Parler’s New Owner Shuts Down Site: ‘No Reasonable Person Believes Twitter For Conservatives Is A Viable Business Model’
from the no-one-will-miss-you dept
Ah, remember Parler? They were the first of the “alternative” social media companies targeting the Trumpist crowd, in which I pointed out that their whole “we don’t moderate” schtick wasn’t going to work. The company speed ran the content moderation learning curve faster than most. But even from the beginning, the Trumpists who joined admitted it was just no fun when they couldn’t whine about how victimized they were.
Anyway, the site is dead now. You may recall there were stories last fall of Kanye West buying the site, which we noted appeared to be the failed site (with around 50,000 daily active users) trying to take advantage of a troubled rich guy. That deal quickly fell apart.
On Friday, it was announced that Parlement, the company that owned Parler had sold the site to a company named Starboard, which simultaneously announced it was shutting the site down. Both Parlement and Starboard are smallish companies trying to cater to the Trumpist world with digital services.
It’s not at all clear why one would buy the site just to shut it down, but the CEO of Starboard claimed he still hoped to “retain the platform’s audience.” But… elsewhere he admitted that there’s no real market for a Trumpist social media network.
“No reasonable person believes that a Twitter clone just for conservatives is a viable business any more,” Arlington, Va.-based digital media company Starboard said in announcing Friday that it had acquired Parler.
Basically, it sounds like what Starboard really bought was a marketing list of Parler users that Starboard is going to try to onboard to its other products.
“Parler’s large user base and additional strategic assets represent an enormous opportunity for Starboard to continue to build aggressively in our media and publishing business,” Starboard CEO Ryan Coyne said in a statement. “The team at Parler has built an exceptional audience and we look forward to integrating that audience across all of our existing platforms.”
Except that, by all accounts, most of Parler’s users had abandoned the site for any of the other Trump supporting micro-blogging sites like Gettr, Truth Social, or Twitter.
Anyway, there’s not much more to say about this one, but it seemed worth marking the passing of one of the many failed social media sites that seemed to think that there was a market for catering to out-of-touch insecure assholes with inferiority complexes, by promising them that they could be as horrible as they wanted to be with no consequences.
Filed Under: competition, content moderation, social media
Companies: parlement, parler, starboard
Comments on “Parler’s New Owner Shuts Down Site: ‘No Reasonable Person Believes Twitter For Conservatives Is A Viable Business Model’”
Business model
Yeah, everyone knows the real money is in “nutritional supplements”
Re:
Somehow, I think there’s more money as a Financial Structurist specializing in pre-bankruptcy and tax havens.
Being the guy with the money is great, but being the guy with the shovel can be better.
Re:
And here I thought the money was in pillows.
So birds of a feather don’t want to flock together?
Parler is dead.
Oh wow, who saw this coming. It’s almost as if basing a social media business entirely on pandering to a political wing was a bad idea.
Re:
More like pandering to those looking for targets for their bile will only work if you also attract their targets, and keep them around..
Re: Re:
Which is why some of the liberal news outlet comment boards are active. That’s where the soul vampires you correctly identified flock to. It’s a target them, and not all of the targets have learned the best response to an asshole is silence and shunning. Asshole in stewed bile. No one likes it on their plate, but no one minds watching it be made.
Re:
Well, this may be the year of the Social Media Corpses. Who knows if the bird site will survive going into receivership.
Musk has already rearranged ownership of twitter, to insulate himself financially from the fallout. He might not as easily escape the bitter recriminations, though.
Feel free to credit this, since I forgot…
Conservatives: “Let The Free Market Decide”
Parler: “Shuts Down”
Conservatives: “Dagnabbit.”
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Almost Critical Mass
In January 2021, it was so viable that the leftist corporations panicked and had it shut down. After they got restarted, there was additional competition from Truth Social, and now Twitter 2.0. The point behind a social media company is to have a good portion of the folks you care about as users of the site. You just can’t do that with competition. Consolidation makes the system more useful, so it’s a good thing in this situation.
Re:
The new owner of the website: “No reasonable person believes that a Twitter clone just for conservatives is a viable business any more,” Arlington, Va.-based digital media company Starboard said in announcing Friday that it had acquired Parler.
The Kolby comes in with his idiot contribution. Now who am I to believe. /sarc
Re: Re:
Bear in mind that this was all on top of a narrative that Parler was absolutely going to destroy the fuck out of supposed “left-woke-LGBT-driven media” and serve the actual needs of the “silent majority” who would definitely assuredly totally throw money at the likes of Trump just to have a different platform. “Competition” and “the market” were desirable, or at least formed the backbone of their talking points as to why Parler and Truth Social were good things.
But realistically what happened was that every single shitposting edgelord just congregated with their circlejerking buddies to boast about how much they were owning the libs, then fucked off once they realized they weren’t getting a constant stream of hype and engagement. Because right-wingers aren’t so much users as they are parasites. Each of them will accept nothing less than taking up all the oxygen in the room. They’ll turn on each other if they have to, and once they’ve absolutely destroyed the ship they’re standing on they’ll abandon it to look for the next big thing.
Nice bit of shade at the end there. Love to see it.
Good thing they have experience getting scammed
Buys the site only to shut it down with a comment that catering to Eternal Victims isn’t a viable business strategy, giving them access to all that juicy user data that they claim will be used to cater to Eternal Victims on other services…
Oh yeah, I don’t see this going poorly for the people who were on that site at all.
list
This was 100% a email list acquisition deal. Starboard bought Parler purely for direct response (list rentals to GOP candidates/conservative causes.) I’m not familiar with Starboard, but there are dozens of companies in this space who make hefty margins renting their lists (or brokering the lists of past failed GOP candidates.) The grift continues loooooong after a campaign shuts down or, in this case, an app.
Nice bit of shade at the end there. Love to see it.
What's this?
Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »