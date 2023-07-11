White House Warns Hollywood Producer, Chewing Gum Magnate That Buying NSO Group Is Probably A Bad Idea
Congratulations! The US Is 32nd Worldwide On Broadband Affordability

Japanese Media Spots The Trick After Latest In-N-Out Trademark Tourism Popup

Trademark

from the eureka! dept

Tue, Jul 11th 2023 07:52pm -

Finally! We’ve been covering famed burger chain In-N-Out’s longstanding bullshit tactic for retaining trademark rights all over the world by standing up popup locations briefly once every couple of years just to satisfy the requirements to use the mark in commerce. What is far too common in the coverage about lawsuits or threats of suits that the chain has lobbed at international businesses it feels are infringing on those mostly unused trademarks is any recognition in the press that this is pure trademark tourism. In fact, in many cases, the press coverage will include speculation about whether all of this means that In-N-Out is finally going international.

But In-N-Out’s latest international popup was so absurdly brief in its appearance that the Japanese press appears to have caught the plot.

On June 7, Californian burgers briefly interrupted the Tokyo workday. The culty American chain In-N-Out landed in Ebisu for a pop-up that lasted four hours. A reported 1,000 people turned up for the limited menu of just three items. And as quickly as it came, it went, leaving a wake of people on social media distraught that they hadn’t gotten the memo in time.

Yup, 3 menu items were on offer over the course of four hours to serve roughly a thousand patrons. I’ll give In-N-Out this much credit: it’s not even trying to pretend that this is about doing any real business in Japan. Separately, while the company declined to comment on whether the popup was designed purely to retain several trademarks the company has in Japan, that didn’t stop The Japan Times from filling in the blanks for its readers.

In 2017, trademark lawyer Chris Maher, then working for legal firm King & Wood Mallesons, wrote about the company, noting that in Australia, trademarks can be challenged and revoked if the registrants don’t show activity in the country for three years. He argued that In-N-Out’s pop-up tactic would qualify as an activity that would let it protect its trademark, but that it would have to keep coming back every few years — which is exactly what it has done.

Maher points out in an email that the three-item menu served in Ebisu directly reflects the company’s trademark portfolio. Fries aren’t registered, and fries weren’t served; neither were three- or four-patty burgers, or grilled cheese.

So, no, In-N-Out is not expanding to Japan. Or Australia. Or Canada. Or South Korea. Or, hell, the East Coast of the United States. It will visit those places now and then purely to retain its trademarks, like that one family member who needs to come visit for a week every couple of years to get back on their feet after losing their job yet again, but that’s about it.

Filed Under: , ,
Companies: in-n-out

27 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Japanese Media Spots The Trick After Latest In-N-Out Trademark Tourism Popup”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
27 Comments

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

They are a household name like Tower of God is a household name

It’s worse than that, because “Tower of God” doesn’t refer to any generic thing I’m aware of. But “In-N-Out” is a representation of “In-’n’-Out” (with apostrophes removed as companies are wont to do), itself short for “in-and-out”: an ordinary phrase, suggesting speed, that one might wish to use in commerce.

Giving some company exclusive national rights to that term in exchange for four hours of work, every several years, does not seem like a reasonable trade.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
zeiche (profile) says:

Re:

techdirt grinds axes against companies that try to protect trademarks in countries that they don’t do business in. that isn’t the purpose of trademarks and techdirt has been pretty consistent about that, regardless what company is being shitty. in-and-out shouldn’t take it personally.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Is it really a household name in a country, if all you’re doing is showing up once every few years to serve an infinitesimal fraction of the local population and then fuck off?

As things are, In-n-Out can lose their trademark in Japan and nobody would care aside from In-n-Out for refusing to cater to a market beyond the bare minimum needed to assert their IP. What they are doing now is the equivalent of the company that doesn’t produce printers, but sues small companies caught using a printer that has a “Scan to email PDF” function.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

What axe does Techdirt have to grind with IN-N-Out? why do you have a problem with a company not wanting some scammer to use their world recognizable name that they spent decades making into a household name.

I’d say… none. TechDirt doesn’t tend to grind axes with companies — they grind axes with behaviors.

In this case, the behavior is doing the bare minimum to retain their trade marks world-wide, even though most people outside of California have never heard of them, and they’re using common phrases as trade names.

Personally, the only way I found out they existed was due to a local pop-up in my country a few years back, which I thought was apropos to the name, as they were in and out before most people knew what was happening.

At first, I thought it was just a local name for a pop-up business (which kind of goes against the whole “preserving branding identity” argument).

And just like with this article, only trade marked products were on the menu, which was really weird for someone selling fast food. Surely you’d sell drinks and fries and desserts, not just a small selection of entrees if you wanted to establish a trade presence in the fast food industry?

Dan K. says:

Not going to argue with this being a textbook example of trademark tourism. But as any Californian will tell you, their normal menu doesn’t have much more than 3 items. It’s fair to fault them for showing up for a couple of hours once every several years; don’t fault them for the restricted menu.

As for the fries: Speaking as a longtime In-N-Out fan, their fries suck. They probably left those off the menu so as not to cause an international incident.

Ben S (profile) says:

Re:

I have a few in my local area. It’s not a scam or anything, at least as far as being a fast food restaurant goes. It’s a decent burger joint, nothing amazing, though I do like their animal fries. As another commented, their menu is rather small. It’s basically choose a burger, a double, or a triple, maybe add cheese, get fries and a drink, then a few extras you can add that aren’t listed on the menu.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
That One Guy (profile) says:

If you're not doing business there... then you're not doing business there

You’d think this would be a fairly easy loophole to close if there was enough motivation for it.

Something like ‘If the only presence you have in an entire country as a business is for a couple of hours every couple of years then you’re not considered to be doing business in that country.’

As for what it would take set it to something like ‘you must be doing business within a country for at least a quarter of the year to be considered to have a presence in that country with regard to trademark protection’ or some such, no more of this ‘show up for a few hours, sell a handful of items and then bugger off for a few years before doing it again because while you don’t want to actually do business there you’ll be damned if someone else uses your name or a similar one to do so’ abuse of the law.

Bruce C. says:

Re:

Something like requirements to establish residency would suffice: a business location that is occupied more than 6 months per year, though they’d probably need to accommodate seasonal businesses like beach houses, fruit and vegetable stands, etc. Maybe distinguish conducting business operations from merely owning or leasing a property.

If In-n-Out ever seriously thinks about expanding overseas, the number and duration of the pop-ups will drastically increase in the target country. At that point they will be market research sites rather than trademark tourism.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

You’d think this would be a fairly easy loophole to close if there was enough motivation for it.

Remember, it took a long time for judges to confirm to copyright plaintiffs that yes, you have to own the copyright to the thing you’re suing for over copyright infringement.

Praying and paying for loopholes to not be closed is the entirety of the intellectual property playbook.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

White House Warns Hollywood Producer, Chewing Gum Magnate That Buying NSO Group Is Probably A Bad Idea
Congratulations! The US Is 32nd Worldwide On Broadband Affordability
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...