based. If TikTok banned Ohioans; it’s not TikTok that Ohioans should be appealing to. Afterall, it’s already a tumultuous relationship that doesn’t have the backing of a constitution. Instead, I should be appealing to every other state/country on the platform to either be demanding Ohioans be unbanned, boycott, etc… In any case, the popular vote will let me know if i have won [Ohioans unbanned; platform loses out in the popularity contest over time].
I do have a relationship with my government that says that I cannot have certain rights taken from me by the government — whether it be state or federal govt. These rights are not subject to the popularity contest rules — they are already guaranteed.
There is no parallel to the “I am being silenced” trope here. If they remained silenced after appealing to their peers; then they were deemed to have lost the popularity contest [so far — they can keep trying indefinately].
Conflating these two — private action and government action — doesn’t do anything but muddy the waters around the two. The existence of other platforms to make their arguments about one platform silencing them is irrelevant — they can even create their own platform [or use $40BB of other people’s money to buy it!]. That is and has always been about the popularity contest.
My constitutional rights are not so shallow.
“Montana would be powerless to ban a cancer-causing radio ”
I was unaware of this new ionizing radiation radio thing .. is that really a good idea? Or is this person referring to the oft maligned 5G?
The I am being silenced crowd will remain silent over this, or applaud the law, because TikTok has been declared an enemy by the party.
Good for the goose, good for the constitution -hating politicians
If that’s the way he wants to play things…
Politicians like him and those that support laws like this are an attack upon the free speech and consititional rights of those around them and as such present a clear and present threat.
Those around them would be safer and better off were they not allowed to speak.
While normally a blanket ban on their ability to speak or otherwise communicate would carry first amendment concerns they have made clear that holding forth that something is ‘dangerous’ doesn’t requires a showing of such and allows one to completely ignore the first amendment because ‘it’s dangerous, trust me’.
Therefore I propose that he and every one of those ‘parents’ who support him be immediately prohibited from all forms of communication, and as I am doing this ‘For The Children’ anyone who opposes this idea wants kids to be thrown off cliffs into pits of rabid wolverines.
I hope this law is allowed to stand. Then, we can start to disrupt every form of social media the assholes in Montana’s government use.
If this is Austin Knudsen’s defense, the Bar Association may as well investigate how he managed to pass his exam and whichever university he got his law degree from should investigate how he got his degree, ‘cause if you don’t so much as understand how the First Amendment works, you shouldn’t be practicing law… whether as an AG or even in a startup firm.
The First Amendment is not meant to be selective; you can’t restrict a single individual host of speech used by any proportion of the population in any manner, and the state doesn’t make even a remotely reasonable argument of a damning state interest or has compelling evidence necessary to justify limiting speech in an extraordinary circumstance. (The other reasons the Montana government tries to justify for the ban lack material evidence to raise a decent state interest claim, including the fact the national security claims can be interpreted as an opinion given that even national security officials haven’t provided concrete proof; this—in addition to Knudsen undermining his own defense in the NYT article by acknowledging as stated in the bill text that the law illegally restricts speech based on content—also buttresses the whole Bill of Attainder argument that the law is materially designed to punish TikTok.)
With Montana being in the Third Circuit, whose judicial composition is largely made of judges appointed by presidents not named Trump (even some of the ones TFG did appoint they can’t necessarily count on to rule in the state’s favor), and an AG who doesn’t understand how the 1A works, they might as well take the ‘L’, ‘cause I doubt the circuit courts will side with the state.
Intelligence?
My friends, intelligence has nothing to do with politics – Ambassador Mollari
Now if only there was some form of punishment for crafting or signing off on a piece of unconstitutional legislation. 🤔
Mr Morden could prove to be a useful example to use in how to reduce such problems.
That man is so stupid it gave me cancer, we should ban him from speaking in public.
Hopefully Montana’s efforts result in the extermination of all ghoulish medical professionals advertising via TikTok who mutilate and sterilize vulnerable children and young people.
on the subject of the most random stuff supposedly causing cancer
Who does Montana think they are – California?