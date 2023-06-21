Seward County, Nebraska’s Uniformed Roadside Bandits Are Raking In Millions In Asset Forfeiture Cash
Comcast Tells FCC It’s Just Too Hard To Explain Its Bullshit Broadband And TV Fees To Consumers

Comcast Tells FCC It’s Just Too Hard To Explain Its Bullshit Broadband And TV Fees To Consumers

Broadband

from the can't-do-the-bare-minimum dept

Wed, Jun 21st 2023 05:32am -

For the better part of the decade, the generally feckless FCC has been trying to require that broadband ISPs be a little more honest about broadband fees and limits at the point of sale. The FCC has been pondering implementing a “nutrition label for broadband” for years but could never quite get around to it. The infrastructure bill demanded it, so the FCC finally got around to acting.

But big ISPs like Comcast, as usual, are dragging their feet. The cable giant recently told the FCC that it was just too difficult to itemize out all the bullshit fees it uses to pad your bill at the point of sale.

From usage caps to its infamous “broadcast TV surcharge,” the cable giant uses all manner of bogus charges to advertise you one rate, then charge you something else. One Consumer Reports study found that the cable industry makes an estimated $28 billion a year from bogus fees, which they calculated can drive up the advertised price by as much as 24 percent.

Obviously Comcast doesn’t want this gravy train going away, but consumer advocates are clearly unimpressed by this latest delay tactic:

“The label hasn’t even reached consumers yet, but Comcast is already trying to create loopholes. This request would allow the big ISPs to continue hiding the true cost of service and frustrating customers with poor service. Congress created the label to end these practices, not maintain them, and Comcast offers no compelling reason for the FCC to violate Congress’ intent.”

Keep in mind the FCC is doing the absolute bare minimum here. They’re not banning ISPs and cable companies from ripping you off, they’re just politely asking that the broadband industry be slightly transparent about their fees. And despite turning the FCC into a feckless invertebrate on consumer protection over the last seven years, industry can’t even do the bare minimum.

More generally, whether telecom, hotels, or airlines, U.S. regulators have made it clear that they’re ok with giant corporations ripping you off with spurious surcharges provided they’re just moderately clever about it. Even here, when the government is finally prodded to action after decades of apathy, the end result at best winds up being slightly more transparency.

Filed Under: , , , , , , ,
Companies: comcast

7 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Comcast Tells FCC It’s Just Too Hard To Explain Its Bullshit Broadband And TV Fees To Consumers”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
7 Comments

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

David says:

They are talking at cross-purposes

Comcast complains that it is too hard to make their calculations transparent, but consumers are not interested in their calculations. They want to know the bottom line.

A “nutrition label for broadband” is no replacement for that. Any itemized costs only make sense if they constitute eligible options.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Seward County, Nebraska’s Uniformed Roadside Bandits Are Raking In Millions In Asset Forfeiture Cash
Comcast Tells FCC It’s Just Too Hard To Explain Its Bullshit Broadband And TV Fees To Consumers
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...