Once Again, ‘Free Speech Absolutist’ Elon Musk Caves To Authoritarian Censorial Bullies
from the free-speech-is-about-principles,-not-sloganeering dept
We tend to think of McSweeney’s as a satire magazine, but on this one, it’s dead on:
I Will Defend Free Speech to the Death. Or Until an Autocrat Asks Me to Stop.
They say that if you stand for nothing, you’ll fall for anything. So today, I’m drawing a line in the sand and standing up for free speech. Let every enemy of freedom know, let every would-be tyrant be warned, and let every petty dictator take notice: If you want Twitter to censor its users, just send me an email.
From the very beginning of Elon Musk’s foray into being a social media magnate, we pointed out that he had no fucking clue what it meant to support free speech on such a site. Supporting free speech does not mean simply “allowing troll accounts I like that were suspended for violating the rules back online.” But that seems to be Musk’s entire understanding of free speech.
For example, we’ve also noted, repeatedly, that this tweet a year ago from Musk shows someone who has not actually thought about what it means to stand up for actual free speech:
Because, that means that you’re willing to bow down to any censorial authoritarian country — something that the old Twitter (the one Musk insists did not support free speech) regularly fought back against.
And, so far, Musk has shown a willingness to bow down to authoritarian censors. Every time he’s had a chance to take a stand, he’s folded. Whereas old Twitter refused to take down any tweets from activists and journalists in India, filed a lawsuit against the government, and publicly resisted demands that it pull down criticism of President Modi, Elon caved immediately and blocked some content from activists and journalists worldwide, not just in India.
The latest is yet another example of that. Just as the Turkish election was about to take place, the government demanded that Twitter censor content critical of authoritarian strongman, gollum-lookalike, and world’s most thin skinned leader, Recep Erdogan. And Elon caved.
Now, the old Twitter actually had a history of pushing back against such demands, and even took the Turkish government to court after the government tried to fine the company for refusing to take down content. That wasn’t the only time. We had another story of the old Twitter refusing to block a newspaper’s feed, despite demands from the Turkish government. Back in 2014, Erdogan got so mad at Twitter that he officially blocked it from the entire country, but the citizenry got so angry that the ban was quickly reversed.
In other words, the old Twitter fought regularly over this stuff and went to court.
And Elon just folded.
And when people called him out on this, he (as per usual) got childish and defensive. Here he is insulting Matt Yglesias over this:
Yglesias is actually making a good point here. For all the talk of the Twitter Files, which Musk promised us would show the US government demanding Twitter censor people (when it showed nothing of the sort), here’s an example of a literal government demanding literal censorship, and Musk just rolls right over.
Musk’s response is nonsense. Again, the old Twitter had a long history of fighting exactly these cases as linked above. This is why we’ve pointed out over and over again that the old Twitter was one of the staunchest defenders of actual free speech and that Musk (on day one) fired the people who were the most avid free speech defenders at the company. They might have been able to tell him how to better deal with these situations.
And it’s not like people didn’t try to warn him. This issue was literally “Level Nine” of the speed run lesson plan I gave Elon. Except, even then, I thought that Elon would have the principles to first try to stand up against such authoritarian censors, but apparently I overestimated his willingness to actually fight for free speech.
Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales highlighted this as well, noting how Wikipedia had received similar orders, but fought them (and won):
Also, note the contrast when some other governments told Elon to remove Russian propagandists. Then he refused, claiming to be a free speech absolutist. Why is this different?
And, of course, Musk’s loudest fans are defending this move, because they have no principles at all. Free speech means having principles and pushing back when governments demand you pull down content that does not violate your policies. It means standing up to governments, not bowing down to them, and letting them push you around.
So, let me ask those defending this move by Musk: are you really suggesting that caving to authoritarian threats to censor content does more than fighting back against those threats? If you say, as Musk does above, that allowing some speech in Turkey is better than being blocked entirely, then how does that same argument not apply to other actions by Twitter to remove some content (such as abusive and harassing content) that might otherwise drive users away?
With this latest move, Musk has screamed loud and clear to any censorial government out there that they just need to threaten to block Twitter and he’ll fold like a cheap suit. Meanwhile, he’ll lie and insist that the US government was censoring content, even as the Twitter Files only showed reports about accounts that might have actually violated Twitter’s polices, and the company regularly pushed back on those and refused to remove the accounts.
But for some reason he was up in arms about that, whereas here he thinks someone’s “brain fell out of their head” for simply wondering when we’ll see the “Twitter Files” for Musk’s negotiations with the Turkish government.
Once again, don’t let anyone get away with suggesting that Musk supports free speech. He clearly does not. He supports accounts that he likes being able to use a website he owns. That’s it.
Filed Under: censorship, elections, elon musk, free speech, jimmy wales, principles, recep tayyip erdogan, turkey
Companies: twitter
Comments on “Once Again, ‘Free Speech Absolutist’ Elon Musk Caves To Authoritarian Censorial Bullies”
That sounds suspiciously like free speech relativism to me.
Re:
Or money speaks louder than words, as in throttling equals less advertising revenue, and Elon is getting desperate for money.
Re: Re:
And I’m sure it has nothing to do with Tesla entering the Turkish market this month. Just a coincidence…
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Cry harder about Musk and Twitter, Double-M! Is this actually why you hate him so much? He wouldn’t accept you as an advisor? lol.
Regardless, so great to see you leading off the week with more anti-Musk propaganda. These pieces must be like comfort food for you.
Re:
What sort of a pathetic fuck names himself after a murdered child?
Re:
Simp harder, I’m sure daddy Elon will notice you one day!
Imagine defending someone caving without a fight to a government asking for the removal of content critical of its current regime.
Although, “defending” isn’t really the right word. You’re not defending Elon, you’re just attacking Mike on Elon’s behalf. Which is even more pathetic.
Re:
Laugh harder about Musk and Twitter
FTFY
No one’s crying about a fool shitting away $44B while making investors in his other businesses nervous.
That you think we would is how you rationalize ‘winning’ something in a game that no one but you is playing.
Re:
Matthew, it’s nice how you don’t even pretend to respond to the crux of this article, that your hero, who you have spent months insisting was bringing free speech back to the platform, has literally no issues with censoring content in the middle of an election so long as an authoritarian strongman demands it.
It really shows that the only thing you care about is pissing off the right people, not any legitimate principles regarding free speech.
I was going to say that you’re just as pathetic as Musk, but the truth is that you’re way more pathetic, since you’re the one simping for such a hack.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
I don’t know why you’d address me as “Matthew”, but regardless – I don’t care what happens in Turkey w/r/t Twitter. It’s a disgusting country full of religious lunatics and ruled by a near-fully autocratic regime.
Re: Re: Re: Elmo’s still not gonna let you rim him
Poor bratty Matty. Mad cause your tissue thin mask of a dead child was seen through so easily.
Re:
Why do you insist on coming here to fellatiate Musk for us all to see?
Re:
Not matter how hard you try Elmo’s never gonna know your name. Much less let you suck it.
Re: Re:
Well, not a surprise when Matthew keeps switching between brand new pseudonyms like he’s cosplaying as an entire clan of rednecks.
As always, “free speech” here means “everyone is free to agree with me.”
Just ask the government for laws?
“If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect”. What about the other direction, shouldn’t Elon be more focused on that as a free speech absolutist? “If people want more free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect”. I wonder why people in North Korea are not aware that they just need to ask. They should consult with Elon on this.
Twitter acting as a paid for dept of the Turkish Minitrue.
“Musk’s decision to comply with the Turkish government’s requests to censor political opponents is particularly striking given his business ties to the country”
https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/did-your-brain-fall-out-of-your-head-elon-musk-restricts-access-to-some-tweets-ahead-of-pivotal-turkey-elections-381220-2023-05-14
"Free Speech"
My Twitter account was locked this morning for “violating rules against hateful conduct”. What did I do? A man commenting on Biden’s remarks against white supremacy claimed that Timothy McVeigh was not terrorist, because terrorists target women and children. I responded to that with, “There was a daycare center in that building you dumb bitch,” and my account was immediately locked. I appealed, and it was immediately rejected.
I have reported dozens of patently racist accounts, but only a few have actually been found to be in violation. One racist account that apparently is fine with Musk’s Twitter is “Blacks Taking L’s” — @NsPostingFs. Everyone knows what the “N” stands for. Musk doesn’t care.
Re:
Without condoning the account lock at all (that’s total BS), your comment would’ve been more impactful without the insult. Sometimes less is more.
Re: Re:
And yet the other side seems to get away with the same level of civility…
Re: Re:
TechDirt commenters (and the site owner) seem to believe, overall, that use of profanity gives their statements more weight. As the saying goes, when you cannot pound the facts and you cannot pound the law, you pound the table.
Re: Re: Re:
And what fucking facts are you disputing?
Since you can’t argue against the facts, you argue against the site / author. Is that how you work?
‘Free Speech Absolutist’
who the hell dreamed up that? has to have been that self-serviving egotist himself!!
Re:
Autocorrect. The original term, admittedly not in the dictionary, was “Absolushit” which is a portmanteau/contraction of “absolutely full of …”.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Private company blah blah blah
A huge percentage of the population has replaced the public square with Twitter, YouTube et al.
Over moderation on these platforms is opaque, sometimes excessive and often unfair. Right now, Elon Musk, narcissistic and thin skinned, is THE Moderator-in-Chief of Twitter. Elon Musk is a hypocrite? Oh no!
What did you think was going to happen?
Remember “follow the science”? You can’t follow the science when the science is being censored on every social media platform. But you know, they’re a private company, say the people who prefer some science over others, they can censor whatever the hell they want.
Why shouldn’t they kowtow to dictators? Their current lack of accountability makes them vulnerable to pressure from political leaders and various letter agencies in the US so why not even worse assholes? How bad of an asshole on the asshole scale before they need to stop kowtowing?
One thing is very clear, it isn’t just the algorithm, there’s a lot of micromanagement going on. Perhaps it’s time for an ultimatum.
A private company that has this sort of power needs to be regulated like a monopoly with communication market share as the gauge. Legislative classifications for social media that recognizes their power and influence should be developed.
Perhaps they should be held responsible if their censorship or lack thereof causes harm. They are virtually untouchable at this time.
They want to have it both ways. They want to be able to actively censor anything they feel like or allow what might turn out to be harmful content. When some type of harm is tied to their product they have the luxury of immunity from consequences.
You’re free to complain all you want but as a private company they aren’t held to any standards except perhaps a first amendment right for the company and not their users.
Suck it up.
Re:
You’re not saying anything that hasn’t been repeated ad nauseum on this very blog.
Elon musk has every right to do what he did. The purpose of articles such as this are to show that he’s a flagrant liar when he claims to be “a free speech absolutist”.
Re:
At no point did I argue they didn’t have a right to do this. I’m just highlighting the hypocrisy of Musk and his fans for insisting this is fine while simultaneously pretending that they’re free speech supporters.
Re:
You argument come down to people will not visit the places that will allow us to publish our words, therefore the government should give us the ability to force our way in where we are not welcome.
Re:
Shh honey, the adults are trying to have a conversation.
Re:
Well, those were words.
We’re also free to criticize their actions.
Welcome to free speech, bucko.
'You are free to say anything I agree with and/or support!'
Free speech absolutist: A person who will fight to their last breath to defend speech they agree with and/or that personally benefits them, and who holds nothing but contempt for any other speech.
It’s utterly hilarious. Even being the (now second) richest man in the World doesn’t get you a seat at the cool kids’ table. Even his pop star “girlfriend” won’t really commit. Sure, she supplied the eggs, but it was somebody else’s LABOR. Id bet he cries himself to sleep most nights…if he CAN sleep. Somehow I struggle to find sympathy…
Burning Down The House
Title of an absolutely scorching post by David Roth, which skewers Musk and Musk-fellators alike
Every line is quotable, and the whole thing is well worth your time. I will drop these further quotes because it relates very particularly to a certain group of commenters we are very familiar with here:
And
It’s a bit like Wilde’s bon mot about fox hunting: “the unspeakable in pursuit of the inedible”. Musk is the unintelligent in pursuit of the ineducable.
Re:
Some of the linked articles in that article are worth a read also. Thanks for that.
There is a difference between a platform censoring content on its own behalf and a platform censoring content because the legally ordained government tells them to. In the latter case, the people who have been censored have the capability of going to their country’s courts and asking for the censorship to be lifted. It would be nice, but it is not necessary, for the platform to do the work for them.
Re:
Would you, or would you not, expect a “free speech absolutist” to fight such a mandate?