You’ve Probably Never Heard Of It, But India’s Other Big IT Project Might Be A World Beating One
from the Not-Aadhaar dept
China and India are widely expected to be two of the most powerful global players in the decades to come. In some ways, they are alike. As Techdirt has reported, both have dismal records when it comes to Internet freedom, online censorship and privacy. But they differ in terms of their impact on the IT sector outside their home countries. China has produced a worldwide success story in TikTok, alongside well-known Internet giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent. India, by contrast, is chiefly famous in the computing world for its vast digital biometric identity system, Aadhaar. That may be about to change, thanks to another Indian creation, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
As its rather boring name suggests, UPI is a way of allowing all the different payment systems and companies that make up India’s financial sector to interoperate seamlessly. In practice, this means that Indians can send money to more or less anyone, or any company, in India, with a few clicks on a UPI mobile phone app without worrying about the details. An article from 2017 on Medium provides an excellent detailed history of the project up to that time. A post on the Rest of the World brings the story up to date:
UPI, introduced in 2016, has surpassed the use of credit and debit cards in India. Nearly 260 million Indians use UPI — in January 2023, it recorded about 8 billion transactions worth nearly $200 billion. The transactions can be facilitated using mobile numbers or QR codes, ranging from a few cents to 100,000 rupees ($1,221) a day.
At the heart of UPI lies Aadhaar:
Users without debit cards can use a UPI address — similar to an email address — to transfer money from their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts in real time. Over the past decade, the government has used Aadhaar as a building block for a host of digital services, such as payments, e-signatures, and health apps; these interlinked sets of digital platforms are called India Stack.
UPI is clearly a big success in India, not least for providing poorer sectors of society with advanced financial services via their mobile phone. But the real story may be the one developing outside India:
India has partnered with banks and payment companies in countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE to make UPI available to the Indian diaspora or Indian tourists.
That makes sense, because India is one of the largest remittance recipients in the world, receiving around $100 billion in 2022. But there’s another key aspect:
India’s federal bank has been pushing for the internationalization of UPI since 2020. One of the reasons for this aggressive global expansion is to mitigate geopolitical risk. In February 2022, the U.S. and its Western allies blocked Russian banks’ access to Swift, an international payments system used by thousands of financial institutions, hurting Russia severely. It spooked other countries about secondary sanctions — especially India, which continues to purchase crude oil from Russia.
A global roll-out of UPI would obviously be great news for Russia, offering a way to circumvent the ban on using Swift that was imposed following its invasion of Ukraine. It would also bolster India’s geopolitical power, since it controls the underlying UPI technology, and it would place Indian companies at the heart of this emerging international payments system. UPI may have a dull name and low visibility currently. But behind the scenes the implications of its wider adoption outside India could be dramatic, and just as influential as China’s more obvious approach to bolstering its soft power in the online world.
Follow me @glynmoody on Mastodon.
Filed Under: aadhaar, alibaba, baidu, biometrics, china, india, mobile phones, payments, russia, swift, tencent, tiktok, ukraine, upi
Companies: alibaba, baidu, bytedance, tencent
Comments on “You’ve Probably Never Heard Of It, But India’s Other Big IT Project Might Be A World Beating One”
I’m not entirely sure what the story is here… It seems that Indians, many of whom have no access to traditional banking or debit cards, have UPI as an alternative and this has been partnered with other countries?
OK, that’s cool, but I’m not seeing how it works with markets that have better access to “normal” cards, cross-currency solutions like Revolut, and so on?
Re:
Long story short.
India has beaten China to the punch to introduce a form of digital wallet.
The best part? While China struggles to get the world to accept a digital centralized yuan, India has, through unfair trade pacts and a working product, managed to introduce, or force through, their digital wallet.
Re: Re:
I mean, I see that to a degree, but I’m not sure that it’s really a big thing outside of those countries with famously poor access to a lot of their population to “traditional” (i.e. western controlled) payment systems. India seems to have expanded to other places, but those appear to be places with a lot of Indian immigrants.
Let’s see what happens here I suppose, but I’m not particularly impressed by “Indian system services a lot of Indians” right now. Not because I think there’s a problem with that of course, just that I don’t see how it translates to other places unless it’s the mentioned usage for Russia, which I assume would result in a crackdown outside of India.
From one of the linked articles:
It’s hard to imagine a banking paradigm shift in this country solely due to the power that Visa and Master Card hold over the “money transaction” business as a whole.
Re:
While I was growing up in the UK in the 80s, Visa/Mastercard/AMEX/whatever were generally considered a weird American import, as in some people had them locally, but most people paid cash regardless.
In recent years that’s shifted, partly because so many people buy online, partly becomes of the rise in contactless payments, but while I expect those 2 companies retain the power I’m not 100% sure. More interestingly with regard to the article, while I’ve lived in Spain a lot of ex-pats have shifted toward things like Revolut, which give better exchange rates while not being necessarily tied to the major companies (though they probably are as they offer cards).
I’m not sure what it would take in the US considering everything, but I could imagine people who can’t get a “traditional” card moving to something else. Especially if, as I believe I saw last time I was there, not paying with a card is more difficult.
I don’t see how this could be adopted without (1) interoperability between UPI and SWIFT, and (2) the removal of the tracking/spyware within it (and I guarantee that exists, this is India we’re talking about). I could easily see India losing control of this quite quickly if it spreads. Countries will want their own, controllable, private UPIs (Russia and the US are the obvious players here, since the US has its country blacklist, and Russia is obvious because, well, it’s Russia).
Well, Brazil already has a similar payment method, called PIX – although it does require the user to have a bank account, but a basic free banking account can be opened in any bank, and even the almost omnipresent lottery shops. Once you have your account, you can use PIX to pay or receive money easily.
Also, Brazil has an advanced banking sector, with early adoption of almost every kind of security technology, simply because the law here makes the banks responsible to prove the user’s responsibility in case of fraud.
Third, since the last 10 years, there’s electronic control of almost every transaction paid digitally, with emission of proof of transaction note by the local state treasury.
“Address me in the second person and tell me I’m ignorant” is my favorite genre of headline.
Um we’ve had ZELLE for years.
Universal digital wallet. I can only imagine the potential for grift, fraud, malware, surveillance, etc.
If all I have is cash, all a mugger can take is cash. On the other hand…
Re:
…and by “mugger” you might actually mean “underpaid government employee”. If you think the crackhead on the street is dangerous, wait until you meet the office worker who thinks they can get away with something…