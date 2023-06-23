Chinese Authorities Demand Global Censorship Of Protest Anthem ‘Glory To Hong Kong’

As Canada Passes Corrupt Link Tax, Meta Says No More News Links In Canada
from the they-never-learn dept

Fri, Jun 23rd 2023

It’s hardly a secret that the Chinese government is obsessed with controlling everything that its citizens see or do online — Techdirt has written dozens of stories on the topic over the years. But control within China’s borders isn’t enough, it seems: the authorities there now want the ability to censor material globally. The latest move concerns ‘Glory To Hong Kong’, which Wikipedia describes as:

a protest song that was composed and written by a musician under the pseudonym “Thomas dgx yhl”, with the contribution of a group of Hongkonger netizens from the online forum LIHKG during the 2019–2020 Hong Kong protests. It was initially written in Cantonese and was eventually developed into various language versions starting with English.

It became the unofficial anthem of the pro-democracy protests, and was considered powerful enough to warrant an explicit ban in Hong Kong’s extreme National Security Law, passed in 2020. Now the Chinese authorities, through their proxies in the Hong Kong government, are seeking to censor the song from online services, reported here by the Guardian:

Variations of the song distributed by DGX Music, the team of creators who own the rights to the title, were no longer available on Spotify, Apple’s iTunes, Facebook and KKBOX worldwide on Wednesday, though a rendition performed by a Taiwanese band still remained. Several music videos were also accessible on YouTube on Thursday.

In a social media post on Wednesday, DGX Music said it was handling “technical issues unrelated to the streaming platforms” and apologised for the “temporary impact”.

Those “technical issues” are in fact legal ones. Article 19 explains:

On 6 June, the Hong Kong government sought a court order banning the ‘broadcasting, performing, printing, publishing, selling, offering for sale, distributing, disseminating, displaying or reproducing in any way’ the protest anthem which the government claims constitutes secession. The injunction would block, and potentially criminalise, all internet intermediaries, from the streaming media platforms [Apple’s iTunes, Spotify, Facebook and Instagram’s Reels] to YouTube and Google, from providing access to the song for Hong Kong internet users.

Two weeks later, 24 human rights and digital rights groups wrote an open letter (pdf) to the Internet companies affected, asking them to oppose the injunction. They point out that this is the latest move to extend China’s online control and censorship around the world:

We note with heightened concern that this injunction would be used to censor “Glory to Hong Kong” globally, building on the growing tendency of Hong Kong authorities to apply abusive laws for actions committed outside Hong Kong’s territory. In June 2023, Hong Kong authorities charged a 23-year-old Hong Kong woman with “doing … acts with seditious intention” for Facebook posts that advocate Hong Kong independence while she was studying in Japan. The Hong Kong government was responsible for 50 instances in which Meta said it was forced to remove content globally between July 2020 and June 2022.

Facebook may have caved on those occasions, but to its credit Google refused to change its search results to display China’s national anthem, rather than the protest song, when users search for Hong Kong’s national anthem. We should have a better idea of what the Internet companies affected intend to do in this case on 21 July, when the first Hong Kong High Court hearing takes place. The stakes are high: if they agree to censor the protest anthem, China will be encouraged to demand more global takedowns of material it doesn’t like. On a more positive note, it seems that the Streisand Effect applies just as strongly here as elsewhere:

The attempt to ban the song outright pushed it to the top of the charts in Apple’s iTunes store in Hong Kong last week as people rushed to download the title.

They never learn.

Samuel Abram (profile) says:

Chinese for "Streisand Effect"

According to Wikipedia, in Chinese, there’s a four-character idiom that has a similar semantic connotation to the Streisand effect, and it’s “欲蓋彌彰”. It literally means “wishing to cover, more conspicuous”, and it’s pronounced “Yù gài mí zhāng” in Mandarin (I think in Cantonese, it’s pronounced “juk6 koi3 nei4 zoeng1”).

I could be wrong, though, and I’d like someone to correct me if I’m wrong…

Valis (profile) says:

Re: Ditto

We should have a law that makes it illegal for companies to comply with US speech suppression laws outside of US jurisdictions.

We would finally have freedom of speech and democratic expression, free of US censorship.

What’s that you say? The US doesn’t censor free speech? Ask a gay person how they feel about that.

Massive censorship laws are being passed by the US government, every single day! Don’t say Gay laws, laws banning transgender people, laws against gay people, the fascism is astonishing,. Living in a democratic country in Africa, this is disgusting and vile beyond measure!

Valis (profile) says:

It’s hardly a secret that the US government is obsessed with controlling everything that its citizens see or do online

‘It’s hardly a secret that the US government is obsessed with controlling everything that its citizens see or do online”

Fixed that for you.

The US censors the internet to its own aggrandizement, all the time! What bullshit lies and propaganda pumped out by the fascist totalitarian USA! Want some examples? Every single totalitarian law passed by the USA is against human rights and destroying human rights, women’s reproductive rights, LGBT rights. You pretend to be a democracy, I don’t think so.

Samuel Abram (profile) says:

Re: Umm…

The Federal Government of the US cannot copyright works by officers thereof made as part as their official duties. That’s why, say, NASA photos are in the public domain.

I don’t understand why you think the US does this. Do you think it’s part of the UK and its commonwealth realm? Works made by those governments (such as Canada’s) are copyrighted by a crown copyright. The US is not part of the commonwealth realm.

