Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Case Over AI’s Right To A Patent; AI Inventions Remain Unpatentable

Fri, Apr 28th 2023 07:39pm -

Phew.

We’ve written a bunch about Stephen Thaler’s quixotic and dangerous quest to allow AI created works and inventions to receive copyrights and patents. It’s repeatedly failed to convince people, especially US judges, that Congress intended anyone other than human beings as the creators and inventors to receive such monopolies.

Thankfully, Thaler’s loss streak continues. Despite the surprising amicus brief from Larry Lessig, the Supreme Court has refused to take Thaler’s case and the appeals court ruling on the unpatentability of AI generated inventions remains standing.

The justices turned away Thaler’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling that patents can be issued only to human inventors and that his AI system could not be considered the legal creator of two inventions that he has said it generated.

Of course, I’m sure this won’t be the last we hear from Thaler. The UK Supreme Court just heard his similar case there, after the UK also refused to give him patents on inventions created by the AI system he created, called DABUS.

And, of course, he’s still arguing the copyright side of things as well. Given how often his attempts keep showing up, I get the feeling he’s not going to just accept defeat and move on.

Still, this is a huge win for innovation, especially as AI has become much more common and accessible to people. Let the AI invent stuff for the betterment of humankind, and not to get a monopoly to lord over us.

Comments on "Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Case Over AI's Right To A Patent; AI Inventions Remain Unpatentable"

