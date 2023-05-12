Iron Maiden Opposes Women’s Lingerie Company For Using The Word ‘Maiden’

Biden Nominates Legacy Entertainment Industry Copyright Enforcer To Be New IP Czar
Iron Maiden, the band, is not a band I have thought about much in the last, oh, let’s call it 20 years. They have made it onto our pages before, specifically for behaving like trademark bullies, which is apropos. I say that as the band most recently is opposing the trademark application for a lingerie company that goes by the name “Maiden Wear,” asserting that the public is going to think that the company is associated with the band because the band also sells clothing merch.

It’s an LA resident called Min Yu Chen who is trying to trademark the Maiden Wear brand. But, in opposing her application, Iron Maiden’s lawyers point out that their clients own the ‘Iron Maiden’ trademark in various categories, including “clothing, namely, t-shirts, tank tops, long sleeve shirts, shorts, jerseys, sweatshirts, sweatpants, pants, jackets, hats, leather wrist bands, scarves and shoes”.

And while the Iron Maiden merch store online isn’t currently selling any abdominal corsets, shapewear, bras, lingerie or panties featuring the band’s name, logo or artwork, you can buy yourself some lovely boxer shorts. So, you know, the band is currently using its trademark in the all important underwear market.

The opposition rests on the idea that “Maiden” is a dominant word in the names of both entities. This, of course, does not mean there is any actual real public confusion here, only a metal band wringing its hands over the potential for confusion.

“Thus, applicant’s Maiden Wear mark, when used in connection with the goods described in the Maiden Wear application, is likely to deceive or cause consumer confusion or mistake among members of the public and potential purchasers as to the source, sponsorship or composition of applicant’s goods in relation to opposer’s goods. Such confusion will damage opposer and injure its reputation in the trade and with the public”.

If only this was an experiment that had already been run, so we could see if this sort of confusion would actually occur if a clothing company of any kind had the work “Maiden” dominant in its name. Like Maiden Lifestyle, for instance, a clothing brand that sells t-shirts and the like. Or Maiden Voyage, another company that sells t-shirts and common clothing. Or, perhaps most appropriate, Maidenform, a brand that sells women’s undergarments.

All of those companies exist today, apparently without any issue for Iron Maiden which, and I cannot stress this enough, is a metal band most popular decades ago. If the band is this worried about underwear companies using the term “maiden”, which is absurd on its face, then it’s done a terrible job of policing that worry generally.

HotHead (profile) says:

Stupid trademark bullying again

Any confusion would be Iron Maiden’s fault for choosing a name consisting of two words which each have well-established meanings.

Also, “iron maiden” is a well-established term for a specific torture device. Claiming potential confusion about one of the constituent words is disingenuous, doubly so because the pending trademark in question is not merely “Maiden” but “Maiden Wear”. Also, there’s the order of when “Maiden” appears in each name.

And that’s without considering the fact that “Maiden Wear” is a generic term for women’s clothing.

0 for 3, Iron Maiden. Really, 0 for 3.5. You should scrap your lawyers for more scrupulous ones.

And trademark law needs meaningful remedies for victims of trademark bullying.

That One Guy (profile) says:

When you think Iron Maiden think tortur(ous logic)

‘Our fans are so monumentally stupid that if they see the word ‘maiden’ on a product they’ll automatically assume it’s being sold by us, no matter what it is and what the rest of the name is’ is certainly an… interesting way to refer to your fans, I’ll give them that.

