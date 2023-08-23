The Pillow Guy Unveils Nonsensical Plan To ‘Monitor’ Imagined Election Fraud With Drones
Having clearly not learned many lessons from the ongoing and growing repercussions for false claims of election fraud, election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell last week unveiled his new plan (see video) to “monitor” election polling places by using… drones. According to Ars Technica, Lindell claimed he’d developed a first-of-its-kind drone technology to monitor for election fraud:
“This was the lie that’s been told to every person in our country… these electronic voting machines—from routers to printers to polling books—they’re not online. Well, what if I told you there was a device that’s been made for the first time in history that can tell you that that machine was online?”
Except this amazing new device was basically just an ordinary drone with a Wi-Fi sniffer attached to it via Velcro. You’ll be surprised to learn that said sniffer doesn’t do much of anything meaningful when it comes to election fraud, it simply hoovers up nearby Wi-Fi network information and the MAC addresses of any devices looking to connect to them.
Amusingly there were numerous times were Lindell tried to convince the rubes in attendance that the ordinary act of simply detecting when wireless routers/networks come online was somehow thwarting election fraud:
“There’s a command center where this information goes down and flashes, it’ll go—’router online,'” Lindell said. It’s not clear why a router connecting to the Internet would be evidence of election fraud, but Lindell provided that as an example multiple times. “If you’re in this room and this is an election room, beep beep beep, router just went online, this red alert goes out there,” he said.
Granted this is the same guy who last year declared he’d be “suing all machines” (yes, all of them) over election fraud, so it’s not particularly surprising he may not actually understand that simply discovering a new wireless network doesn’t mean you’ve uncovered a vast election conspiracy.
Lindell told Newsweek (which presents Lindell’s vision with unearned credibility) “that he has probably 5,000 devices ready for fall elections this year, with the anticipation of having devices present across all 50 states by next November’s elections,” which, like the rest of this sad tale, is likely wholly imagined.
What Mr. Lindell forgot to mention is that his new fangled drone technology relies upon the 5G enabled wifi network.
Will this drone also detect when a voter connects to the wifi via their 5G enabled vaccination?
Re: Now, watch your head...
Not to mention, the vaccine turns one’s body into a giant magnet. Any spinning metal parts on the drone would surely decapitate the voter.
Poll watchers to determine if the decapitation occurred before or after the person completed voting.
Re: AI
Where’s the AI. It’s got to have AI. If it had AI, it would be 100% accurate.
What does he consider to be election fraud, anybody who is not GOP getting any votes?
Re:
I would guess that would be the case…
Re:
The wrong people voting. Power’s for him and his friends, not the unwashed masses.
Re: Re: Conspiracy
I think you´ve uncovered THE SECRET. The polling stations might harbour ELECTORS… The world must be informed !
Re:
It’s likely more “non-MAGA” or “anti-Trump”. He might’ve claimed that DeSantis engaged in voter fraud during last year’s reelection.
Let's just follow Lindell's logic
Let’s assume that voting machines can be influenced using WiFi. So we want 5000 drones with WiFi capability developed by a group that is on trial for voting machine tampering flying round election places in WiFi reach distances with WiFi antennas out.
Either Lindell is full of shit and this is just burning money for show. But just stipulating that he isn’t: then he would be the last person you’d want to be in control of WiFi devices in reach of voting machines in contested districts.
It’s a lose-lose proposition.
The cheetoo cult of an orange turnip
The level of stupidity in this country is profound. A complete rejection of mental rigor is traded in for penny a dozen self confirmation bias. Without even knowing tech, the first clue is, “Probably 5,000 devices ready”. An undetermined factoid indicates a lie which should be the first clue to these cult members that something is amiss. Then, a device on wifi does not indicate it has internet access; it could be blocked at the firewall. A device on wifi does not indicate it is part of election equipment. Many places folks vote at are halls, churches, schools, etc which have plenty of wifi routers.
I hope this demented crackhead offers a bounty to “Prove Mike Wrong” again. Regardless of the outcome of this easy task, the cheeto cult of orange turnip will continue to believe every random mentally ill grifter.
Re:
I’ve been saying for decades that the IQ of the universe is a constant, and that the population is growing.
Here’s a fun fact for your morning enjoyment: More than half of all of the people ever born on this planet are alive right now!
Re: Re:
Fun fact: Your fact is wrong.
The estimation is that between 100 billion and 120 billion members of the species Homo Sapiens (formerly Homo Sapiens Sapiens) have lived on Earth. The variance depends a bit on when you put the emergence of the first members of the species. The emergence point has been put anywhere from 50,000 BCE to 200,000 BCE.
That puts the total number of alive members of the species as percentage of the total number that ever lived between 6% & 7%
Re:
-The level of stupidity in this country is profound. –
Actually, I believe this is part of the Republican plan. First they did everything they could to destroy public education. Now people in red states are too stupid to not believe everything they are told. So they are easily manipulated into voting for Republicans that do everything they can to keep them down.
Now they are going after public universities to make sure that they don’t graduate anyone smart enough to question them.
A few more years of Republican control and immigration will not be a problem. After all, who wants to emigrate to a third world country. Canada better watch out. It’s not that hard for an American to pass as Canadian.
Re: Re:
This is the outcome that both Republicans and Christian nationalists want. That the Venn diagram of those two groups is damn near a single circle is…well, they’d tell you “that’s just coincidence”.
Re: Re:
They managed to vote Harper in.
They CAN be fooled.
Please somebody go to the places he will be flying his drone with your phone wi-fi tethering turned on and rename it to “ELECTION FRAUDSTERS NETWORK.
Please.
Re:
O DEMOCRATIC PARTY ELECTION HIJACKERS if the standard allows
No - he came out and said NO DRONES haha
“Mike Lindell Now Swears He’s Not Going To Use Drones For His Batsh*t Election Fraud Scheme That He Demonstrated To Everybody With Drones”
https://uproxx.com/viral/mike-lindell-drones-election-security-illegal/
Re:
The FAA probably told him he wasn’t allowed to fly drones anywhere at anytime he wanted.
By the way, what's with your "pillow guy" obsession?
I think that a personalised pillow is the size of comfort echo chamber that is uncontroversal to sell.
Where he is coming from is a lot more honest than where is going.
Re:
Is the claimed obsession with the ‘pillow guy’ that Techdirt reports on his bullshit tech claims, or that Techdirt calls the guy who made his money selling pillows ‘pillow guy’ as the pillow guy insists on claiming he is actually tech bro.
I applaud the grifter who managed to convince Lindell to fork over money for this scheme.
Re:
The grifter is the one adding the largest markup in price and claims.
Wardriving in itself shouldn’t really be a problem, as long as they’re not interfering with polling places. It’s the fact that these idiots have no idea what the results of their observations could possibly mean. If they actually got any real evidence that election equipment is communicating with the internet, then they’ve probably broken some laws.
Here's an idea for Mr Pillow
Require all polling stations to use Comcast as their internet provider.
I promise you, not a single voting machine will be online.
I propose the use of IPoAC (Hawk variant) to combat vote fraud. The downside to this recommendation is a significant increase in packet latency and a a significant decrease in packet throughput.
However, the upside is that each packet will be wrapped in a self-routing, active-defense container. This container will have the ability to dodge packet capture technologies, detect and defeat fish— I mean phishing attempts, and execute adaptive counter-attack strategies as necessary to protect the data packets containing voting results!
Re:
The number of packets might be reduced, however with current technology it’s quite possible for those packets to be approximately 1 terabyte in size, allowing for massive throughput.
Great article on election security,
https://freethoughtblogs.com/stderr/2023/08/19/questions-unasked/
It also shows how fucking stupid the average person is on the topic of security. I’m no where near this guy, hell I don’t even work in security, just tech, but all through the mess I kept wondering about double-checks that I knew must happen, and somehow the media breathlessly listened to Giuliani’s complete, and utter bullshit.
By the way, how many people know that Giuliani used to run a cyber security business.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/nobody-seems-to-know-what-rudy-giulianis-cybersecurity-company-actually-does/
Something no one else points out in the middle of all his bullshit.
Re:
“…Giuliani used to run a cyber security business.”
No need to know anything about it to own a business, just look at Musk.
Re: Re:
Sure there isn’t an “i” missing in “run”?
What an image...
The moment I saw the headline on this story, I had this bizarre picture of a quad-rotor ‘MyPillow’ pop into my head.
I need more coffee…
If nothing else, the silver lining here is that these rich buffoons are highly useful for demonstrating of what “more dollars than sense” looks like and proving just how much (literally?) dumb luck can be a factor in financial success.
Trump Fraud Squad
I really want to change the AP on my phone to TrumpFraudSquad and drive around on election day.
I always wonder as to why the pillow guy is torching his fortune for something as stupid as this…
What’s his endgame?
Re:
Lindell has more of an “endless grift” mindset than an “endgame” mindset. That might work for some grifters (e.g., Trump), but it also requires a hell of a lot of luck. Most successful grifters know when to pull out: before they start losing money.
Re: Re:
successful grifters generally get into grifts that either self-renew or have a natural decline, as opposed to ending in a definitive finale. anything that’s trendy and popular in the short term (Health fads, memes) or something you can make cheap and sell at a massive markup (pillows) or something where you make money even as you lose (real estate) What’s wild is the number of people who think they could go from ongoing penny ante sustainable retail grifts to massive political grifts with a clear near future need for an exit plan.
For all the pillows etc. he must have at his disposal, it seems he must not be getting much sound sleep… it’s apparently driven him batty. I hope he doesn’t plan to equip his drones with, you know, weapons. (“Weaponizing” does seem to be the favorite MAGA policy du jour.)
At least one commentor knows what's up
The best comment on that article on Newsweek’s page is by “LifeGoesOn”:
Re:
Newsweek’s been a parody of its former self for years.
So much wrong-ness it makes my brain hurt
As someone who does this kind of stuff for a living, the amount of wrong-ness in his statement literally made my brain hurt. Like, no joke, it’s actually really hard to string together that much wrong-ness, inaccuracy, and error into a single statement … and yet, here we are, and he’s probably not even the most wrong GQPer today!