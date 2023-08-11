As Amazon Kills Off Most Of Its House Brands, Perhaps Its Supposed Anti-Competitive Access To Data… Didn’t Actually Help It Compete?

Appeals Court Says A Cop Can Violate Another Cop’s Rights By [Squints At Ruling] Shooting At The Other Cop
Fri, Aug 11th 2023

Three years ago we had the CEO of Jungle Scout, Greg Mercer, on our podcast, to debunk the claim that Amazon was unfairly competing with third party sellers in the Amazon marketplace. It’s become somewhat accepted wisdom that Amazon is engaged in some sort of predatory behavior, looking at what products sell well with data that only it has, and then coming in with competing products that undercut those sellers.

That claim made sense to me, until I had that conversation on the podcast, where Mercer explained that it just wasn’t true that Amazon had special data that no one else had. Jungle Scout is a tool for those who sell on Amazon, and Mercer’s argument was that it was possible for just about anyone to get similar data, and there were all sorts of reasons why Amazon wouldn’t be able to out compete many of the sellers on Amazon with its own house brands. In fact, a lot of his argument was that Amazon’s house brands don’t really sell that well.

Now Amazon is basically admitting that many of its house brands are failures, and it’s shutting them down.

Amazon is slashing the number of in-house brands it offers on its marketplace. The retail giant plans on cutting 27 of its 30 private-label clothing brands as it looks to cut costs and stave off antitrust scrutiny, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Amazon is keeping just a few house brands, generally those that have the Amazon name in them, and ditching basically all the brands that don’t. While much of the framing in the various news stories I’ve seen suggest that they might be doing this to try to relieve regulatory pressure (as the FTC is expected to file yet another lawsuit against Amazon shortly), it also seems quite likely that the reality is that, for all of the “data” that Amazon has access to, it didn’t much matter when it came to getting customers to actually buy the products.

Anyone who’s ever sold anything knows that there’s a lot more than just “data” to figuring out what products to sell, and how to best sell them. Branding matters, for one thing. It might very well be true that Amazon is using data in a sketchy way, but if that is true, it’s not at all clear that it’s working in a way that is damaging competition. I know that we live in era where people seem to think that “big data” is like some sort of magical mind control device that allows the big companies to force people to do things against their will, but over and over again the evidence suggests that “big data” can be helpful but is hardly the powerful monster that we’re constantly told it is.

Comments on "As Amazon Kills Off Most Of Its House Brands, Perhaps Its Supposed Anti-Competitive Access To Data… Didn't Actually Help It Compete?"

Greg says:

I think there is important point there though. They are slashing the clothing and furniture brands only it seems. It looks like Amazon basic chargers, keyboards ect are all going to continue.

This also doesn’t wipe out anti competitive actions that have shut down companies.

Or negate that regardless of if they are selling well or not they are blatantly pushing their branded items more and more on product pages and search results.

Darkness Of Course (profile) says:

Before Mike was born, it was advertising!

Advertising, on TV in particular, was the evil of my youth. They even put images, and suggestion Between The Frames to ensare us hapless watchers of duh Tee Vee. Subliminal messaging, the big Evil.

Yep, all BS. All people trying to get press so they could get funding so they could get the data to prove what they dreamt up was true. Confirmation Bias, on a platter.

Old TV tech, was old. And nobody had software in theirs. Plus, the tech wasn’t capable of adding a frame between anything. But, hey, a dude has to sell his books.

