Once Again, ‘Free Speech Absolutist’ Elon Musk Caves To Authoritarian Censorial Bullies

Free Speech

from the free-speech-is-about-principles,-not-sloganeering dept

Mon, May 15th 2023 09:21am -

We tend to think of McSweeney’s as a satire magazine, but on this one, it’s dead on:

I Will Defend Free Speech to the Death. Or Until an Autocrat Asks Me to Stop.

They say that if you stand for nothing, you’ll fall for anything. So today, I’m drawing a line in the sand and standing up for free speech. Let every enemy of freedom know, let every would-be tyrant be warned, and let every petty dictator take notice: If you want Twitter to censor its users, just send me an email.

From the very beginning of Elon Musk’s foray into being a social media magnate, we pointed out that he had no fucking clue what it meant to support free speech on such a site. Supporting free speech does not mean simply “allowing troll accounts I like that were suspended for violating the rules back online.” But that seems to be Musk’s entire understanding of free speech.

For example, we’ve also noted, repeatedly, that this tweet a year ago from Musk shows someone who has not actually thought about what it means to stand up for actual free speech:

Elon Musk tweet saying "By 'free speech', I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people."

Because, that means that you’re willing to bow down to any censorial authoritarian country — something that the old Twitter (the one Musk insists did not support free speech) regularly fought back against.

And, so far, Musk has shown a willingness to bow down to authoritarian censors. Every time he’s had a chance to take a stand, he’s folded. Whereas old Twitter refused to take down any tweets from activists and journalists in India, filed a lawsuit against the government, and publicly resisted demands that it pull down criticism of President Modi, Elon caved immediately and blocked some content from activists and journalists worldwide, not just in India.

The latest is yet another example of that. Just as the Turkish election was about to take place, the government demanded that Twitter censor content critical of authoritarian strongman, gollum-lookalike, and world’s most thin skinned leader, Recep Erdogan. And Elon caved.

Twitter Global Government Affairs account tweeting: "In response to legal process and to ensure Twitter remains available to the people of Turkey, we have taken action to restrict access to some content in Turkey today. We have informed the account holders of this action in line with our policy. This content will remain available in the rest of the world.

Now, the old Twitter actually had a history of pushing back against such demands, and even took the Turkish government to court after the government tried to fine the company for refusing to take down content. That wasn’t the only time. We had another story of the old Twitter refusing to block a newspaper’s feed, despite demands from the Turkish government. Back in 2014, Erdogan got so mad at Twitter that he officially blocked it from the entire country, but the citizenry got so angry that the ban was quickly reversed.

In other words, the old Twitter fought regularly over this stuff and went to court.

And Elon just folded.

And when people called him out on this, he (as per usual) got childish and defensive. Here he is insulting Matt Yglesias over this:

Matt Yglesias tweet: "The Turkish government asked Twitter to censor its opponents right before an election and Elon Musk complied — should generate some interesting Twitter Files reporting." To which Elon Musk replied: "Did your brain fall out of your head, Yglesias? The choice is to have Twitter throttled in its entirety or limit access to some tweets. Which one do you want?"

Yglesias is actually making a good point here. For all the talk of the Twitter Files, which Musk promised us would show the US government demanding Twitter censor people (when it showed nothing of the sort), here’s an example of a literal government demanding literal censorship, and Musk just rolls right over.

Musk’s response is nonsense. Again, the old Twitter had a long history of fighting exactly these cases as linked above. This is why we’ve pointed out over and over again that the old Twitter was one of the staunchest defenders of actual free speech and that Musk (on day one) fired the people who were the most avid free speech defenders at the company. They might have been able to tell him how to better deal with these situations.

And it’s not like people didn’t try to warn him. This issue was literally “Level Nine” of the speed run lesson plan I gave Elon. Except, even then, I thought that Elon would have the principles to first try to stand up against such authoritarian censors, but apparently I overestimated his willingness to actually fight for free speech.

Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales highlighted this as well, noting how Wikipedia had received similar orders, but fought them (and won):

Jimmy Wales quote tweeting Elon's tweet to Yglesias and saying: "What Wikipedia did: we stood strong for our principles and fought to the Supreme Court of Turkey and won. This is what it means to treat freedom of expression as a principle rather than a slogan."

Also, note the contrast when some other governments told Elon to remove Russian propagandists. Then he refused, claiming to be a free speech absolutist. Why is this different?

Elon Musk tweet from March of 2022: "Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist."

And, of course, Musk’s loudest fans are defending this move, because they have no principles at all. Free speech means having principles and pushing back when governments demand you pull down content that does not violate your policies. It means standing up to governments, not bowing down to them, and letting them push you around.

So, let me ask those defending this move by Musk: are you really suggesting that caving to authoritarian threats to censor content does more than fighting back against those threats? If you say, as Musk does above, that allowing some speech in Turkey is better than being blocked entirely, then how does that same argument not apply to other actions by Twitter to remove some content (such as abusive and harassing content) that might otherwise drive users away?

With this latest move, Musk has screamed loud and clear to any censorial government out there that they just need to threaten to block Twitter and he’ll fold like a cheap suit. Meanwhile, he’ll lie and insist that the US government was censoring content, even as the Twitter Files only showed reports about accounts that might have actually violated Twitter’s polices, and the company regularly pushed back on those and refused to remove the accounts.

But for some reason he was up in arms about that, whereas here he thinks someone’s “brain fell out of their head” for simply wondering when we’ll see the “Twitter Files” for Musk’s negotiations with the Turkish government.

Once again, don’t let anyone get away with suggesting that Musk supports free speech. He clearly does not. He supports accounts that he likes being able to use a website he owns. That’s it.

Comments on “Once Again, ‘Free Speech Absolutist’ Elon Musk Caves To Authoritarian Censorial Bullies”

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Joanne Ramsey Benèt says:

And it’s not like people didn’t try to warn him. This issue was literally “Level Nine” of the speed run lesson plan I gave Elon. Except, even then, I thought that Elon would have the principles to first try to stand up against such authoritarian censors, but apparently I overestimated his willingness to actually fight for free speech.

Cry harder about Musk and Twitter, Double-M! Is this actually why you hate him so much? He wouldn’t accept you as an advisor? lol.

Regardless, so great to see you leading off the week with more anti-Musk propaganda. These pieces must be like comfort food for you.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Simp harder, I’m sure daddy Elon will notice you one day!

Imagine defending someone caving without a fight to a government asking for the removal of content critical of its current regime.

Although, “defending” isn’t really the right word. You’re not defending Elon, you’re just attacking Mike on Elon’s behalf. Which is even more pathetic.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Laugh harder about Musk and Twitter

FTFY

No one’s crying about a fool shitting away $44B while making investors in his other businesses nervous.

That you think we would is how you rationalize ‘winning’ something in a game that no one but you is playing.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Matthew, it’s nice how you don’t even pretend to respond to the crux of this article, that your hero, who you have spent months insisting was bringing free speech back to the platform, has literally no issues with censoring content in the middle of an election so long as an authoritarian strongman demands it.

It really shows that the only thing you care about is pissing off the right people, not any legitimate principles regarding free speech.

I was going to say that you’re just as pathetic as Musk, but the truth is that you’re way more pathetic, since you’re the one simping for such a hack.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Joanne Ramsey Benèt says:

Re: Re:

Matthew, it’s nice how you don’t even pretend to respond to the crux of this article, that your hero, who you have spent months insisting was bringing free speech back to the platform, has literally no issues with censoring content in the middle of an election so long as an authoritarian strongman demands it.

I don’t know why you’d address me as “Matthew”, but regardless – I don’t care what happens in Turkey w/r/t Twitter. It’s a disgusting country full of religious lunatics and ruled by a near-fully autocratic regime.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Eric says:

Just ask the government for laws?

“If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect”. What about the other direction, shouldn’t Elon be more focused on that as a free speech absolutist? “If people want more free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect”. I wonder why people in North Korea are not aware that they just need to ask. They should consult with Elon on this.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Anonymous Coward says:

Twitter acting as a paid for dept of the Turkish Minitrue.

“Musk’s decision to comply with the Turkish government’s requests to censor political opponents is particularly striking given his business ties to the country”

https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/did-your-brain-fall-out-of-your-head-elon-musk-restricts-access-to-some-tweets-ahead-of-pivotal-turkey-elections-381220-2023-05-14

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Mr_Brooksher says:

"Free Speech"

My Twitter account was locked this morning for “violating rules against hateful conduct”. What did I do? A man commenting on Biden’s remarks against white supremacy claimed that Timothy McVeigh was not terrorist, because terrorists target women and children. I responded to that with, “There was a daycare center in that building you dumb bitch,” and my account was immediately locked. I appealed, and it was immediately rejected.

I have reported dozens of patently racist accounts, but only a few have actually been found to be in violation. One racist account that apparently is fine with Musk’s Twitter is “Blacks Taking L’s” — @NsPostingFs. Everyone knows what the “N” stands for. Musk doesn’t care.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:

TechDirt commenters (and the site owner) seem to believe, overall, that use of profanity gives their statements more weight. As the saying goes, when you cannot pound the facts and you cannot pound the law, you pound the table.

And what fucking facts are you disputing?

Since you can’t argue against the facts, you argue against the site / author. Is that how you work?

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

tin-foil-hat says:

Private company blah blah blah

A huge percentage of the population has replaced the public square with Twitter, YouTube et al.

Over moderation on these platforms is opaque, sometimes excessive and often unfair. Right now, Elon Musk, narcissistic and thin skinned, is THE Moderator-in-Chief of Twitter. Elon Musk is a hypocrite? Oh no!

What did you think was going to happen?

Remember “follow the science”? You can’t follow the science when the science is being censored on every social media platform. But you know, they’re a private company, say the people who prefer some science over others, they can censor whatever the hell they want.

Why shouldn’t they kowtow to dictators? Their current lack of accountability makes them vulnerable to pressure from political leaders and various letter agencies in the US so why not even worse assholes? How bad of an asshole on the asshole scale before they need to stop kowtowing?

One thing is very clear, it isn’t just the algorithm, there’s a lot of micromanagement going on. Perhaps it’s time for an ultimatum.

A private company that has this sort of power needs to be regulated like a monopoly with communication market share as the gauge. Legislative classifications for social media that recognizes their power and influence should be developed.

Perhaps they should be held responsible if their censorship or lack thereof causes harm. They are virtually untouchable at this time.

They want to have it both ways. They want to be able to actively censor anything they feel like or allow what might turn out to be harmful content. When some type of harm is tied to their product they have the luxury of immunity from consequences.

You’re free to complain all you want but as a private company they aren’t held to any standards except perhaps a first amendment right for the company and not their users.

Suck it up.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Anathema Device (profile) says:

Burning Down The House

Title of an absolutely scorching post by David Roth, which skewers Musk and Musk-fellators alike

Elon Musk was always the worst possible person to own Twitter. Musk has long been one of the thirstiest, corniest, most tiresome posters on the site, which is saying quite a bit. More worryingly, though, Musk has used the site—relentlessly, exhaustingly, constantly—in a way that suggested he had no idea what it did, or how people actually used it, or even why they might. His posts were joke-shaped and troll-scented without ever containing humor or even identifiable trolling; his mentions were filled with supplicants and hangers-on, all talking over each other to promote their various business gambits and themselves, to the extent that any identifiable distinction existed. Musk’s account increasingly alternated between fervid re-phrasings of reactionary cable news bugaboos—they’re trying to make the Minions woke or whatever— and concerned-seeming replies to posts about the same dumb shit.

Every line is quotable, and the whole thing is well worth your time. I will drop these further quotes because it relates very particularly to a certain group of commenters we are very familiar with here:

The various scammers and hustlers and aspiring drop-shipping magnates and inexplicably self-assured freelance life-coach types are all there, of course. They are drawn to Musk because they aspire to be rich and epic themselves, and post as if their livelihoods depend upon it, holding forth at great length and with little depth on whatever they think might redound to their benefit. As in all the worst online spaces, there is a sense that the hucksters outnumber the marks; a trench of jostling anglerfish, gaping and preening and starving for lack of prey.

Which is remarkable, actually, considering that the largest percentage of Twitter Blue subscribers are people whose identity as howlingly obvious marks seems to have supplanted virtually everything else about them. They are drawn to Elon for the same reason that moths crisp themselves on lightbulbs. It is difficult to imagine what kind of person would give money to the richest man in the world on pure servile principle, but observing them only confuses things more.

And

It makes sense that these users would be drawn to Musk, even to the point of posting like him, because he resembles them in his sour incuriosity, and is aspirational in his impunity and wealth. As it happens, that type of rich authoritarian—distractible, idly vicious, relatable in his proud pissy cretinousness—already has an avatar in American politics. Musk sought out this population of blowhards and temporarily embarrassed grand inquisitors and armchair genocidaires, and they invariably found him, but this is a tough crowd. Where Musk has struggled to keep that constituency happy, it reflects less on his seemingly sincere receptiveness to their hair-trigger credulity, bigotry, and vengefulness and more on the fact that these people are fundamentally unappeasable, and fundamentally opposed to being appeased.

It’s a bit like Wilde’s bon mot about fox hunting: “the unspeakable in pursuit of the inedible”. Musk is the unintelligent in pursuit of the ineducable.

Anonymous Coward says:

There is a difference between a platform censoring content on its own behalf and a platform censoring content because the legally ordained government tells them to. In the latter case, the people who have been censored have the capability of going to their country’s courts and asking for the censorship to be lifted. It would be nice, but it is not necessary, for the platform to do the work for them.

