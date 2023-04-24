Red Cross Continues To Want To Pretend That Video Game Wars Are IRL Wars
I think I can state the following without controversy: video games are, by and large, a path for escaping the real world for the sake of entertainment. The idea is that the real world can be a place that we want to get away from, diving into some fantasy world where the same rules don’t apply, our mundane tasks don’t exist, and we can do things digitally that we would never even consider doing in real life. I, for instance, have not even one single time stomped a turtle to death only to pick up its carcass-shell to be thrown at one of my enemies. And yet I’m a fan of the Super Mario Bros. series of games.
The same goes for wargames. Sure, there is value for some in games of war being as realistic as possible. But that isn’t the case for everyone. And, yet, for years now, with several examples, the Red Cross has attempted to inject the IRL rules of war into video games. The idea I suppose is to educate the public about the actualities of real life war in an attempt to force them to realize that IRL war is not a game. But that’s fairly silly. We know it’s not a game. That’s why we spent $60 on a video game instead of signing up for the Marines.
But the Red Cross isn’t going to give this up. Recently it partnered with several streamers on Twitch to get them to play a bunch of war games under fairly strict rules prohibiting their committing any war crimes.
The International Committee of the Red Cross has partnered up with a bunch of Twitch streamers to encourage gamers to not commit war crimes in popular shooters like Call of Duty. The ICRC hopes that its event, “Play by the Rules,” will educate players on the statutes of actual war. The organization has even created its own Fortnite mode to help communicate what those rules are.
“Every day, people play games set in conflict zones right from their couch. But right now, armed conflicts are more prevalent than ever,” the ICRC website said. “And to the people suffering from their effects, this conflict is not a game. It destroys lives and leaves communities devastated. Therefore, we’re challenging you to play FPS by the real Rules of War, to show everyone that even wars have rules—rules which protect humanity on battlefields IRL.”
Look, this is all… fine I guess? In fact, I can see it being mildly interesting for someone who has watched gamers, or played war games myself, conduct themselves in a manner completely outside of those rules, if only to see what these war games look and feel like when you try to adhere to IRL rules of war. Those rules have been whittled down to incorporate the following:
- No thirsting (don’t shoot downed/unresponsive enemies)
- No targeting non-violent NPCs
- No targeting civilian buildings
- Use med kits on everyone
Those are certainly rules I want to be followed in IRL wars, even though they rarely are. One need only look at the conflict in Ukraine to know that to be the case.
But as laudable as this IRL rules are, they simply don’t always make sense in a video game setting. Half the fun of these games is, again, doing things you’d never do in real life. Breaking the rules, intentionally or not. Gibbing out a downed enemy to rub it in. Emptying a clip without regard for NPC civilians because all you care about is taking down your human competition.
At some level, the Red Cross has to understand that engaging in all of that in a video game isn’t a war crime; it’s simply entertainment. And no amount of finger-wagging is going to change that.
Comments on “Red Cross Continues To Want To Pretend That Video Game Wars Are IRL Wars”
If playing a game about fighting in a war/skirmish is insulting to those that are suffering from the real things then playing a game where you cook is insulting to those that have no food, playing a game where you build your own house is insulting to those that are homeless, playing a game where all it takes to get a better job/life is hard work is insulting to those that are stuck in the jobs they’re in with no way to improve…
If they want to argue for a game mode where people are forced to play according to real rules of war then great, I’ve no doubt that there would be plenty of people who would take that challenge but trying to equate a fantasy video game as equivalent to real life conflict is just going to make people less likely to take them seriously both now and in the future a trustworthy reputation might matter more.
I think the point of the Red Cross effort is to eliminate the ignorance-based “or not”.
I think they’d make a better case with a Geneva Convention mod that provided incentives/disincentives to follow the rules of war.
It would immediately be followed by the “Realistic Geneva Convention” mod, where the incentives are all after the game (or many games later), and involve NPCs (or PCs) getting your deeds (Atrocity or otherwise) “on camera”.
I like watching challenge runs, and “follow X real-world limitation” has a lot of potential not limited to games set in wars. Limitations can include advice and general rules of thumb in addition to laws and moral principles. (Example: don’t approach wild animals in an open-world game with a lot of wild animals. Because wild animals are dangerous, or because wild animals should remain wild, or because the player character canonically has little comfort with wild animals.)
Partnering with willing players for a challenge event is a good way to go about it, as long as Red Cross isn’t silly enough to throw dirt at the players for returning to the usual “do whatever I want to” mode afterward
Re:
It’s all a matter of framing.
‘You should follow the rules of way in video games because they’re in the same ballpark’ is only going to get them laughed at and if anything will encourage people to go out of their way to violate those rules just to spite the Red Cross.
‘Are you skilled enough to play under the toughest challenge mode available, ‘Real World Rules’?’ on the other hand would likely have both professional gamers and casual players taking up the challenge both for A Sense of Pride and Accomplishment(tm) and bragging rights.
Re: Re:
I mean, never mind bragging rights. A lot of challenge runs purely stem from the idea of whether adding additional rules to follow is possible within a game’s defined mechanics.
And “pacifist” or “IRL rules” runs aren’t exactly new either, even if following them to a T can be excruciating for the player… just look at all the Pokemon pacifist runs.
Re: Re: Re:
To wit: speedruns. Look up a Super Metroid Reverse Boss Order run and watch in awe as people clear Ridley first.
Re: Re:
boooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
Looks to me like an interesting and thought-provoking campaign to raise awareness. The point is not to enforce IRL rules in fictional wars, but to partner with entertainers in order to get a message out to their audience.
Some of those audience members may be recruited into armies and it would be good if they knew something about international law. Many others will see in the news what their own nations’ armies are doing, and have to make judgements about their governments’ foreign policies in elections. So I think the author of this post has very much missed the point.
Re:
That is one of the things that should be dealt with in training, which should not only cover how to use a gun, but also when you can use it.
Re: Re:
Of course, but do you trust e.g. Russia’s army to provide this training? I can’t see any problem with the Red Cross trying to engage young people on this topic. All they did is suggest people try playing a game in a different way as a challenge, and pay a few streamers to help get that message out. What is wrong with that?
Re: Re: Re:
On its face, the idea is sound. But the messaging missed the mark because the Red Cross didn’t know how to read the audience with which it was trying to engage. As others have pointed out, trying to speak the language of gamers could’ve provided a better chance of connecting with them.
Geneva Convention or
Geneva Checklist.
Which way the players will go depends upon how well the Red Cross educates. Although, given the number of griefers I’ve seen, there’s quite a few people who would go the Geneva Checklist route.
One of the best parts of playing Sniper Elite is the direct hit visuals!
Somehow I doubt that the red cross would see it the same way.
I would add that by studying games with war mechanics without IRL rules, we see what people can do and remind ourselves why we have rules of engagement in the first place.
Those are certainly rules I want to be followed in IRL wars, even though they rarely are.
If only the Red Cross bothered to make that point, instead of faffing around with the gaming community.
Here’s the thing though, We’ve already had a game that highlighted the stark dissonance between IRL combat vs. in game.
That game was Spec Ops: The Line.
A game that was released in 2012.
Say what you will about it, at least they built the game with that in mind rather than trying to do a player-set rule set that may or may not clash with the game’s mechanics/objectives.
Absurd Humor Is Infinite Humor
Many people get involved in the Red Cross have dealt directly with the horrors of war so, of course, they’re going to take a much stronger stance towards reigning in violence in all its aspects than the average video game player. This will, sometimes, lead to absurd situations like this where they’re mostly wishfully thinking. Ludicrous as their notion may be, it’s still a positive thing for society because it’s encouraging conversation about the horrors of war and what we can do to prevent them and if not what’s the best things we can do when we are in triage mode during an actual war. Will solutions emanate from the conversations being had here at Techdirt in this specific article? Obviously not, but education is a perpetual thing as is constantly turning back the tides of authoritarianism and fascism and I’m encouraged by the vast majority of the comments I read here.
Also, if you’re going to write an article mocking Entity X or Person MTG for not getting water is wet go for it but make it funnier. Since you wrote the article we get you’re in on the joke so repeatedly telling us you understand water is wet really isn’t that funny or informative. I think the problem here is that the Red Cross actually has a noble mission that almost any human with a good or neutral alignment would support. That makes mocking them monumentally difficult.
If this was a serious piece that wasn’t meant to be humorous, then, obviously, ignore all of my critique. But I think you were trying to be funny and I totally support that because this world is more than bitter and serious enough so whenever we can inject some absurdity or humor into life that is laudable behavior in my personal DM Guide. (Unless you’re demeaning a marginalized community. Not saying this for your benefit but for other commenturds here that feel if life isn’t lived their way it’s being lived an evil way, which is a giant red flag of evil behavior on their sinister part.)
Personally, I think the writing here is excellent as is the content but if you’re going to write satirical articles remember humor is a lot more difficult than accurate and intelligent reporting, which is already pretty damn difficult, especially these days where disinfo campaigns litter that Al Gore Rhythm Internet Superhighway. Not to mention the serial mind killers lurking all over it just wanting to hitch a ride to groom and infect you with violent, dehumanizing ideologies where they reel in horror at treating all humans fairly and equitably.
Yeah, I am a bit wasted tonight but I did reread this multiple times to make it more sensible and absurd. Cheers Techdirters!