The Pillow Guy Unveils Nonsensical Plan To ‘Monitor’ Imagined Election Fraud With Drones

from the weirdo-fanfiction dept

Having clearly not learned many lessons from the ongoing and growing repercussions for false claims of election fraud, election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell last week unveiled his new plan (see video) to “monitor” election polling places by using… drones. According to Ars Technica, Lindell claimed he’d developed a first-of-its-kind drone technology to monitor for election fraud:

“This was the lie that’s been told to every person in our country… these electronic voting machines—from routers to printers to polling books—they’re not online. Well, what if I told you there was a device that’s been made for the first time in history that can tell you that that machine was online?”

Except this amazing new device was basically just an ordinary drone with a Wi-Fi sniffer attached to it via Velcro. You’ll be surprised to learn that said sniffer doesn’t do much of anything meaningful when it comes to election fraud, it simply hoovers up nearby Wi-Fi network information and the MAC addresses of any devices looking to connect to them.

Amusingly there were numerous times were Lindell tried to convince the rubes in attendance that the ordinary act of simply detecting when wireless routers/networks come online was somehow thwarting election fraud:

“There’s a command center where this information goes down and flashes, it’ll go—’router online,'” Lindell said. It’s not clear why a router connecting to the Internet would be evidence of election fraud, but Lindell provided that as an example multiple times. “If you’re in this room and this is an election room, beep beep beep, router just went online, this red alert goes out there,” he said.

Granted this is the same guy who last year declared he’d be “suing all machines” (yes, all of them) over election fraud, so it’s not particularly surprising he may not actually understand that simply discovering a new wireless network doesn’t mean you’ve uncovered a vast election conspiracy.

Lindell told Newsweek (which presents Lindell’s vision with unearned credibility) “that he has probably 5,000 devices ready for fall elections this year, with the anticipation of having devices present across all 50 states by next November’s elections,” which, like the rest of this sad tale, is likely wholly imagined.

Filed Under: drones, election fraud, maga, mike lindell, privacy, the pillow guy

