Arkansas Governor Signs Social Media Bill Into Law, Even As Bill’s Own Sponsor Appears Confused About Who It Covers

Fri, Apr 14th 2023 09:29am -

What could possibly go wrong? Earlier this week we wrote about an Arkansas bill, SB396, which was modeled after Utah’s recent unconstitutional social media bill, and tries to ban kids from social media. Except, as we noted, it appeared to explicitly exempt pretty much all of social media, except for maybe Facebook and Twitter. The wording is so unclear, but also, oddly specific. For example, it says it exempts:

Social media company that allows a user to generate short video clips of dancing, voice overs, or other acts of entertainment in which the primary purpose is not educational or informative

Which, yes, seems strange. However, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who also recently signed into law a bill to end the process of age verifying workers in meat processing plants, is suddenly concerned about the welfare of children, and so happily signed this bill, claiming it will protect children.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweet: For years, social media companies have gotten away with exploiting kids for profit. Not anymore. I signed a new law today requiring social media companies to verify the age of all new Arkansas users — and if an account holder is under 18, they’ll need parental permission.

Yes, now only meat packing plants can get away with exploiting kids for profit in Arkansas.

And, of course, all of the evidence suggests that this law will actually put many kids in much greater danger, as well as harm everyone’s privacy. Age gating sites will require intrusive age verification procedures, which create all sorts of security nightmares. Requiring parental permission will put kids who are estranged from their parents, or who engage in activities or beliefs at odds with their parents, at risk.

But, still, the bill is so poorly worded that even the sponsor of the bill, Senator Tyler Dees, is confused. Again, the bill appears to explicitly exempt social media that involves “short video clips of dancing” (which could likely exclude TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and YouTube in some form). But the sponsor claims it’s targeting those very sites.

“The purpose of this bill was to empower parents and protect kids from social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat,” Dees said in a statement. “We worked with stakeholders to ensure that email, text messaging, video streaming, and networking websites were not covered by the bill.”

Except it sure looks like you exempted most of those.

Either way, this bill is just as unconstitutional as the Utah bill. It’s privacy invasive, and it rips apart the right of children to access information, which has long been established by the Supreme Court.

T.L. (profile) says:

Re: Re:

Besides that, even if the law didn’t exempt TikTok, the language of the bill doesn’t allow a ban on any social media platforms. It only requires platforms to verify the ages of users of social media platforms.

Montana, OTOH, is actually trying to ban TikTok in explicit violation of the First Amendment and bill of attainder laws, full knowing the bill would be challenged in court. The attorney general suggested as much, ignoring the constitutional provisions it violates in pushing for it.

ECA (profile) says:

Well

Anonymous Coward says:

Just dumb all the way around.. they might’ve wanted to check where Department of Labor just nailed a meat packing cleaning company to the wall for using underage labor in multiple states!

So a state law exempting them isn’t going to get them very far at the federal level if they try it, just means the state abdicated their responsibility.

Anonymous Coward says:

Maybe you are wrong?

(7)(B) “Social media company” does not include a:
(i) Media company that exclusively offers subscription content in which users follow or subscribe unilaterally and whose platforms’ primary purpose is not social interaction;
(ii) Social media company that allows a user to generate short video clips of dancing, voice overs, or other acts of entertainment in which the primary purpose is not educational or informative, does not meet the exclusion under subdivision (7)(B)(i) of this section;

I think you read the bill wrong, due to the weird organization of 7(B)(ii).

(i) is a noun phrase, describing a set of companies [A] that ‘”Social media company” does not include’.
(ii) is a sentence, saying a set of companies [B] does not meet the exclusion under 7(B)(i), hence are still “Social media company”.

Therefore, [B] is NOT an exclusion to “Social media company”. It is a criterion to exclude from the exclusions in [A], i.e. an addition to the definition of “Social media company”.

Ideally (ii) should just be a clause inside (7)(B)(i), maybe a subsection.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

It is an exemption as that’s the title is in reference to what is in exclusion.

Bill subsections are usually read separately unless they say otherwise.

Social media company that allows a user to generate short video clips of dancing, voice overs, or other acts of entertainment in which the primary purpose is not educational or informative, does not meet the exclusion under subdivision (7)(B)(i) of this section

The one thing that really grinds my gears is I know none of the legislators read the bill as there is the clear grammar mistake “informative, does”

Presumably they meant to include an “and”.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

Social media company that allows a user to generate short video clips of dancing, voice overs, or other acts of entertainment in which the primary purpose is not educational or informative, does not meet the exclusion under subdivision (7)(B)(i) of this section

Because it is not a grammatical mistake. The writer intended this to be a full sentence that says:

Social media company that […] does not meet the exclusion under subdivision (7)(B)(i) of this section.

As you said, it is put in a wrong place, but it does refer to the other subdivision, so it does not violate the “Bill subsections are usually read separately unless they say otherwise.” rule you mentioned.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:

That is a grammar mistake if the comma isn’t supposed to be there or if it is supposed to be there and its missing an additional word.

The problem is you can read as a separate section because it’s a separate section.

All they can easily claim is that they have protections under 7(B)(ii), but not 7(B)(i).

If they placed it in the wrong place thats a further legal mistake.

Also there’s three problems with this interpretation that they meant to write it as just “does”.

They could have placed this in 7(A) the entire section dedicated to what falls under of what a social media account is.

Or

They could have removed it,

Or and why would you need just an exception for 7bi because what type of media company
exclusively offers
subscription content in which users follow or subscribe unilaterally and
whose platforms’ primary purpose is not social interaction, but at the same time allows a user to generate short video clips of dancing, voice overs, or other acts of entertainment in which the primary purpose is not educational or informative.

This bill is garbage.

Anonymous Coward says:

Just use a VPN to hide your location, that does not break any current law

Just like Montana outlawed users in the state from using TikTOk.

If you live in or travel to Montana, you can merely use a VPN to hide what you are dong while in Montana.

And if you are from outside of the country, you can set up a VPN on your own home internet connection, if they allow servers

Your home computer, in, say, Australia, is not subject to court orders issued in the United States.

When I lived there, my home computer was only subject to Australian law, even though I am a US citizen.

When I lived in Australia, I only recognized Australian law, as I am a USA/Australia dual national, so I am only subject to Australian laws when I go there, even though I am a US citizen.

