Sixth Circuit Denies Immunity To Officers Who Waited 19 Months To Process A $30k Forfeiture
This case involves both civil forfeiture and criminal forfeiture. First one, then the other. Not that the order matters as much as the government’s unwillingness to do much more than sit on the $30,000 in cash they took from an Ohio couple during a supposed drug investigation.
Civil forfeiture allows the government to keep seized property without even bothering to prove a criminal case in court. All the government usually needs to do is claim the stuff it took was the result of criminal activity. Criminal forfeiture is tied to criminal charges. It’s much harder to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, which is why the government prefers civil forfeiture to criminal forfeiture.
Like most forfeitures, this saga began with a pretextual traffic stop. From the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals decision [PDF]:
In early 2018, Chillicothe detectives investigated and surveilled plaintiffs, believing they were part of a large drug trafficking operation. On January 10, 2018, Chillicothe police stopped James for a traffic violation, and officers seized his cell phone and $1,080 in cash. When Nicolette arrived at the scene, they seized her cell phone and an additional $715. Officers then obtained and executed a search warrant for their home, which authorized a search for not only evidence of drug crimes, but currency, financial records, and communication devices. They did not find any drugs or paraphernalia, but discovered and seized $33,715 in cash and various personal property.
One car, one home, and two people searched. No drugs. Just cash, which the PD helped itself to. Then… it did nothing for an exceedingly long time.
Their property was seized in January 2018. For the next several months, the couple repeatedly demanded their property be returned. The PD refused, claiming the property was essential to its “ongoing investigation.” Finally, in November, the PD submitted its case to the prosecutor… who then did nothing for several more months.
It wasn’t until June 2019 — 17 months after the seizure and after the couple filed a lawsuit in federal court — that the prosecutor bothered trying to bring a criminal case to a grand jury. The only offense the indictment listed was “receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.” The PD had already assumed the seized cash was guilty despite finding no evidence of drug possession or drug dealing. The prosecutor simply closed the loop by turning that unproven assumption into a criminal accusation.
The lower court found in favor of the couple and their constitutional rights.
[I]n October 2019, the district court granted plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction.
The court noted that it was “at a loss to comprehend the state’s failure to file in a timely manner
civil forfeiture or request forfeiture in the first indictment.” It declared defendants’ actions unconstitutional and ordered “the return of property seized during the execution of a search warrant on January 10, 2018.” James’s pending state charges were dismissed in November 2020. In March 2021, defendants returned the cash to plaintiffs’ counsel.
The government (personified by the prosecutor and involved officers) may have felt this was good enough. No conviction was obtained but the couple got their stuff back, but likely only because a court ordered the return. Had it not been for the lawsuit, there’s a good chance the PD would still be in control of this property.
And there’s a good chance the government hoped the very belated return of property it never bothered to properly forfeit would convince the couple to drop their lawsuit. But the officers and the prosecutor were forced back into the action due to the lower court’s denial of immunity.
The prosecutor asked for absolute immunity because his screwing around was related to his “prosecutorial functions.” Unbelievably, the involved officers asked for the same thing, claiming their refusal to move forward with a forfeiture was just them helping the prosecutor out with his “prosecutorial functions.”
Oh my no, says the Appeals Court. First off, the baseline is qualified immunity. For both sets of defendants. That includes the prosecutor, who seemed really sure absolute immunity would let him off the hook.
Absolute immunity is the exception rather than the rule.” Spurlock, 330 F.3d at 796 (citation and brackets omitted). We generally assume that qualified, not absolute, immunity is
sufficient to protect a government actor. Id. So “[t]he official seeking absolute immunity bears
the burden of showing that such immunity is justified for the function in question.” Buckley v. Fitzsimmons, 509 U.S. 259, 269 (1993) (citation omitted). It does not matter that defendants are police officers, rather than prosecutors, because we use a “functional approach” to determine whether officials are entitled to absolute immunity, “which looks to the nature of the function performed, not the identity of the actor who performed it.”
No absolute immunity for the cops:
In defendants’ view, if prosecutors are entitled to absolute immunity for their “professional evaluation of the evidence assembled by the police,” Buckley, 509 U.S. at 273, then police officers must be entitled to the same immunity when they hold the evidence (and therefore facilitate the prosecutor’s evaluation). More specifically, they contend that once their investigation was complete and they were just holding the evidence pending a prosecutorial decision, the possession became a prosecutorial function. We cannot agree.
Defendants never evaluated the evidence; they merely held it—a fact they admitted to the district court, calling their actions “ministerial.” Nor did they do any advocacy, which is the “critical inquiry.” Holloway, 220 F.3d at 775 (citation omitted). Absent that, we see no actions related to the judicial process—let alone ones that are “intimately associated with the judicial phase of the criminal process.” Thus, defendants are not entitled to absolute immunity.
No qualified immunity either. There’s precedent in this circuit: a case that involved a much shorter delay (six months) than the 19 months in this case.
At this stage, Baumholtz is directly on point. The district court made two findings of fact crucial to this conclusion: it found that the delay in this case was 19 months and 6 days (the period between the January 10, 2018, seizure and the August 16, 2019, indictment), and that “Defendants have offered no credible explanation for the latter half of the 19-month delay.” Indeed, plaintiffs’ case is even stronger than Baumholtz’s—the delay is nearly four times as long (first factor), and they timely sought return of their property “multiple” times “and filed a replevin action” (third factor). Accordingly, under Baumholtz, reasonable officers would have known that plaintiffs had been unlawfully deprived of their property.
“Reasonable officers would have known.” These ones probably did. Like the prosecutor, they didn’t care how long it took to get around to effecting the forfeiture because all the property belonged to someone else. And now they’re going to have to show up in court to defend actions the lower court has already ruled unconstitutional, rather than hide behind a wall of immunity.
The lesson here is: if you’re going to steal stuff from citizens, do it faster. Otherwise, you’re just asking to get sued.
Filed Under: 6th circuit, absolute immunity, chillicothe, civil asset forfeiture, criminal forfeiture, forfeiture, legalized theft, qualified immunity
Comments on “Sixth Circuit Denies Immunity To Officers Who Waited 19 Months To Process A $30k Forfeiture”
While this is the right ruling the fact it took until August 2023 for this to be resolved is what’s so terrifying about the legal system.
Despite being completely in the right, jerked around regarding returning their assets, this case is dragging on for YEARS. And we havent even started on the second part of this where it comes to prosecuting those at fault.
And even after the win in appellate court, the Cremeans are 5 years into a proceeding that promises to take even longer.
Tim “He Who Hates Cops” Cushing strikes again.
It’s good though that TD publishes these anti-law enforcement pieces with such relentlessness, since they serve to document MM’s pro-communist/antifa leanings.
Re:
It’s amazing that anyone could read this as Tim hating cops. In any other job if someone took 19 months to do something, they’d be sacked, and that’s for situations not involving the legalized theft of private property. If the police and prosecutors won’t police themselves, then the courts will have to do it.
Justice delayed is justice denied.
Re: Re:
Tim literally hates law enforcement. That’s the gist of his entire body of work for TechDirt.
Re: Re: Re:
Tim among others doesn’t like incompetent, corrupt, inept, stupid, murderous, lazy and racist law enforcement – because every time a cop fucks up it’s the public that pays, quite often in blood. It’s quite telling that you think that’s a problem.
It’s also telling that you think it’s somehow wrong for Tim to air the law enforcements dirty laundry. Perhaps you are a dirty cop yourself and don’t like a spotlight shining on all the shit you do? Why else would you complain? Or perhaps that you are just another childish assholish troll who feel slighted by something Tim said. Considering the level of intelligence displayed in your comments I guess it’s the latter.
Now kindly move elsewhere, your drool is pooling on the floor.
Re: Re: Re:2
It’s probably one of our Nazi-supporting trolls.
Re: Re: Re:
Yes, and maybe his work might not have gained the traction it has now, if a certain white boy from Minnesota didn’t insist on reliving his glory days as a football jock a few years ago.
Plenty of people piss and moan about other people who write shit they don’t like. Cry me a fucking river.
Re:
You can believe policing is an essential part of society and still call out wrongdoing/malfeasance by the police. Give it a try sometime, son.
Re:
” anti-law enforcement pieces with such relentlessness, since they serve to document MM’s pro-communist/antifa leanings”
Today I learned communism and antifa are anti-law enforcement. Interesting.
Re:
Guy, if you genuinely believe law enforcement has no teeth or opportunities for abuse in actually communist places, China, Vietnam and North Korea would all love a word with you…
Re:
Why do informative articles on cop misbehavior offend you so much?
Aren’t you the guys constantly screaming “If you’ve done nothing wrong, you’ve got nothing to hide”?
Re:
It’s good though that TD publishes these anti-law enforcement pieces with such relentlessness, since they serve to document MM’s pro-communist/antifa leanings.
What does communism have to do with the article? If Tim is part of a “pro-communist” agenda, wouldn’t that require more police to keep the proletariat in line?
Protip: Think before you just regurgitate irrelevant shit. It makes you look like more of a clueless dipshit than we’d otherwise surmise.
And by the way, when cops fuck up, the taxpayers are the ones who foot the bill. If you’re advocating for that, you would be the one who is the communist here, since we’re all paying for those incompetent fuckheads.
Dumbass.
Re:
I bet you tell people that you believe in Small Government while licking those cop boots.
Re:
Oh fuck I’m going to cum!
We need to make civil forfeiture illegal. Or raise the bar to do it much, much higher. For instance, it should be so if you unconstitutionally steel financial assets, and you fail to return said assets within a day after it’s returned, you are required to pay daily compounding interest of 15 percent on the assets in question. I’m sure in this instance the city would’ve really enjoyed having to fork over nearly $3000000 (an increase of 8760%) because the cops decided to be idiots.
Re:
I think you fail to understand the concept of compounding interest.
15% daily compounding interest will acrue 6500% interest per month and about 700000000000000000000000% interest per year.
“compounding interest” literally (not just proverbially) means exponential growth.
Re: Re:
Yeah, your right, I stand corrected. Ran the math and got an insane amount. My bad.
This was a state sanctioned robbery q
nothing but, FTP
So does this mean the cops and prosecutor are personally liable for something? What exactly?
And that, sadly, is likely the only lesson that anyone in law enforcement will learn from this.