Techdirt Podcast Episode 362: Gigi Sohn On Community Broadband

from the in-the-hands-of-the-community dept

If you didn’t know who Gigi Sohn was before her stalled-out FCC nomination and the ridiculous smear campaign that came with it, you surely do by now. And if you read Techdirt, you know she’s one of the most experienced and passionate experts around when it comes to broadband. This week, she returns to the podcast after quite some time to discuss her new role at the American Association for Public Broadband and the fight for more community-owned broadband in the US.

Filed Under: broadband, community broadband, fcc

