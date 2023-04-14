Arkansas Governor Signs Social Media Bill Into Law, Even As Bill’s Own Sponsor Appears Confused About Who It Covers
from the backwards-lawmaking dept
What could possibly go wrong? Earlier this week we wrote about an Arkansas bill, SB396, which was modeled after Utah’s recent unconstitutional social media bill, and tries to ban kids from social media. Except, as we noted, it appeared to explicitly exempt pretty much all of social media, except for maybe Facebook and Twitter. The wording is so unclear, but also, oddly specific. For example, it says it exempts:
Social media company that allows a user to generate short video clips of dancing, voice overs, or other acts of entertainment in which the primary purpose is not educational or informative
Which, yes, seems strange. However, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who also recently signed into law a bill to end the process of age verifying workers in meat processing plants, is suddenly concerned about the welfare of children, and so happily signed this bill, claiming it will protect children.
Yes, now only meat packing plants can get away with exploiting kids for profit in Arkansas.
And, of course, all of the evidence suggests that this law will actually put many kids in much greater danger, as well as harm everyone’s privacy. Age gating sites will require intrusive age verification procedures, which create all sorts of security nightmares. Requiring parental permission will put kids who are estranged from their parents, or who engage in activities or beliefs at odds with their parents, at risk.
But, still, the bill is so poorly worded that even the sponsor of the bill, Senator Tyler Dees, is confused. Again, the bill appears to explicitly exempt social media that involves “short video clips of dancing” (which could likely exclude TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and YouTube in some form). But the sponsor claims it’s targeting those very sites.
“The purpose of this bill was to empower parents and protect kids from social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat,” Dees said in a statement. “We worked with stakeholders to ensure that email, text messaging, video streaming, and networking websites were not covered by the bill.”
Except it sure looks like you exempted most of those.
Either way, this bill is just as unconstitutional as the Utah bill. It’s privacy invasive, and it rips apart the right of children to access information, which has long been established by the Supreme Court.
Filed Under: arkansas, protect the children, sarah huckabee sanders, social media, social media ban, teenagers, tyler dees
Companies: facebook, instagram, meta, tiktok, youtube
Comments on “Arkansas Governor Signs Social Media Bill Into Law, Even As Bill’s Own Sponsor Appears Confused About Who It Covers”
Did you know…
…that if you bearhug a child so tightly that you can suffocate them with love.
I’ll know it when I see it.
That’s how ignorant people describe TikTok. The law is a TikTok ban.
Re:
Given that the language comes from a clause that exempts companies, the law explicitly doesnt ban tik tok. It exempts tik tok.
Re: Re:
Besides that, even if the law didn’t exempt TikTok, the language of the bill doesn’t allow a ban on any social media platforms. It only requires platforms to verify the ages of users of social media platforms.
Montana, OTOH, is actually trying to ban TikTok in explicit violation of the First Amendment and bill of attainder laws, full knowing the bill would be challenged in court. The attorney general suggested as much, ignoring the constitutional provisions it violates in pushing for it.
pretending to fight a non-existent entity with non-existent tools has been a tactic of those in power since history began.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Not My Job
Despite many legislators nowadays being at least tangentially related to the legal profession, I get the sense that most lawmakers are relying on others to write and understand the complexities of what is written into a bill. The elected officials are primarily negotiators, not legal authors.
Re:
Where the negotiations are based on campaign contributions and brown envelopes.
Re:
Of course, it’s that mindset as to why many bills get challenged in court.
Unnecessary Law
The new bill is unnecessary. The issue was fixed with the meat plant age verification bill!
The children are too busy at their jobs to use social media!
Re:
The children yearn for the meatpacking plants!
ima just fire up a website that attracts children for a couple months so i can get all their PII and biometrics, thanks. The next few years of identity theft as they age into majority will be fantastic.
Well
YTD contribution
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?C00709238
Employment, lots of Lobbying.
https://www.opensecrets.org/revolving/rev_summary.php?id=79293
List of State AG keeping up with contributions for office. Ended 2014?
https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/ce_search/index.php/search/advanced/sort/receipt_date/direction/desc/
Only close name are, Sandy Huckabee, and he is a Judge.
2022 election contributions??
https://www.opensecrets.org/states/AR
Allot of money floating around in there.
It probably exempts TikTok, but seeing that the Arkansas attorney general is suing TikTok for giving user data to China, it would be something for the state to force TikTok to collect more information on TikTok users in Arkansas.
Given that this is set to take effect in September, I hope Netchoice or whoever else will be challenging this already has something queued up and ready for at least a TRO. Whether that, and ultimately a preliminary injunction, gets granted, that could tell us a lot about the law’s ultimate fate.
Is this the same Governor...
who asked applicants for state job applicants to praise her?
Re:
It is indeed the same one. Also the one who cut back on child labor laws just because. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a batshit crazy narcissist.
Re: Re:
She was a press secretary for Trump, so they’re sludge monsters of the same cesspool.
Just dumb all the way around.. they might’ve wanted to check where Department of Labor just nailed a meat packing cleaning company to the wall for using underage labor in multiple states!
So a state law exempting them isn’t going to get them very far at the federal level if they try it, just means the state abdicated their responsibility.
Maybe you are wrong?
I think you read the bill wrong, due to the weird organization of 7(B)(ii).
(i) is a noun phrase, describing a set of companies [A] that ‘”Social media company” does not include’.
(ii) is a sentence, saying a set of companies [B] does not meet the exclusion under 7(B)(i), hence are still “Social media company”.
Therefore, [B] is NOT an exclusion to “Social media company”. It is a criterion to exclude from the exclusions in [A], i.e. an addition to the definition of “Social media company”.
Ideally (ii) should just be a clause inside (7)(B)(i), maybe a subsection.
Re:
It is an exemption as that’s the title is in reference to what is in exclusion.
Bill subsections are usually read separately unless they say otherwise.
Social media company that allows a user to generate short video clips of dancing, voice overs, or other acts of entertainment in which the primary purpose is not educational or informative, does not meet the exclusion under subdivision (7)(B)(i) of this section
The one thing that really grinds my gears is I know none of the legislators read the bill as there is the clear grammar mistake “informative, does”
Presumably they meant to include an “and”.
Re: Re:
Because it is not a grammatical mistake. The writer intended this to be a full sentence that says:
As you said, it is put in a wrong place, but it does refer to the other subdivision, so it does not violate the “Bill subsections are usually read separately unless they say otherwise.” rule you mentioned.
Re: Re: Re:
That is a grammar mistake if the comma isn’t supposed to be there or if it is supposed to be there and its missing an additional word.
The problem is you can read as a separate section because it’s a separate section.
All they can easily claim is that they have protections under 7(B)(ii), but not 7(B)(i).
If they placed it in the wrong place thats a further legal mistake.
Also there’s three problems with this interpretation that they meant to write it as just “does”.
They could have placed this in 7(A) the entire section dedicated to what falls under of what a social media account is.
Or
They could have removed it,
Or and why would you need just an exception for 7bi because what type of media company
exclusively offers
subscription content in which users follow or subscribe unilaterally and
whose platforms’ primary purpose is not social interaction, but at the same time allows a user to generate short video clips of dancing, voice overs, or other acts of entertainment in which the primary purpose is not educational or informative.
This bill is garbage.
Simple fix
All online platforms have to do is claim that to the extent that they are exploiting any children who are signed up for their service it’s only children who are working for the company, Arkansas has no problem with exploiting those kids so problem solved.
Just use a VPN to hide your location, that does not break any current law
Just like Montana outlawed users in the state from using TikTOk.
If you live in or travel to Montana, you can merely use a VPN to hide what you are dong while in Montana.
And if you are from outside of the country, you can set up a VPN on your own home internet connection, if they allow servers
Your home computer, in, say, Australia, is not subject to court orders issued in the United States.
When I lived there, my home computer was only subject to Australian law, even though I am a US citizen.
When I lived in Australia, I only recognized Australian law, as I am a USA/Australia dual national, so I am only subject to Australian laws when I go there, even though I am a US citizen.
Re:
One thing about the Montana TikTok ban is that it does not apply to the end users.
Criminalizing the end user would tie up the courts