Telecom Industry Ass Kisser Ajit Pai Comes Out Of Hiding To Once Again Pretend That Killing Net Neutrality Was A Great Idea

Mon, Jun 12th 2023 12:16pm

Every so often, I see somebody, who has no idea what they’re talking about, say some variant of: “well, the internet still works despite all of that freaking out by consumer groups, therefore net neutrality must not have been important.” I’ve noted repeatedly how that statement is the claim of deeply unserious people for a deep well of reasons, yet the uninformed hot take never quite seems to die.

This week, I saw several folks pop up again trying to make the same argument:

So look, net neutrality rules were an imperfect, stopgap measure to prevent your regional broadband monopoly from abusing a lack of competition to rip off consumers or bully competitors. Trump’s captured FCC boss Ajit Pai stripped the rules away using an array of sleazy tactics that even involved the use of dead and fake people to pretend the idea was popular (something you generally don’t have to do when your argument stands on its merits).

In the years since the federal repeal, the entire west coast and huge swaths of the midwest and east coast have passed state-level net neutrality laws. That’s why many of the worst case scenarios didn’t manifest, not because “net neutrality didn’t matter.” ISPs don’t want to run afoul of state AGs, so they’ve avoided some of the heavier-handed behaviors consumer groups warned about.

But make no mistake, big ISPs like Comcast and AT&T still routinely abuse their captive markets to rip off consumers fairly vigorously. And it’s important to understand: the Trump repeal of net neutrality didn’t just kill net neutrality rules, it effectively neutered much of the FCC’s consumer protection authority at industry behest. If you’re at all celebrating that, you’re violently misinformed and not paying attention.

Joining this latest “the internet still works therefore net neutrality must not have mattered” sing-a-long is former FCC boss Ajit Pai, who, before the FCC, worked at Verizon, and immediately after joined AEI (where old captured telecom regulators often go to write about how telecom monopolies are great) and a hedge fund that invests in telecom.

After being widely criticized for years, Pai had mostly been quiet post FCC. At least until he popped up this week in a piece over at National Review, where Pai tries to argue that thanks to his decision to kill federal net neutrality protections, US broadband competition is magically soaring, and all the folks that warned about the negative impact of eliminating the rules should feel silly and bad:

In sum, the critics were confident and clear: A digital apocalypse was upon us. Half a decade later, we can now make a sober assessment of their predictions. Were they right?

In an era defined by the paranoid style of American political argument, it may not surprise you to learn that they were not. In fact, they were diametrically wrong. The evidence is indisputable today that in the five years since the FCC’s decision to repeal net-neutrality regulations went into effect, American consumers are benefiting from broadband networks that are stronger and more extensive than ever.

It’s very telling that Pai writes an entire column on this subject yet never once manages to mention that the primary reason many of the worst outcomes didn’t materialize is because states stepped in to pass state laws ISPs aren’t keen on violating.

So completely captured was Pai by the industry he pretended to oversee, his net neutrality repeal even tried to ban states from protecting broadband consumers. Fortunately the courts have time and time again shot that effort down, pointing out the FCC can’t abdicate its responsible on consumer protection, then turn around and tell states what they can do.

In the years since the net neutrality fracas, I’ve really tried to shift the conversation and people’s attention away from “net neutrality” and over to telecom monopolization and federal corruption, because that’s what this was always about.

While it’s still helpful to have competent consumer protection, you wouldn’t need net neutrality rules if the U.S. had robust competition (because users, annoyed by predatory behavior, could just switch ISPs). It doesn’t. And captured regulators like Pai, ever keen to inform you that U.S. broadband is secretly wonderful, are a major reason why.

As a result, the vast majority of Americans have just one or two ISPs to choose from. ISPs that dramatically over-charge for service, routinely rip consumers off with errant fees, and feature some of the worst customer service of any industry in America. And when federal regulators try to do anything about it, they’re quickly set upon by industry shitweasels (just go ask recent FCC nominee Gigi Sohn).

In response, almost all meaningful broadband policy fights have shifted to the state and local level, including the rise in community-owned broadband cooperatives, utilities, and municipal broadband networks. Federal telecom policymakers have repeatedly shown they’re too corrupt to stand up to the giant telecom monopolies they’re supposed to oversee. Ajit Pai was a poster boy for the phenomenon and is very keen to rewrite history and his ugly legacy of telecom monopoly ass kissing.

If you’re at all celebrating the fact that captured and corrupt regulators gave a giant middle finger to the public just so a bunch of lumbering telecom monopolies could rip everyone off with reckless abandon, you’re a deeply unserious person who wasn’t paying attention and should be laughed at.

Matthew M Bennett says:

You're literally mad because he was right

and now you’re making excuses trying distract from the fact he was right. (lol, no state laws don’t matter)

Net Neutrality is just attempting to deepen gov’s control over the internet when gov intervention (limiting ISP competition) is why there’s a problem to start with.

Government doesn’t fix things, stop pretending it does. It’s why Pai was right and Sohn was an awful nominee who never should have control over this stuff.

Mamba (profile) says:

Re: Congratulations.

You finally posted something so incredibly dumb I have been forced to create an account so I can permanently block you.

You think that people have a constitutional right to post on Twitter, but no protections for access of the very internet required to interact with Twitter. In your world, Twitter would be required to carry false information, but Comcast could charge 100 bucks a month for access to twitter for 1 hour a day.

I just want you to know that, from the outside, you appear absolutely detached from reality. The only person that contributes less, is the weirdo that is always talking about kids genitalia. I think there’s a real risk he’s going to shoot up a school or something.

Toom1275 (profile) says:

Re:

Reminder: in the non-hallucinatory world, all Wheeler’s Net Neutrality did was prevent a few limited forms of outright fraud by ISPs.

It did not go nearly far enough in preventing the private noncompete agreements (caused by deregulation and natural monopoly, not by regulation) which is why there’s a problem to start with, because there was no part of it that was even remotely government control over the internet.

Toom1275 (profile) says:

Re: Re:

It takes a special kind of illiteracy to read “deepening government control of the internet” in the following:

D. Broad Forbearance
51. In finding that broadband Internet access service is subject to Title II, we simultaneously
exercise the Commission’s forbearance authority to forbear from 30 statutory provisions and render over
700 codified rules inapplicable, to establish a light-touch regulatory framework tailored to preserving
those provisions that advance our goals of more, better, and open broadband. We thus forbear from the
vast majority of rules adopted under Title II. We do not, however, forbear from sections 201, 202, and
208 (or from related enforcement provisions),
46 which are necessary to support adoption of our open
Internet rules. We also grant extensive forbearance, minimizing the burdens on broadband providers
while still adequately protecting the public.

PART I–COMMON CARRIER REGULATION
SEC. 201. [47 U.S.C. 201] SERVICE AND CHARGES.
(a) It shall be the duty of every common carrier engaged in interstate or
foreign communication by wire or radio to furnish such communication service upon reasonable request therefor; and, in accordance with the orders of the
Commission, in cases where the Commission, after opportunity for hearing, finds
such action necessary or desirable in the public interest, to establish physical
connections with other carriers, to establish through routes and charges applicable
thereto and the divisions of such charges, and to establish and provide facilities and
regulations for operating such through routes.
(b) All charges, practices, classifications, and regulations for and in
connection with such communication service, shall be just and reasonable, and any
such charge, practice, classification, or regulation that is unjust or unreasonable is
hereby declared to be unlawful: Provided, That communications by wire or radio
subject to this Act may be classified into day, night, repeated, unrepeated, letter,
commercial, press, Government and such other classes as the Commission may
decide to be just and reasonable, and different charges may be made for the
different classes of comunications: Provided further, That nothing in this Act or in
any other provision of law shall be construed to prevent a common carrier subject
to this Act from entering into or operating under any contract with any common
carrier not subject to this Act, for the exchange of their services, if the Commission
is of the opinion that such contract is not contrary to the public interest: Provided
further, That nothing in this Act or in any other provision of law shall prevent a
common carrier subject to this Act from furnishing reports of positions of ships at
sea to newspapers of general circulation, either at a nominal charge or without
charge, provided the name of such common carrier is displayed along with such
ship position reports. The Commissioner may prescribe such rules and regulations
as may be necessary in the public interest to carry out the provisions of this Act.
SEC. 202. [47 U.S.C. 202] DISCRIMINATION AND PREFERENCES.
(a) It shall be unlawful for any common carrier to make any unjust or
unreasonable discrimination in charges, practices, classifications, regulations,
facilities, or services for or in connection with like communication service, directly
or indirectly, by any means or device, or to make or give any undue or
unreasonable preference or advantage to any particular person, class of persons, or
locality, or to subject any particular person, class of persons, or locality to any
undue or unreasonable prejudice or disadvantage.
(b) Charges or services, whenever referred to in this Act, include charges
for, or services in connection with, the use of common carrier lines of
communication, whether derived from wire or radio facilities, in chain broadcasting
or incidental to radio communication of any kind.
(c) Any carrier who knowingly violates the provisions of this section shall
forfeit to the United States the sum of $6,000 for each such offense and $300 for
each and every day of the continuance of such offense.

  1. In addition, we do not forbear from a limited number of sections necessary to ensure consumers are protected, promote competition, and advance universal access, all of which will foster network investment, thereby helping to promote broadband deployment.
  2. Section 222: Protecting Consumer Privacy. Ensuring the privacy of customer information both directly protects consumers from harm and eliminates consumer concerns about using the Internet that could deter broadband deployment. Among other things, section 222 imposes a duty on every telecommunications carrier to take reasonable precautions to protect the confidentiality of its customers’ proprietary information.47
    We take this mandate seriously. For example, the Commission recently took enforcement action under section 222 (and section 201(b)) against two telecommunications companies that stored customers’ personal information, including social security numbers, on unprotected, unencrypted Internet servers publicly accessible using a basic Internet search.48
    This unacceptably exposed these consumers to the risk of identity theft and other harms. 54. As the Commission has recognized, “[c]onsumers’ privacy needs are no less important when consumers communicate over and use broadband Internet access than when they rely on [telephone] services.”
    Thus, this Order finds that consumers concerned about the privacy of their personal information will be more reluctant to use the Internet, stifling Internet service competition and growth.50 Application of section 222’s protections will help spur consumer demand for those Internet access services, in turn “driving demand for broadband connections, and consequently encouraging more broadband investment and deployment,” consistent with the goals of the 1996 Act.51
  3. Sections 225/255/251(a)(2): Ensuring Disabilities Access. We do not forbear from those provisions of Title II that ensure access to broadband Internet access service by individuals with disabilities. All Americans, including those with disabilities, must be able to reap the benefits of an open Internet, and ensuring access for these individuals will further the virtuous cycle of consumer demand, innovation, and deployment. This Order thus concludes that application of sections 225, 255, and 251(a)(2) is necessary to protect consumers and furthers the public interest, as explained in greater detail below.
  4. Section 224: Ensuring Infrastructure Access. For broadband Internet access service, we do not forbear from section 224 and the Commission’s associated procedural rules (to the extent they apply to telecommunications carriers and services and are, thus, within the Commission’s forbearance authority).53
    Section 224 of the Act governs the Commission’s regulation of pole attachments. In particular, section 224(f)(1) requires utilities to provide cable system operators and telecommunications carriers the right of “nondiscriminatory access to any pole, duct, conduit, or right-of-way owned or controlled” by a utility.54
    Access to poles and other infrastructure is crucial to the efficient deployment of communications networks including, and perhaps especially, new entrants. 57. Section 254: Promoting Universal Broadband. Section 254 promotes the deployment and availability of communications networks to all Americans, including rural and low-income Americans—furthering our goals of more and better broadband. With the exception of 254(d), (g), and (k) as discussed below, we therefore do not find the statutory test for forbearance from section 254 (and the related provision in section 214(e)) is met. We recognize that supporting broadband-capable networks is already a key component of Commission’s current universal service policies. The Order concludes, however, that directly applying section 254 provides both more legal certainty for the Commission’s prior decisions to offer universal service subsidies for deployment of broadband networks and adoption of broadband services and more flexibility going forward. 58.
    We partially forbear from section 254(d) and associated rules insofar as they would immediately require mandatory universal service contributions associated with broadband Internet access service.
Toom1275 (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re:

For all the unthinking liars disingenuously whine about the “hundreds of pages” of the 2015 Open Internet Order, the actual Title II law the FCC applied amounted to about two and a half pages of it – what I just quoted above.

Anything resembling “government control over the internet (speech)” – when not hallucinated whole-cloth – are in parts of Title II that were specifically not being applied.

Bobson Dugnutt (profile) says:

Re: Fallacy of division

When you use the word “government,” like you do here

Net Neutrality is just attempting to deepen gov’s control over the internet

and here:

Government doesn’t fix things,

you conceive of government as an unindividuated entity only being one thing and doing one thing.

Because governments exist to have some control function over its sovereignty, it does not follow that this is all a government is capable of doing or that a human functioning in a government capacity has a singular purpose to maintain control.

A member of Congress is distinct from a president, judge, armed forces member, sworn law enforcement, cabinet secretary, regulator, administrator, scientist, educator, etc.

The Social Security Administration is government. The Armed Forces are government. Do they have the same purpose of control? If they were, they would be interchangeable.

ECA (profile) says:

Re: Re: why not tell them

That 99% of laws and regulations are:
Created after the FACT, that certain things happened. Just as Murder, you have to kill someone to get charged with it.

The Gov. isnt supposed to Create laws and regs, BEFORE STUFF happens.

The REAL problem comes with NEW capitalist ideas and WAYS to screw the gov, state and the People.
Go ask your grandfathers/mothers, about Utilities being controlled by the state and fed, and what PRIVATIZATION has done. Which was created, when the Corps said, “WE CAN DO IT CHEAPER”. And they DONT/DIDNT.

Bloof (profile) says:

Nothing much changed because the blue states, the places people actually live, stepped in to pass laws to make the abolition worthless to the telecom industry. Making the internet worse and more expensive for red states would only backfire so they’re stuck until the republicans have complete control again and their lackeys can find a way to overrule state laws.

ECA (profile) says:

What gets me

Is Where in hell have all the consumer protections gone?(Already know) But How have we lost all of this?
I understand that most Gov. agencies have been cut back over 30 years, to the point they cant do much of anything. Except the policing agencies.
That we have a Bunch of Idiots in congress Vying for WHO gets paid by the corps. And we should Cut them back to a Stipend system. And no backdoors to EVADE the public, so they can STAND proud on the steps, to be counted for all the good they have done.(and maybe shot at)
Would really love to MOVE Washington DC to Central USA. It was built to be in the middle of the 13 states, now its much larger.
And people who wish to Protest would have a much better chance to travel to the capital.

