Streaming Providers Dead Set On Becoming The Shitty Traditional Cable TV Companies They Once Disrupted
Every few months a media outlet will get a staffer to write an inane story about how if you subscribe to every streaming service in existence, you’ll unsurprisingly wind up paying almost as much as you’d pay for cable TV. The underlying message is usually that we haven’t actually made real progress and that gosh, you probably should have just stuck with your old cable TV subscription.
That’s almost the undercurrent of this Financial Times report, which “discovered” that if you subscribe to a long list of streaming video services, you’ll almost pay as much as if you’d stuck with cable:
“A basket of the top US streaming services will cost $87 this autumn, compared with $73 a year ago, as Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros Discovery and others have raised their prices in response to pressure from Wall Street to end the profligacy of the streaming boom. The average cable TV package costs $83 a month.”
For one, notice how the Times doesn’t bother to mention which streaming services they’re talking about. Or that the two products (live television service with ads versus a catalog of streamed content) aren’t really the same. Or that you can subscribe, binge, and cancel streaming services without too much hassle. Or that streaming generally has way better customer satisfaction and service ratings that traditional TV.
For all its faults, streaming still represents a better, cheaper, and more flexible option to cable (outside of live sports, which is also slowly shifting).
That said, streaming companies are clearly headed down the same path that created the giant, shitty cable companies Americans rank as some of the worst companies in any industry (think about the effort that requires in a country where airlines, insurance companies, and big banks exist).
As things get more competitive and the market saturates, streaming companies (like the cable giants before them) have increasingly found new, annoying ways to please Wall Street. That usually involves layoffs, customer service cuts, and price hikes, but also making the underlying product worse (see: Time Warner Discovery) while imposing ever greater restrictions (see the Disney and Netflix push to crack down on password sharing).
The problem for streaming giants is they’re imposing these sometime bi-annual rate hikes and new restrictions at the same time that they’re running out of new content thanks to the writers’ strike and these companies’ refusal to pay their creatives a living wage:
“[Disney] is asking more and more of the customer . . . while the amount of new content on offer will likely decline,” said analysts at media consultancy Enders, who warned of “a negative spiral and real consequences” if the strike drags on. “Lack of fresh content, particularly for Disney+, will increase churn,” they added.
Like most major outlets the Financial Times goes out of its way to avoid laying the blame on Wall Street greed, outsized compensation for incompetent high level executives, or pointless mergers and consolidation that generate endless debt. But that’s what ruined cable, and it’s working overtime here.
Most consumers still find streaming to be the better value over traditional TV. That’s why streaming topped traditional cable TV viewership last year for the first time ever.
But the underlying apparatus that destroyed cable TV and gave us Comcast (Wall Street obsession with growth at all costs, mindless consolidation, unfair treatment of labor, outsized compensation for bumbling high level executives) is, of course, hard at work trying to ruin streaming. In turn spawning another new round of disruptive innovation from better companies as the cycle starts anew.
Greed
I don’t know that it’s greed so much as venture capital running out that’s making these services more shitty now.
In a way, greed (taking the form of VC) was what made these services so cheap for consumers in the first place. Now it turns out that many of them don’t have a great business model after the “grow at all costs” phase is over. Fundamentally, their business is just not that different from cable TV.
Re:
These aren’t startups, and its weird that you think they are.
Disney isn’t running on “venture capital”. Hulu wasn’t running on “venture capital”. Netflix had an IPO years ago, and so isn’t running on “venture capital”.
You aren’t wrong that the business model of throw the most money at a series to broadcast on a streaming platform that can’t directly turn interest into dollars wasn’t the smartest. I said when WB took over HBO that the pivot from focusing on a small quanity of quality expensive shows to dozens of almost as expensive but a fraction of the quality shows wasn’t going to play well. But your flagging of Venture Capital as a factor suggests you don’t understand the issues as well as you think.
Re: Re:
Why do you think Paul thinks they’re startups? I see nothing in the message that suggests that. Nor does it say they’re running on venture capital—it almost says the opposite. It says they left the growth/startup/VC phase, and that’s when they started to get more shitty.
Apparently Netflix has been a public company since 2002, so I’m not sure that’s correct. Perhaps it’s more about an end to “easy money”, whatever form that may take. People—venture capitalists and general investors—do have a tendency to throw money at “tech” companies that are losing money by providing services below cost, even if they have no viable plan to stop losing money (MoviePass being an infamous recent example, but there was a ridiculous “dot-com bubble” around 2000). 13 years of negligible interest rates helped, too.
(Hulu may not have ever run on “venture capital”, but I believe the TV studios who own it were dumping money into an unprofitable business for a few years. And Disney kind of was the “venture capital” behind Disney Plus—at the time, a startup called BAMTech.)
Re: what made them so cheap
Netflix made the services cheap in the first place. They built their business by stealing broadcast/cable’s audience by offering a ton of content, ad-free for dirt cheap. That attracted opportunistic tech competitors (Apple/Amazon) and forced media companies to adapt or die.
Bi-annual or semi-annual? Once every two years is much better than twice a year.
History repeats itself because nobody listens the first time (or the second, third, fourth…)
Re:
And no one ever will
Still cheaper than cable but not good enough
At $87 it’s still cheaper than a cable option that includes the cable channels needed to compare. And I don’t get a sports package.
Unfortunately the decision, made by several streaming services, to pull a lot of shows from their library (I’m especially looking at you Disney) has resulted in a re-think of their worthiness for subscribing at all.
Re:
It’s Disney. Artificial scarcity has been their M.O. for like 50 years.
DRM
Streaming means not owning anything and being required to use shitty DRM, preventing you from exercising your fair use rights like putting short video clips with your commentary on your vlog. No thanks.
Re:
So? Going to the cinema, I don’t get to own the movie either. I don’t get to own the pins at the bowling alley and I don’t need to own every shitty Netflix series.
Re: Re:
Streaming is replacing other ways of paying for content so that it’s becoming the only way available. That means there’s no legal way to own a copy of a movie or TV show anymore. That means no legal way to produce commentary with video clips or otherwise exercise fair use. It means if a company censors / modifies a show, there is no legal way to obtain the original anymore. You don’t see a problem with giving all that control to a few media companies?
Re: Re: Re:
Same person who posted the comment I’m replying to. I just want to add that lots of shows, including newish shows, are being scrubbed from streaming sites. That means there’s no legal way to watch some newish shows at all. But no problem at all here…
Re: Re: Re:
Fair enough, it’s getting harder to flat-out own. However, this situation was never great in visual media to begin with. DVD, Bluray, even VHS had DRM. This was a bit better that the buy options on offer today (they exist), but not by that much. A DVD collection is basically worthless today.
In contrast to book publishing, this is an industry that NEVER wanted you to really own their products. That didn’t come around with streaming.
Re: Re: Re:2
No, it didn’t. It had copy-prevention in the form of Macrovision, but there was nothing “digital” about that. Also, they were a bit late in adding that anti-feature: any decent early-1980s VCR could copy a tape without trouble. My father would often hook our 1990s VCR to one, pop in a rented 1990s movie, and record a copy while we watched it.
I’m not sure book publishers ever really wanted that. They just didn’t have a way around it. They do now, and I won’t be surprised to see Kindle-only releases as the physical-book-collectors die off. Or DRMed non-Kindle e-books when Amazon’s power starts to worry them.
Re: Re: I have no interest in owning anything
There isn’t much that’s worth rewatching so the rental model works for me.
Don't blame Wall Street
They only care what Wall Street wants because executive compensation is tied to stock prices rather than profitability.
It wasn’t that way in the past. Then Milton Friedman preached that the only thing that matters is shareholder equity.
Executives and board members saw that as an excuse to increase their – personal – wealth, regardless of the damage done to the businesses they were responsible for. Since then, they bow down to Wall Street. No other reason.
It doesn’t make sense that a business can be profitable for many years and be seen as failing because the stock price isn’t growing enough. That idea is toxic, destructive, unsustainable, only incentivizes short-term thinking.
Three rules:
First, the stock price is not a measure of the quality of the business or its management.
Second, the stock price is not a measure of the quality of the business or its management.
Third, the stock price is not a measure of the quality of the business or its management.
Re:
That’s not on stocks, though. Private companies subscribe to the grow or die mantra pretty much the same.
Re:
None of that is an explanation for why we can’t still blame Wall Street, though.
They’re complicit.
Re:
“the stock price is not a measure of the quality of the business or its management.”
I really wish Wall Street and investors/ speculators would learn this lesson, which I would have thought they learned 20 years ago with the dotcom bubble.
If you don’t remember, there were internet companies with a stock market valuation 2 or 3 times higher than IBM or Ford even though they didn’t offer a product!
Yet their stock soared because people thought the company had a good idea.
And even today, how many internet companies are propped up by a high stock value even though they’re not making a profit?
Um, if a company can’t make a profit after a few years, then theyres something wrong with the business, marketing, or management, and the company doesn’t deserve a high stock value.
Re: Re:
In the early 1700’s, one might have expected people to have learned their lesson from the Tulip crash of 1637. By now, we should know better than to expect sanity: there have been about one or two crashes per decade, pretty consistently, since then. Wikipedia has a handy list; the dot-com thing wasn’t special, nor was the trouble of 2007–2008. The only unusual thing is that, before COVID-19, the developed world went more than a decade without a crisis.
Re: Re:
We’d all be better off just maybe not giving the rich and investor class more clout and benefit of the doubt as they deserve.
One might argue that they keep the planet’s economy running, but to that I ask, what happens when these fuckers stop playing ball? What happens when they decide to flee to a tax haven, taking their ball and going home? Do we really need to make deal after deal with the devil, watch them fuck things up again for everyone else, before we decide enough is enough?
Cable Video Service
I recently dumped my cable video service …. got tired of paying for something I don’t wish to watch … constantly being pelted with socially manipulative narratives, lies and bullshit detracts from actually living life.
might as well jump to the endgame
Streaming platforms aren’t too expensive now to get more than one, but since that’s where this is headed, I decided to jump ahead and just subscribe to one a time, hoover up what’s good, cancel, move on. That’s in addition to anything that comes free with a different service, which is a common way to get streaming services too.
If they ever go insane and decide not to offer monthly subscriptions, that’s it, I’m opting for piracy (for the first time ever). But as long as there’s a reasonable way to get what I want legally, I’ll stick with that. So it’s up to them whether they want any of my money at all.
Re:
So, nerdrage, are you claiming to be a self-churner?
It’s what they were going for all along, like cable channels, with the added benefit of not having to pay residuals as they can’t possibly track who watches what and pay based on that, despite having the most accurate viewing days in television history.
Part of the problem (other than the limitations of the subscription business model) is that all of these streaming companies are also production companies and are competing largely on the merits of their “original” and exclusive content. That is ludicrously expensive and was always going to result in higher prices, adding ads etc. It’s not just the running costs of the service they need to worry about but also funding the creation of shows and films in order to make themselves stand out over the competition.
Maybe allowing the lines to blur between content creation and content delivery wasn’t such a great idea.
TD should publish a guide to setting up and maintaining a shared Plex server (or equivalent), if it hasn’t already.
I’d be very interested in learning how to better pirate content I’m interested in consuming, and sharing the effort (and success) with others.
Few ways to look at this.
#1, return the stock market BACK to the way it was created. Every stock should have Ownership value. REMOVING that feature, means they can Make as MUCH stock as they want, and just RE-VALUE the corp. There is NO 100%, as with a Max amount of stock. The only stock Worth Value is those that give ownership, Those given to HIGH wage earners as wages. But there is still no 100% as they keep making MORE.
Any one want to try something REAL special. Do a CALL’ on any stock, or get EVERYONE to want the company to PAY THEM BACK for the stock.
The odds say you will BREAK the companies.
Well, I’m back to downloading stuff for the first time in a long while. There was this series from Netflix that was on my queue to see but I cancelled my subscription after the sharing fee idiocy. I downloaded it. Disney is following the same path.
Piracy is the direct byproduct of copyrights holders bullshit.
What was that musing… oh yes…
Piracy isn’t about theft, piracy most often is a response to providers screwing over paying customers so often that they feel justified to do it.
They brought in a bunch of people who want to remake the market they understand which is cable and the more they make it like cable the fewer people are going to be willing to bother with them.
How soon until we see “original” content from a streamer airing on a saturday afternoon on an OTA channel b/c its the only way they could make any money from it b/c their userbase left.