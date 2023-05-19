TV Industry’s Idea Of Innovation: A Free TV With A Second Small TV That Constantly Shows You Ads
For years all I’ve ever wanted from TV manufacturers is a “dumb” TV that has a whole bunch of HDMI inputs, but no “smart” internals. Since I know the real money is increasingly made from spying on users and monetizing their every fart (while failing to properly secure the collected data), I’ve even been willing to pay extra for simplicity, quality, and privacy.
Yes, I know I can simply not connect my TV to the internet. But that’s not fixing my problem. Even basic HDMI switching and basic settings are now tethered to clunky, bloated, smart internals that take time to load, and get slower as the TV ages. Some manufacturers also block you from basic functions unless you agree to be tracked and monetized.
I just want a dumb TV. A high quality panel with a bunch of HDMI ports and a bare bones setting menu that works quickly. I don’t think it’s that crazy of a request. You’ll sometimes see enterprise-focused sets that get close, but often not at 65″ or above, and many often come at extreme cost yet still include odd feature carve outs (no 4K, no HDR).
But generally, the dumb-as-a-box-of-hammers TV is a segment the market simply doesn’t deem worth serving. Because there’s too much money to be made on sloppy surveillance and consumer data monetization.
Ironically, the market’s idea of innovation is now heading in the complete opposite direction. Companies have increasingly been making more money tracking you than they do off of the TV hardware. And now one company is taking that to its ultimate conclusion. A company by the name of Telly is now planning to give away free 4K TVs that would retail for $1,000.
The catch? The free TV not only will track and monetize your behavior in granular detail, it comes with a completely different second TV that will bombard you with ads, constantly. Even when the TV is off.
The unit has a 9-inch-high second screen, affixed to the bottom of the set, which is real estate Telly will use for displaying news, sports scores, weather or stocks, or even letting users play video games. And, critically, Telly’s second screen features a dedicated space on the right-hand side that will display advertising — ads you can’t skip past and ads that stay on the screen the whole time you’re watching TV… and even when you’re not.
I’m going to guess that this set goes notably beyond existing sets in the type and amount of identifiable datasets that are collected. Without being particularly transparent about it, or giving consumers much of any opt out control. I’d be curious to see how they tackle folks intent on blocking the lower screen from ever being viewed.
Aside from a lack of personal control, there’s also the issue of increasingly making privacy something only people with disposable income can afford, a trend that has also been steadily gaining speed over in the wireless space.
The folks behind this idea genuinely think they’ve invented the wheel simply because the set is free:
Telly’s bet is that it will be able to generate a return on the major upfront investment of getting its ad-enabled TVs in front of U.S. consumers. It’s not clear how long it might take Telly to recoup the sunk costs of the free TVs. Pozin argues that the unusual business plan is “a revolutionary step forward for both consumers and advertisers.”
I’m sure a free TV that annoys you constantly and strips away any semblance of personal control will be seen as a real crackerjack of a value by people increasingly conditioned to conflate annoyance and surveillance with innovation, but to me it feels more akin to bad dystopian YA fiction written by an inhalant addict with moderate to severe brain damage.
Doctorovian Idea
This idea seriously looks like something out of a Cory Doctorow nightmarish dystopia, except it’s real. I’m also totally in agreement with you that I want a TV that’s dumber than Donald Trump. Luckily, I haven’t upgraded my TV sets even if they’re still 1080p. I’m happy I haven’t found a need to switch to 4K yet.
Re:
“I’m also totally in agreement with you that I want a TV that’s dumber than Donald Trump”
I have a smart TV that’s got the option to turn off ads that seems to have mostly been honoured, and security on the router side of things that should stop secret tracking, while allowing me to use streaming apps without any local data harvesting. I can understand the desire to do away with everything entirely, but if you’re mainly streaming you still need something that does that, and while I’m certainly capable of building a box that does that without too much risk, the average consumer is not.
Smart TVs became popular enough to replace “dumb” TVs because they let you use apps without a separate box, and going back on that is going to be a hard sell, especially if the TVs with less features naturally have a higher cost because they can’t build in a secret “discount” for expected ad revenue.
Simple TV
There’s a relatively easy solution to your requirement for a dumb TV with multiple inputs. Buy a video projector. That’s what most of them look like. But of course it’s more expensive than a TV
Re:
My only responce would be that its also notably, not a TV. You’ve introduced a whole new slew of confounding variables TVs don’t face.
Re: Re:
Like what? The only one that’s obvious to me would be the need for a dark (or not-very-bright) room. But it’s been about 20 years since I’ve used one. Are the rainbow effect and expensive bulb replacements still problems?
Re: better solution
Or you just buy a regular “smart” TV and not connect it to the internet at all…boom, dumb tv!
Do people not remember Net Zero?
Re:
Its highly likely they are taking production error screens, cutting out the error section and making the long skinny TVs.
So from a production cost this is almost nata I assume.
Can’t wait for this company to go under and then both monitors stop working. My guess is the main tv does not work unless the ad based one is on and connected to the servers.
Re:
Yep, beyond the obvious that’s my immediate concern. I’m willing to bet there’s some kind of DRM involved that stops people from finding creative ways to get the new TV then disable the revenue generator, so people who have one are probably SOL when the thing generating the DRM is because they couldn’t run the business with it.
That explains where that one add TV came from.
In the movie there is a guy watching TV, where adds run around the entire edge of a show playing in the middle. I was always, how would anyone buy something like that, but now I’m like ‘ah, the TV was free, with adds.’
Orwell did not predict that people would PAY for their own telescreens.
Re:
Well, this TV doesn’t cost any money, so…
Sounds like a classic case of companies “listening” to complaints, but not actually understanding them.
In this case, it seems that they understand that people are complaining because they spend good money on a TV, then spend money on their streaming services to connect it to, and then they get tracks and advertised to an “monetised” every step of the way with no ability to turn it off.
This company seem to have listened to the “why the hell should I accept ads on a TV that cost me $1k?” complaint, and rather than coming up with a business model that allows them to make a reasonable profit without post-market ads, they decided to offer a free TV with way more intrusive and annoying ads.
So, they “listened” to the complaints and came up with something that will make nobody happy, while making the TV more expensive to run. I doubt this will find any tractions, especially since:
Maybe they have better data behind the scenes, but isn’t the complaint from more businesses that the ad industry right now isn’t making them enough money to rely on ad revenue alone?
Go into the adbox and snip the output wires to the screen and speaker.
Re:
That’s when the ads flow up to the main page.
I’d say this sounds like a future episode of Black Mirror, but they already did it in 15 million merits. I can’t imagine that the character Bing paid for all those screens, right? The screens are free, you pay to turn them off or skip the ads.
This is the darkest timeline.
The #1 movie in America was called “Ass.” And that’s all it was for 90 minutes. It won eight Oscars that year, including best screenplay.
easy problem to tackle
an unused “free” tv would likely cost telly a pretty penny. it wouldn’t take many of those to cause problems for the company.
Don’t miss the next-to-last paragraph of the linked article: this thing is remotely brickable too!
Come on people.
1984 was a cautionary tale, not a goal to be achieved.
Re:
Neither is Idiocracy. This TV is in this movie.
Get a "commercial" tv
Search Amazon for “commercial tv’ to find models that are designed for business signage. Carefully read the description and find one without smarts or Wi-Fi and enough hdmi ports for your needs.
hmm
Looks like a good place to mount the soundbar?
When does the version where the large part is the ads and the small part is the TV come out?
Re:
I saw one of those advertised on Network 23, a while back. Their spokesman was just a talking head, though.
A display with no co-axial or antenna inputs, no tuner, and possibly no speakers, is generally called a computer monitor. They’re readily available with HDMI; and while not as gigantic as modern TVs, one can easily find monitors that are bigger than most TVs of the year 2000. (I sit less than a meter from two monitors that are each bigger than the TVs I grew up with, which were often watched by 6 people from across a room—before we knew we needed eyeglasses.)
If you want bigger, search online for a “commercial signage display”. Most people won’t easily find those in a local store, but they can be shipped. They’re not nearly as cheap as TVs, so maybe look for those Sceptre TVs first in your local Wal-Mart.
By the way, this isn’t really innovation. In the dot-com boom, back when companies could gain investors without any plan to make money, there was a company called Free-PC; wanna guess what they did? There was also NetZero, a free dial-up ISP. Getting rid of the ads was like a rite of passage.
Advertisers are determined to achieve what the trolls want, and that is forced reach.
Re:
“forced reach”
Mandatory telescreen, cell phone, vehicle media center, and brain chip on at all times, death penalty for turning them off.
If what you want is a dumb screen, look into large-format digital signage displays.
Fantastic, sign me up!
It should be a relatively simple solution to brick the secondary screen. A couple of wires snipped, a selective desoldering of a chip, maybe…boom, free TV, no ads!