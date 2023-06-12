Telecom Industry Ass Kisser Ajit Pai Comes Out Of Hiding To Once Again Pretend That Killing Net Neutrality Was A Great Idea
Every so often, I see somebody, who has no idea what they’re talking about, say some variant of: “well, the internet still works despite all of that freaking out by consumer groups, therefore net neutrality must not have been important.” I’ve noted repeatedly how that statement is the claim of deeply unserious people for a deep well of reasons, yet the uninformed hot take never quite seems to die.
This week, I saw several folks pop up again trying to make the same argument:
So look, net neutrality rules were an imperfect, stopgap measure to prevent your regional broadband monopoly from abusing a lack of competition to rip off consumers or bully competitors. Trump’s captured FCC boss Ajit Pai stripped the rules away using an array of sleazy tactics that even involved the use of dead and fake people to pretend the idea was popular (something you generally don’t have to do when your argument stands on its merits).
In the years since the federal repeal, the entire west coast and huge swaths of the midwest and east coast have passed state-level net neutrality laws. That’s why many of the worst case scenarios didn’t manifest, not because “net neutrality didn’t matter.” ISPs don’t want to run afoul of state AGs, so they’ve avoided some of the heavier-handed behaviors consumer groups warned about.
But make no mistake, big ISPs like Comcast and AT&T still routinely abuse their captive markets to rip off consumers fairly vigorously. And it’s important to understand: the Trump repeal of net neutrality didn’t just kill net neutrality rules, it effectively neutered much of the FCC’s consumer protection authority at industry behest. If you’re at all celebrating that, you’re violently misinformed and not paying attention.
Joining this latest “the internet still works therefore net neutrality must not have mattered” sing-a-long is former FCC boss Ajit Pai, who, before the FCC, worked at Verizon, and immediately after joined AEI (where old captured telecom regulators often go to write about how telecom monopolies are great) and a hedge fund that invests in telecom.
After being widely criticized for years, Pai had mostly been quiet post FCC. At least until he popped up this week in a piece over at National Review, where Pai tries to argue that thanks to his decision to kill federal net neutrality protections, US broadband competition is magically soaring, and all the folks that warned about the negative impact of eliminating the rules should feel silly and bad:
In sum, the critics were confident and clear: A digital apocalypse was upon us. Half a decade later, we can now make a sober assessment of their predictions. Were they right?
In an era defined by the paranoid style of American political argument, it may not surprise you to learn that they were not. In fact, they were diametrically wrong. The evidence is indisputable today that in the five years since the FCC’s decision to repeal net-neutrality regulations went into effect, American consumers are benefiting from broadband networks that are stronger and more extensive than ever.
It’s very telling that Pai writes an entire column on this subject yet never once manages to mention that the primary reason many of the worst outcomes didn’t materialize is because states stepped in to pass state laws ISPs aren’t keen on violating.
So completely captured was Pai by the industry he pretended to oversee, his net neutrality repeal even tried to ban states from protecting broadband consumers. Fortunately the courts have time and time again shot that effort down, pointing out the FCC can’t abdicate its responsible on consumer protection, then turn around and tell states what they can do.
In the years since the net neutrality fracas, I’ve really tried to shift the conversation and people’s attention away from “net neutrality” and over to telecom monopolization and federal corruption, because that’s what this was always about.
While it’s still helpful to have competent consumer protection, you wouldn’t need net neutrality rules if the U.S. had robust competition (because users, annoyed by predatory behavior, could just switch ISPs). It doesn’t. And captured regulators like Pai, ever keen to inform you that U.S. broadband is secretly wonderful, are a major reason why.
As a result, the vast majority of Americans have just one or two ISPs to choose from. ISPs that dramatically over-charge for service, routinely rip consumers off with errant fees, and feature some of the worst customer service of any industry in America. And when federal regulators try to do anything about it, they’re quickly set upon by industry shitweasels (just go ask recent FCC nominee Gigi Sohn).
In response, almost all meaningful broadband policy fights have shifted to the state and local level, including the rise in community-owned broadband cooperatives, utilities, and municipal broadband networks. Federal telecom policymakers have repeatedly shown they’re too corrupt to stand up to the giant telecom monopolies they’re supposed to oversee. Ajit Pai was a poster boy for the phenomenon and is very keen to rewrite history and his ugly legacy of telecom monopoly ass kissing.
If you’re at all celebrating the fact that captured and corrupt regulators gave a giant middle finger to the public just so a bunch of lumbering telecom monopolies could rip everyone off with reckless abandon, you’re a deeply unserious person who wasn’t paying attention and should be laughed at.
You're literally mad because he was right
and now you’re making excuses trying distract from the fact he was right. (lol, no state laws don’t matter)
Net Neutrality is just attempting to deepen gov’s control over the internet when gov intervention (limiting ISP competition) is why there’s a problem to start with.
Government doesn’t fix things, stop pretending it does. It’s why Pai was right and Sohn was an awful nominee who never should have control over this stuff.
I guess we know who’s joining Pai for the telecom asskissing.
The previous Bennett is (hopefully) dead just in time for another brain-dead lying lemming to take up that mantle.
Re: Congratulations.
You finally posted something so incredibly dumb I have been forced to create an account so I can permanently block you.
You think that people have a constitutional right to post on Twitter, but no protections for access of the very internet required to interact with Twitter. In your world, Twitter would be required to carry false information, but Comcast could charge 100 bucks a month for access to twitter for 1 hour a day.
I just want you to know that, from the outside, you appear absolutely detached from reality. The only person that contributes less, is the weirdo that is always talking about kids genitalia. I think there’s a real risk he’s going to shoot up a school or something.
…hallucinated nobody mentally competent, ever.
Re:
Reminder: in the non-hallucinatory world, all Wheeler’s Net Neutrality did was prevent a few limited forms of outright fraud by ISPs.
It did not go nearly far enough in preventing the private noncompete agreements (caused by deregulation and natural monopoly, not by regulation) which is why there’s a problem to start with, because there was no part of it that was even remotely government control over the internet.
It takes a special kind of illiteracy to read “deepening government control of the internet” in the following:
Re: Re: Re:
For all the unthinking liars disingenuously whine about the “hundreds of pages” of the 2015 Open Internet Order, the actual Title II law the FCC applied amounted to about two and a half pages of it – what I just quoted above.
Anything resembling “government control over the internet (speech)” – when not hallucinated whole-cloth – are in parts of Title II that were specifically not being applied.
Re: Fallacy of division
When you use the word “government,” like you do here
and here:
you conceive of government as an unindividuated entity only being one thing and doing one thing.
Because governments exist to have some control function over its sovereignty, it does not follow that this is all a government is capable of doing or that a human functioning in a government capacity has a singular purpose to maintain control.
A member of Congress is distinct from a president, judge, armed forces member, sworn law enforcement, cabinet secretary, regulator, administrator, scientist, educator, etc.
The Social Security Administration is government. The Armed Forces are government. Do they have the same purpose of control? If they were, they would be interchangeable.
Re: Re: why not tell them
That 99% of laws and regulations are:
Created after the FACT, that certain things happened. Just as Murder, you have to kill someone to get charged with it.
The Gov. isnt supposed to Create laws and regs, BEFORE STUFF happens.
The REAL problem comes with NEW capitalist ideas and WAYS to screw the gov, state and the People.
Go ask your grandfathers/mothers, about Utilities being controlled by the state and fed, and what PRIVATIZATION has done. Which was created, when the Corps said, “WE CAN DO IT CHEAPER”. And they DONT/DIDNT.
To steal fr-, I mean paraphrase a section 230 point from one of the regulars around here:
When you have to be dishonest to argue against something, that’s a pretty good sign that whatever you’re arguing against is a good thing.
(I believe it was That One Guy.)
You are doing Ajit Pai an injustice
Never thought I’d say that but:
No, he isn’t. To be rewriting history, he’d need to be ashamed of it first.
Nothing much changed because the blue states, the places people actually live, stepped in to pass laws to make the abolition worthless to the telecom industry. Making the internet worse and more expensive for red states would only backfire so they’re stuck until the republicans have complete control again and their lackeys can find a way to overrule state laws.
What gets me
Is Where in hell have all the consumer protections gone?(Already know) But How have we lost all of this?
I understand that most Gov. agencies have been cut back over 30 years, to the point they cant do much of anything. Except the policing agencies.
That we have a Bunch of Idiots in congress Vying for WHO gets paid by the corps. And we should Cut them back to a Stipend system. And no backdoors to EVADE the public, so they can STAND proud on the steps, to be counted for all the good they have done.(and maybe shot at)
Would really love to MOVE Washington DC to Central USA. It was built to be in the middle of the 13 states, now its much larger.
And people who wish to Protest would have a much better chance to travel to the capital.