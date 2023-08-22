Today In ‘Here’s How Elon Is Making ExTwitter Worse,’ He’s Going To Get Rid Of Headlines & Snippets For News
Look, I know some folks get annoyed that I write as much about Elon Musk and exTwitter as I do, but he’s really been the most fascinating case study in sheer wrongness regarding the running of a modern internet company and it’s just endlessly fascinating. And, really, if he just stopped doing stupid things, I could get to the very long list of other stuff I’d like to write about, but day after day after day, he just comes out with something new and stupid.
It’s uncanny.
Anyway, the latest, as first reported by Kylie Robison at Fortune, is that Elon wants to remove headlines and snippets from news articles posted to exTwitter. When an Elon stan tweeted about Robison’s article, Musk confirmed it and said it was coming from him “directly” and it will be done to “greatly improve esthetics.” From Robison’s article:
The change means that anyone sharing a link on X—from individual users to publishers—would need to manually add their own text alongside the links they share on the service; otherwise the tweet will display only an image with no context other than an overlay of the URL. While clicking on the image will still lead to the full article on the publisher’s website, the change could have major implications for publishers who rely on social media to drive traffic to their sites as well as for advertisers.
According to a source with knowledge of the matter, the change is being pushed directly by X owner Elon Musk. The primary objective appears to be to reduce the height of tweets, thus allowing more posts to fit within the portion of the timeline that appears on screen. Musk also believes the change will help curb clickbait, the source said.
“It’s something Elon wants. They were running it by advertisers, who didn’t like it, but it’s happening,” the source said, adding that Musk thinks articles occupy excessive space on the timeline.
On exTwitter people were passing around images of the change, going from the first screenshot on the left (how this currently works) to the example on the right, showing a giant image that will link to the article entirely without context.
How are people even going to know to click on those images when they just look like regular images? This is truly ridiculous.
Musk also claimed that journalists should publish directly on exTwitter rather than elsewhere, suggesting he thinks he can take on platforms like Substack:
Of course, a few years back, Twitter bought a Substack competitor called Revue, but Elon shut that down because nothing good from the old company can survive. Elon has to reinvent it in the dumbest way possible.
On top of that, Musk has obviously had his battles with media organizations. We covered his stupid battle with NPR that caused the organization to leave Twitter, even once Musk rescinded his petty changes to NPR’s account. And, of course, just recently there were the reports of how he was slowing down access to certain news sites. So perhaps this is just another attack on the media.
That said, there’s one other possibility that I haven’t seen anyone discuss. Just a few weeks ago, AFP sued exTwitter for failing to pay them under France’s extremely dumb snippet tax law. This is a French law that is similar in many ways to Australia’s and Canada’s link tax, except it’s more explicitly about snippets rather than links.
Of course, as we pointed out at the time, exTwitter should win that lawsuit, as the only way that snippets show up on Twitter is if the media org set up their Twitter Cards to work that way. The Twitter cards feature is how news sites would tell Twitter what to show when links are included, but this new change sounds like Musk will be massively limiting what data can be included through those cards.
So, it seems entirely possible that once Elon learned France was trying to make him pay for the snippets that show up via Twitter Cards, he just told the team to get rid of the snippets to get out of paying.
Of course, the reality is that this just (yet again) makes the product way worse, especially for news, which is a major reason that people use the platform. As with the ‘remove block’ idea, pretty much everyone seems to be telling Elon this is a dumb idea, but those seem to be the decisions he revels in the most.
Look, I dislike the prick as much as the next guy, but I don’t really blame him for removing snippets given how many countries have decided that those ought to cost him money. Frankly, I’m astonished that Google and Facebook haven’t said “screw it” to the whole news business yet and done the same.
That said, I’m certain Musk has done this for a really stupid reason that we’ll probably hear about in due time…
Feels like he’s trying to pull the blanket to his side with this one.
Think about it: the way the mock-up looks, it’ll have two effects – causing people not click on the link, or clicking it accidentally. One hurts the publishers, the other opens up the flood gates for all kinds of shennanigans, and rickrolling will be the most innocuous of them! Win-win for Musk, one giant “experience degradation” for the users, whose opinions he’s shown he doesn’t care about multiple times.
Waht?
The image on the right has the same information as the one on the left except the left one has the text repeated on the bottom. Did this example post get screwed up?
The text above the image is what was written as the “tweet”. Anybody can tweet a link to an article and add their own commentary as a tweet.
What’s missing is the text below the image, which directly comes from the text of the page where the link is pointing to. That adds the context of why the image is being displayed, in that it displays the site to where the link points, and a snippet of text from the page that is being linked.
Not to mention it also signals in our fast-paced environment that clicking it will link to a news article rather than just pulling up an image
Look at the texts under the images, those are indications of links. Look to your left, then to your right. The left shows a link, the right does not.
The obvious response from news sites will be to add headlines to their social media preview images.
I don’t think taking the idea from the general YouTube playbook is a good idea here.
News headlines are long, often long enough for only part of the headline to be visible at a time on a video. Trying to fit the whole thing onto a single image makes it much harder to read, and obscures or outright replaces the image that may potentially be relevant to the article.
Cutting down on the words may in the headline could potentially either cause it to be misconstrued or give it the perception that it’s just straight up copying from other news sites (less word choices). Both could result in the viewer not wanting to click through to the article.
On the other hand, this might help slow down mis-information
Automatically copying the context of a link makes it effortless to promote misinformation, the headlines are always designed for maximum impact, good or bad.
Making the re-poster think for a minute about the link and type in their own interpretation sounds like a possible improvement.
On the contrary. They way the mock-up looks, it’s extremely easy to put anything in the Xeet’s body, set up a page that delivers any picture, and you’ve got the perfect phishing solution, with no way for the victim to know what site they’re opening.
Or, a user could post a malicious link looking like an innocuous image.
I recall seeing the news media (do not recall which one) post snippets from social media (I think it was twitter) ..
I wonder if they paid a link tax. Does this legislation work in both directions?
I think Elon Musk takes up excessive space.
Since Musk recently started bragging(?) that he was 300 lbs it does sound like he could personally benefit from downsizing.
Musk’s decisionmaking when it comes to X/Twitter has even affected its ability to acquire new users. I just read a Mashable article (published the day before this piece; at https://mashable.com/article/twitter-x-app-store-downloads) highlighting how the platform’s rebranding from Twitter to X has created enough confusion that between July 27 and August 15, the app’s average download ranking on the Apple App Store fell 19 spots (starting markedly after the August 1 name change), dropping from #35 to #54.