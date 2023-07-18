Tesla, Who Famously ‘Freed’ Its Patents, Sues For Patent Infringement (But… It Kinda Makes Sense)
Techdirt Podcast Episode 358: Social Media In Chaos

Tue, Jul 18th 2023 01:33pm -

Last week, we promised an upcoming episode featuring a conversation with Cory Doctorow — and that conversation has been recorded and is arriving next week! But we decided to take a brief intermission this week, since things in the social media landscape are changing so quickly. Mike recently appeared on The Neoliberal Podcast with Jeremiah Johnson to talk about the ongoing nonsense at Twitter, the dawn of Meta’s Threads, the situation at Reddit, and all the other chaos engulfing the world of social media. You can listen to the entire conversation right here on this week’s episode.

