Daily Deal: Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

This Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is a beautifully designed, space-saving lamp that fits perfectly in the corners of your living room, dining room, bedroom, guest room, or office. This minimalist lamp features soft-white, integrated LEDs that will provide hours of customized illumination. The easy-to-use remote control makes it simple to shuffle through 16 million+ colors and 300+ multi-color effects to find your perfect lighting. Complete with quality metal finishes and a weighted rubber bottom to ensure safe placement, this high-end design will make a big impact without dominating your space. It’s on sale for $56.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

