Recording Industry Forces Important Video Downloading Tool’s Website Offline
Elon Musk, Once Again, Tries To Throttle Links To Sites He Dislikes

Techdirt Podcast Episode 362: Gigi Sohn On Community Broadband

Broadband

from the in-the-hands-of-the-community dept

Tue, Aug 15th 2023 01:30pm -

If you didn’t know who Gigi Sohn was before her stalled-out FCC nomination and the ridiculous smear campaign that came with it, you surely do by now. And if you read Techdirt, you know she’s one of the most experienced and passionate experts around when it comes to broadband. This week, she returns to the podcast after quite some time to discuss her new role at the American Association for Public Broadband and the fight for more community-owned broadband in the US.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: , ,

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Recording Industry Forces Important Video Downloading Tool’s Website Offline
Elon Musk, Once Again, Tries To Throttle Links To Sites He Dislikes
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...