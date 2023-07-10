Disney Deletes Months Old Film From Disney Plus, Ostensibly For More Tax Benefits
from the back-in-the-vault! dept
Here we go again. It was only a month ago that Karl Bode wrote about Disney’s absolutely and totally cool process of removing a bunch of content from its Disney Plus streaming platform not because the content sucks and nobody liked it, but because it gets to play accounting tricks as to its assets in order to receive giant tax breaks. To some extent, a big media company prioritizing quarterly profit reports over providing customers value in its streaming platform is very much “Dog Bites Man” territory. However, it appears Disney isn’t particularly shy about taking this practice to absurd levels.
Crater is a Disney film that was released on Disney Plus in the ancient times of this past May, nearly two months ago. Despite that short lifespan, and what are apparently not terrible viewership numbers and reviews, Disney has already removed the movie from the platform and stuck it in the vaunted Disney vault.
The plan—and Disney hasn’t confirmed Crater was wiped for this, but why else would it be—works like this: media companies have learned that by removing TV shows and movies from their streaming platforms they can write down the value of their “content assets”, which in turn reduces their overall tax bill. It also reduces the licensing fees these companies are paying.
Until last week, the shows and movies being culled—at Disney and other studios—had included those released somewhat recently, but for whatever had underperformed vs expectations, like 2022’s Willow and Y: The Last Man (which I liked!). That was bad, but Disney’s decision to wipe Crater—released just seven weeks ago—is taking the piss.
Seven weeks. And it’s important to keep in mind that streaming services were supposed to be what put a major damper on film and show piracy. Here’s the thing though: streaming services don’t tamp down on piracy when providers refuse to stream things. Shocking, I know. Disney is as anti-piracy as it gets, of course, but it appears it has prioritized playing shell games with its books over providing the public with the content it wants in its own streaming service.
But now it’s just gone. There’s no way to legally view this film. It’s as though it never existed. One of the key selling points for streaming services was that they were going to eliminate piracy. Now here we are, just a few years later, and piracy is going to be the only way a ton of TV shows and movies are ever going to be saved.
This again points out how content providers aren’t keeping up with their end of the copyright bargain in far too many cases. Granting Disney copyright on this film only to have them refuse to make it available so shortly after release is as anathema to the point of copyright law as it gets.
Filed Under: crater, culture, deleted films, disney plus, streaming, tax breaks
Companies: disney
Comments on “Disney Deletes Months Old Film From Disney Plus, Ostensibly For More Tax Benefits”
Sure seems like they should be giving up the rights of this if they are pulling it and claiming it as a loss for a free lunch. Think of all the people who will have to pirate to put it on their reel.
Said it before, saying it again: Whenever a studio does this tax break bullshit, the affected media should immediately fall into the public domain.
I may be a good time to brought these old VHS recorders back to life to record most of streaming movies, just like in 90’s when we used to make Disney movie copies (with some old and cheap recorders that wouldn’t have any copy protection).
With some cheap HDMI <> analogic adapter, we can still enjoy an old-school VHS much more than a 4K-UHD-Dolby-sorry-no-more-available movie…
Hit the high seas
The movie is readily available via piracy. Of course.
Fix the IRS and Stock exchange
I would love to see simplification of the corp tax laws to JUST a % based on their value.
Insted of forcing the Value of their corp UP, to get Create more shares. they would want to make the system where they have a Lower value.
But Sales also have an affect on the value.
But the USA has Cut the IRS back to the point they cant even consider taking a corp to court. Not even the Rich get audited very often. Their computers rank among the Worst in the gov. back to the 1960’s.
They have no REAL recent Super computer to analyze the Tons of paper work they can create.
The estimate is that if the corps/rich paid a full share of the taxes then the poor wouldnt need to.
not “month(s)” it didn’t hit the 2 month mark.
The value of the film cratered once sales/rental of it stopped.
seems like one of the easier remedies would be that whatever value Disney assigns for Tax loss purposes is considered the fair market value and the first to offer that amount immediately gets the copyright and all associated materials. At least make the accountants work to determine the optimum price for tax savings vs losing the property.
We knew as far back as the Napster days that pirates were a scapegoat to draw attention away from who it is who really doesn’t want to fairly compensate creators.
But I don’t know that there’s ever been a clearer example than this trend of studios pulling their own content off their streaming sites. There are paying customers who want to watch these shows and movies — maybe not as many as the studios would like, but I definitely watched Willow and Marvel’s 616 — and the studios are making a deliberate choice to withdraw the legal viewing option for those paying customers.
It’s not the pirates who are lazy parasites who don’t want to pay artists for their work. The calls are coming from inside the house. They always were.
their end of the copyright bargain?
Did you mean the bargain in the Constitution, or the current one? Because the “promoting progress/limited times” thing is looooong gone. They’re doing a great job on the current bargain: “maximum profit and minimum competition, forever”.